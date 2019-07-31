July 31, 2019 Music » Picks

DJ Seinfeld is coming to the Henao Contemporary Center

DJ Seinfeld is coming to the Henao Contemporary Center

Funky video-game covers by GG Cat, West Coast swagger from The Red Pears, and more Orando Picks This Week 

Great live music rattles Orlando every night

CanVas

Local metallers play as part of a bill taking in indie-rock and pop-punk sounds too. Hear something(s) new. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Uncle Lou's, $5

CHEW

Atlanta psych-rock trio sets the controls for the heart of Mills Avenue. Also make sure to arrive early to catch Dearest! 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Will's Pub, $7

DJ Seinfeld

Best name in the pop business, hands down. But Seinfeld's frenetic take on house is definitely not about "nothing."

10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Henao Contemporary Center, $15

GG Cat

Funky covers of video game themes are promised at this show, and it's free so what do you have to lose? 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Helena

Adventurous young vocal quintet lands at Timucua with a promised bill of Americana goodness.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Timucua Art Foundation, donations encouraged

The Red Pears

Ugly Orange brings this superlative, swaggering West Coast indie-garage outfit to Will's.

8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Will's Pub, $10

The Volts

The Volts continue their free late-night Indies residency with one Layla Brisbois sitting in!

10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lil Indies, free

