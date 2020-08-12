Former Raglan Road executive chef serving up "unpretentious yet high-level" dishes from Edgewater Drive parking lot 

Rob Chase of Digress Wine knows a thing or two about pairings, and partnering up with Heberto Segura of Duck & Drake Kitchen is a pairing that's proved beneficial for both the wine shop and the food truck operator.
Segura, former executive chef of Raglan Road at Disney Springs, has set up shop in the parking lot of the Edgewater Drive enoteca serving dishes he describes as "unpretentious yet high-level," "creative comfort" and "internationally inspired." Think charred pulpo and shrimp escabeche; piri-piri chicken served over steamed rice, sided with chow-chow and drizzled with lemon gremolata; za'atar-spiced frites with coriander chutney, and braised duck empanadillas. International indeed. It's the kind of elevated fare that should be served out of a Ferrari, not a food truck.
And while you wait for your order, head inside Digress and chase down Mr. Chase. He's always willing to offer a pairing suggestion or two.
(Duck & Drake Kitchen, 321-305-0272, duckanddrakekitchen.com; Digress Wine Bar & Bottle Shop, 1215 Edgewater Drive, 407-426-7510, digresswine.com)
– This story appears in the Aug. 12, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.