October 16, 2019 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-10-16_at_1.28.54_am.png

Photo via Garth Brooks/Instagram

Garth Brooks at a Sanford dive bar, 'Killer Klowns' composer at Stonewall, and more Orlando live music picks 

By

Garth Brooks

Country megastar steers his "Dive Bar" tour into the Barn in Sanford for an exclusive invite-only gig. Promises to be raucous, intimate and sweaty. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Barn, contact organizers for details

Captured! By Robots

Welcome your new robotic grindcore overlords as they lay waste to Mills 50. We had it coming. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Will's Pub, $13

John Massari

Composer behind pulpy cult-horror gem Killer Klowns From Outer Space throws down at Stonewall with a rare DJ set.

10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Stonewall, $7

Bianculli & Brukhein

Local dance promoters La Femme En Noir bring Bianculli & Brukhein to Lou's. Gonna make you sweat, as the old song goes. 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Uncle Lou's, $5

.Gif From God

State-of-the-art showcase of young grind, screamo and metal with dizzying Richmond headliners .Gif From God paired with C0mputer and Gillian Carter.

9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Uncle Lou's, $7

Golden Pelicans

Local garage-punk vets play a free weeknight show at downtown watering hole. Their new album is an impressive plate of vile wax, and it's worth your time to hear these songs live.

9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Sly Fox, free

Psyclon Nine

Spooky industrial-metal duo steer their 10-year anniversary tour into downtown Orlando. Pro tip: There's a Halloween-themed bar next door.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Soundbar, $13

This story appeared in the Oct. 16, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Cassette Store Day may turn out to be a fad, but Orlando's cassette labels are here to stay Read More

  2. Taking Back Sunday run through 20 years of hits in Orlando this week Read More

  3. An eighties freestyler, a Grammy-nominated songwriter, a piano maestro and more of the best Orlando shows this week Read More

  4. You can hear the Florida ocean and beaches in the B Boys' sound this Sunday in Orlando Read More

  5. Deep Purple, Thou, BoscoMujo, and more great live music in Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation