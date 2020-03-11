March 11, 2020 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Breathe Carolina

Photo via Breathe Carolina

Breathe Carolina

Formaldehydra, Rich Medina, Breathe Carolina and more great Orlando live shows this week 

By

Camp Counselor

Lo-fi indie trio from St. Louis rambles into town with Softies vibes and Please Be Kind, Sad Halen and Luci Skies in tow. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Falcon, $5

Yung Joc

Rapper and reality television star headlines the kick-off night of local hip-hop station 104.5-FM the Beat's Spring Break Anniversary weekend. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Beacham, $10-$15

Obsidian

Miami gothic quartet bring their deadly serious death-rock to the Abbey stage, opening for the decidedly more tongue-in-cheek Voltaire.

7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Abbey, $15

Rich Medina

The Funkbox club night brings in legendary, globe-trotting DJ Rich Medina. Expect house, hip-hop, soul and everything in between. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Iron Cow, $15

Formaldehydra

Ever-evolving Central Floridian noise lifer headlines a Lou's bill with Tomokie's Cup from Jacksonville and more.

9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Uncle Lou's, free

Anime Kill Fest

Morte Morbosa, Rat Stick, Ashes of Elysium, Counterattack and Pariah make up the lineup for this loud mini-fest at Lou's.

6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Breathe Carolina

St. Patrick's Day soiree at downtown's Celine headlined by Denver's electro-core hellraisers Breathe Carolina.

4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Celine, free-$10

This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

More Picks »

Speaking of...

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Young pop powerhouse Billie Eilish sells out Amway Center in Orlando Read More

  2. Orlando Philharmonic on Monday and New Jersey thrash lords Overkill on Tuesday round out a big week of shows Read More

  3. Cinematic Americana masters Lucero make their long-awaited Orlando return Read More

  4. Percussionist William Hicks makes a joyful noise as Bl_ank at CityArts Monday night Read More

  5. Fishbone funks the Orlando Amphitheater Saturday, Feb. 22 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation