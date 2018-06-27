June 26, 2018 Special Issues » Bite

click to enlarge Gabriel Massip

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Gabriel Massip

Talented young gun Gabriel Massip helms the flagship restaurant at the finest resort in Orlando 

By
CAPA | Four Seasons Orlando, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista, 407-313-7777 fourseasons.com

This sanguine Frenchman helming the kitchen of the Spanish steakhouse inside a Canadian luxury hotel chain wouldn't have it any other way. Gabriel Massip has worked in eating establishments from Bora Bora to Sun Valley, Idaho, but it's at Capa Steakhouse on the 17th floor of the Four Seasons Resort Orlando where the talented young gun is coming into his own as a chef.

Traveling the world has had an impact on his evolution as a cook, and it's certainly made him more confident running a kitchen. "I know flavors and I know cooking," Massip says, "and I love working with a team to provide the high-quality dining experience that makes Capa one of the best restaurants in Central Florida." Massip readily admits that social media plays a role in maintaining Capa's innovation: "I read a lot and analyze food trends from season to season, but I also follow a lot of chefs on Instagram, and exchanging news and information with them is helpful."

Some of those chefs are ones Massip has worked with in the past and considers mentors, a role in which he currently finds himself. "I learned a lot of different things with each and every one of them," he says, "and I try to round up all their different styles and adapt them to situations at work – how to teach a technique, how to explain why a recipe is the way it is, why it's important to respect the steps, et cetera. Most important is how they taught me to interact with individuals depending on their behavior and personality."

That's a lot of responsibility to shoulder, particularly for a 35-year-old helming the flagship restaurant at the finest resort in Orlando, but Massip is clearly up – way up – to the task.

