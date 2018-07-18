July 18, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter: Meet Boss! 

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Boss!

Boss (A408032) is a sweet 4-year-old boy who was surrendered by his owners because they could no longer care for him. Boss is what his name says he is: a BOSS! He enjoys playing outside, going on runs and eating treats! Come in to adopt this cutie today.

Something everyone can agree on: It's time to adopt! Bipurrtisan adoptions offered this month with Repuplicans and Democats galore. Elect to bring home a new furry friend from our shelter during July with adoption fees reduced to only $10. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

