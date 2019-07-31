Funky video-game covers by GG Cat, West Coast swagger from The Red Pears, and more Orando Picks This Week 

CanVas

Local metallers play as part of a bill taking in indie-rock and pop-punk sounds too. Hear something(s) new. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Uncle Lou's, $5

CHEW

Atlanta psych-rock trio sets the controls for the heart of Mills Avenue. Also make sure to arrive early to catch Dearest! 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Will's Pub, $7

DJ Seinfeld

Best name in the pop business, hands down. But Seinfeld's frenetic take on house is definitely not about "nothing."

10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Henao Contemporary Center, $15

GG Cat

Funky covers of video game themes are promised at this show, and it's free so what do you have to lose? 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Helena

Adventurous young vocal quintet lands at Timucua with a promised bill of Americana goodness.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Timucua Art Foundation, donations encouraged

The Red Pears

Ugly Orange brings this superlative, swaggering West Coast indie-garage outfit to Will's.

8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Will's Pub, $10

The Volts

The Volts continue their free late-night Indies residency with one Layla Brisbois sitting in!

10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lil Indies, free