Former Raglan Road executive chef serving up "unpretentious yet high-level" dishes from Edgewater Drive parking lot 

Rob Chase of Digress Wine knows a thing or two about pairings, and partnering up with Heberto Segura of Duck & Drake Kitchen is a pairing that's proved beneficial for both the wine shop and the food truck operator.

Segura, former executive chef of Raglan Road at Disney Springs, has set up shop in the parking lot of the Edgewater Drive enoteca serving dishes he describes as "unpretentious yet high-level," "creative comfort" and "internationally inspired." Think charred pulpo and shrimp escabeche; piri-piri chicken served over steamed rice, sided with chow-chow and drizzled with lemon gremolata; za'atar-spiced frites with coriander chutney, and braised duck empanadillas. International indeed. It's the kind of elevated fare that should be served out of a Ferrari, not a food truck.

And while you wait for your order, head inside Digress and chase down Mr. Chase. He's always willing to offer a pairing suggestion or two.

(Duck & Drake Kitchen, 321-305-0272, duckanddrakekitchen.com; Digress Wine Bar & Bottle Shop, 1215 Edgewater Drive, 407-426-7510, digresswine.com)

