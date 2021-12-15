Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

December 15, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge Frosty Fox has opened in Baldwin Park.

courtesy photo

Frosty Fox has opened in Baldwin Park.

Frosty Fox opens in Baldwin Park serving boba and egg puffles; Clara Jean's Polish Cuisine opens next to Buttercrust Pizza; and more Orlando food news 

By

OPENINGS: Frosty Fox, offering everything from boba tea and mocktails to gelato and Hong Kong-style egg waffles, has soft-opened in Baldwin Park at 4816 New Broad St. ... Fresh&Co, the NYC-based fast-casual eatery specializing in fresh, healthy meals, will open its first restaurant outside the Tri-State area at 7728 W. Sand Lake Road, in the old Simply Gyros space in Dr. Phillips. Look for a mid- to late-January opening ... King Bao is expanding their bun empire. Their third location will open in the former Bad As's Sandwich location at 1881 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. Expect it to open early next year ... Modest Wine, a venture by GQ's Best Dressed Somm of 2015, Kyle Ridington, and Olivia Wong, has opened next to Fiddler's Green in Winter Park. The shop specializes in small production, off-the-beaten-path wines from all over the world ... Light on the Sugar has opened next to Bento Asian Kitchen & Sushi at 501 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park. This is the bakery's second location ... Jam Hot Chicken has opened its brick-and-mortar location at 400 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park's Hannibal Square ...

Tabla Lake Nona has soft opened at 9971 Tagore Place ... Sprouts Farmers Market is now open in the Colonial Plaza shopping center ... Catrina's Mexican Fusion has opened in the old Garibaldi's space at 925 N. Semoran Blvd. near East Colonial Drive ... Clara Jean's Polish Cuisine is now open inside the Fort Gatlin Shopping Center at 4777 S. Orange Ave., next to Buttercrust Pizza.

NEWS + EVENTS: If you haven't made New Year's Eve plans, The Osprey in Baldwin Park will stage a seven-course chef's tasting at 7 p.m. Cost is $189.75 ($246.68 with beverage pairings) and includes tax and gratuity ... The Edison's New Year's Eve bash at 8 p.m. will have plenty of live entertainment (including the Pearls burlesque trio) along with passed appetizers, food and dessert stations, and a Champagne toast. Cost is $150.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orladndoweekly.com

Tags:

December 15, 2021

