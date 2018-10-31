Gimme Shelter: Meet Trouble! 

Today we'd like to introduce Trouble!

That's this big boy's name, but not how we'd describe him. Trouble (A412686) is a 9-year-old boy who was surrendered because his owners are no longer able to care for him. Trouble is calm and laid-back when playing, and very treat-motivated. He knows how to catch treats out of the air as well as "sit," "paw," "roll over" and so much more! He is a total teddy bear and a volunteer favorite at the shelter. He has been at our shelter for almost two months now and is ready to go home with a new family. Adopt Trouble today!

Wednesday is your last day to celebrate Meowloween-Howloween at Orange County Animal Services! For the month of October, all dogs are $31 and all cats will be $13 to adopt. This includes spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.