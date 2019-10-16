Garth Brooks at a Sanford dive bar, 'Killer Klowns' composer at Stonewall, and more Orlando live music picks 

Garth Brooks
Country megastar steers his "Dive Bar" tour into the Barn in Sanford for an exclusive invite-only gig. Promises to be raucous, intimate and sweaty. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Barn, contact organizers for details
Captured! By Robots
Welcome your new robotic grindcore overlords as they lay waste to Mills 50. We had it coming. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Will's Pub, $13
John Massari
Composer behind pulpy cult-horror gem Killer Klowns From Outer Space throws down at Stonewall with a rare DJ set.
10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Stonewall, $7
Bianculli & Brukhein
Local dance promoters La Femme En Noir bring Bianculli & Brukhein to Lou's. Gonna make you sweat, as the old song goes. 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Uncle Lou's, $5
.Gif From God
State-of-the-art showcase of young grind, screamo and metal with dizzying Richmond headliners .Gif From God paired with C0mputer and Gillian Carter.
9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Uncle Lou's, $7
Golden Pelicans
Local garage-punk vets play a free weeknight show at downtown watering hole. Their new album is an impressive plate of vile wax, and it's worth your time to hear these songs live.
9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Sly Fox, free
Psyclon Nine
Spooky industrial-metal duo steer their 10-year anniversary tour into downtown Orlando. Pro tip: There's a Halloween-themed bar next door.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Soundbar, $13
– This story appeared in the Oct. 16, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
