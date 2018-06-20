Gimme Shelter: Meet Beckett! 

Are you looking for a new fur baby? Meet Beckett!

Beckett (A405412) is a loving 3-year-old boy who is 65 pounds of fun! He's sweet, cuddly and ready to find a forever family. Beckett is ready to go home with you as soon as you place an adoption application.

Celebrate summertime by adopting a four-legged friend! All dogs and cats are only $10 to adopt for the entire month of June. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. Adoption fees cover sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.