For T-Pain, 'The Road to Wiscansin' goes through Orlando in May 

ROAD TRIIIIP!!!!! Get your tickets for The Road To Wiscansin TOUR!! 😜🤟🏿🥳🥳🚌 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/UWjbtz4aoE — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 2, 2022

Rapper, Autotune pioneer andwinner T-Pain is throwing the inaugural Wiscansin festival in Wisconsin in June — a riff on his masterful rhyming of "mansion" and "Wisconsin" in "Can't Believe It." Not content with that conceptual coup, the rapper has set up a monthlong North American tour as a prelude, and "The Road to Wiscansin" tour includes a stop in Orlando.This is one of just two Florida dates for T-Pain, the other being the Ritz in Tampa on Tuesday, May 24.T-Pain's "Road To Wisconsin" heads to House of Blues on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Live Nation