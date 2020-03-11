Formaldehydra, Rich Medina, Breathe Carolina and more great Orlando live shows this week 

Camp Counselor

Lo-fi indie trio from St. Louis rambles into town with Softies vibes and Please Be Kind, Sad Halen and Luci Skies in tow. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Falcon, $5

Yung Joc

Rapper and reality television star headlines the kick-off night of local hip-hop station 104.5-FM the Beat's Spring Break Anniversary weekend. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Beacham, $10-$15

Obsidian

Miami gothic quartet bring their deadly serious death-rock to the Abbey stage, opening for the decidedly more tongue-in-cheek Voltaire.

7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Abbey, $15

Rich Medina

The Funkbox club night brings in legendary, globe-trotting DJ Rich Medina. Expect house, hip-hop, soul and everything in between. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Iron Cow, $15

Formaldehydra

Ever-evolving Central Floridian noise lifer headlines a Lou's bill with Tomokie's Cup from Jacksonville and more.

9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Uncle Lou's, free

Anime Kill Fest

Morte Morbosa, Rat Stick, Ashes of Elysium, Counterattack and Pariah make up the lineup for this loud mini-fest at Lou's.

6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Breathe Carolina

St. Patrick's Day soiree at downtown's Celine headlined by Denver's electro-core hellraisers Breathe Carolina.

4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Celine, free-$10

– This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.