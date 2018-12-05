December 05, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge wd05-a418745-1-plw.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Audio! 

By

Are you looking for a playful pup? Meet Audio!

Audio (A418745) is a 2-year-old dog who is looking for his forever family. He has lots of energy! Audio loves to run around outside. He also loves treats, and he knows how to sit in exchange for one. He walks very well on a leash, too. Audio is a very sweet boy and he will shower you with doggy kisses. This smart, friendly dog can't wait to find a new best friend who will play with him all day.

Celebrate this holiday season by adopting a homeless pet in need! During the month of December, all animals will be $12 to adopt (that fee includes spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip identification). Orange County Animal Services is teaming up with Seminole County Animal Services, Osceola County Animal Services and Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to reduce adoption fees for the month. Spread the word to help pets across Central Florida find a home for the holidays!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

