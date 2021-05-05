Get ready for the Monroe, Good Salt Group's latest restaurant, opening May 11 

OPENINGS: The Monroe, Jason and Sue Chin's restaurant and bar serving modern comfort fare by chef Josh Oakley, opens at 448 N. Terry Ave. in Creative Village Tuesday, May 11 ... CHOP5 Salad Kitchen, offering healthy dining options, has opened just steps away from Valkyrie Doughnuts near UCF ... Speaking of, Pattie Lou's Donuts has finally opened downtown just steps away from the Orlando Weekly offices ... Bambu, specializing in chè, or Viet-style sweet beverages, has opened at the Westside Crossing plaza on West Colonial Drive. Teas, Vietnamese coffees, smoothies and fruit juices are also served ... Next door, the delightfully named Happy Tasty has moved into the space previously occupied by Joyful Garden ...

Bubble & Co., an eco-friendly tea bar, will relocate this month from International Drive to Maitland, moving inside the Village Plaza where Jazz Tastings and the Copper Rocket are housed. They'll serve everything from loose-leaf and bubble tea to pastries and bubble waffles ... Foxtail Coffee will soft-open their Howell Branch location, featuring Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, this week. Foxtail Coffee's new SoDo location, complete with drive-through, has already opened ... Taffer's Tavern, a concept by Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer, will open an outpost in Orlando. Taffer, along with local franchisee Nil Patel, is currently scouting locations.

NEWS+EVENTS: The St. Augustine Food & Wine Festival is this weekend, May 6-9, at the World Golf Hall of Fame. General admission is $75; the Hall of Fame Winemakers Dinner, featuring chef Maneet Chauhan, costs $200 ... Corks & Forks is May 13 at the Venue on the Lake in Maitland, featuring dishes from local restaurants, wine and live music. Tickets are $45, with proceeds going to benefit the event site on Lake Lily (formerly the Maitland Civic Center) ... The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund is accepting applications for grants at restaurants.sba.gov ... Git-N-Messy chef-owner Chuck Cobb passed away April 29 in a motorcycle accident. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

