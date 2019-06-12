June 12, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gime Shelter: Meet Sadie! 

Meet Sadie!

Sweet 4-year-old Sadie (A427220) has been waiting for her fur-ever home for more than 50 days. She is treat-motivated, excited and seeks out attention from people. She will follow you around the play yard! She does well with kids, and responds well to commands if no other dogs are around to distract her, she would prefer to be the only apple of your eye. Sadie also loves to be petted and knows "sit." Adopt this cutie today!

For the month of June, we are featuring our Game of Homes promotion, where the adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

