April 25, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter: Meet Aurora! 

Do you want a joyful kitty filled with love? Adopt Aurora! This 2-year-old girl is coming back from foster care and is looking to score with a forever home. She loves cuddles, treats and attention! She is also laid-back and easy-going. Aurora (A399961) is ready to go home with you immediately after adoption.

For the remainder of April, Orange County Animal Services is offering the new April Showers Bring May Meowers adoption promotion. For this month, both dog and cat adoption fees are reduced to $5, $10 and $15, depending on which rubber duck the adopter selects from the pool. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

