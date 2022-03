Folk-punker Frank Turner is playing '50 States in 50 Days' this summer and that includes Orlando 

click image Photo courtesy Frank Turner/Facebook

Frank Turner is taking his Sleeping Souls backing band out on the road this summer — every road it would seem — for a marathon "50 States in 50 Days Tour" and inevitably he will be steering his music ship into Orlando.The tour starts in Portland, Maine on June 13 and wraps all the way over in Honolulu on Aug. 1. Orlando will be theFlorida stop in late June.“Well, I've been unable to tour properly for a couple of years now, and always said that when I could get back to it I'd do it properly," Turner told Brooklyn Vegan . That's some champion-level understatement for a man with that much grueling touring and travel ahead of him.Turner plays the House of Blues on Sunday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available now through Live Nation . Touring support comes from the Bronx, the Bouncing Souls and Pet Needs.