Gimme Shelter: Meet Big Scuba! 

Looking for a furry new kitteh? Meet Big Scuba!

Big Scuba (A410644) is a 2-year-old kitty with the most beautiful eyes! Big Scuba is already neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and is ready to go home with his family for a same-day adoption.

During August, we are celebrating our incredible educators. Present a valid teacher’s ID for a waived adoption fee. Two paws up for your important work! The adoption fee is $15 for all others. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.