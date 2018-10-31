October 31, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd15-a412686-cac2.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Trouble! 

By

Today we'd like to introduce Trouble!

That's this big boy's name, but not how we'd describe him. Trouble (A412686) is a 9-year-old boy who was surrendered because his owners are no longer able to care for him. Trouble is calm and laid-back when playing, and very treat-motivated. He knows how to catch treats out of the air as well as "sit," "paw," "roll over" and so much more! He is a total teddy bear and a volunteer favorite at the shelter. He has been at our shelter for almost two months now and is ready to go home with a new family. Adopt Trouble today!

Wednesday is your last day to celebrate Meowloween-Howloween at Orange County Animal Services! For the month of October, all dogs are $31 and all cats will be $13 to adopt. This includes spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Every candidate Orlando Weekly recommends for the 2018 Orange County ballot Read More

  2. The 2018 Florida Amendments, what they actually mean and what we recommend Read More

  3. Orlando Weekly's compact voting guide for 2018 midterms Read More

  4. Your last, best chance to save the American experiment Read More

  5. Central Florida's love for monarch butterflies is in full bloom – but are we loving them to death? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation