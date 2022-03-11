Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 11, 2022

For T-Pain, 'The Road to Wiscansin' goes through Orlando in May 

click image PHOTO COURTESY LIVE NATION FLORIDA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Live Nation Florida/Facebook

Rapper, Autotune pioneer and Masked Singer winner T-Pain is throwing the inaugural Wiscansin festival in Wisconsin in June — a riff on his masterful rhyming of "mansion" and "Wisconsin" in "Can't Believe It." Not content with that conceptual coup, the rapper has set up a monthlong North American tour as a prelude, and "The Road to Wiscansin" tour includes a stop in Orlando.

This is one of just two Florida dates for T-Pain, the other being the Ritz in Tampa on Tuesday, May 24.




T-Pain's "Road To Wisconsin" heads to House of Blues on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Live Nation.




