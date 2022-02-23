Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 23, 2022 News + Views » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

Florida's 'Don't Say Gay', CRT fearmongering bills under discussion in state House 

By
click to enlarge Carlos Guillermo Smith. - NSF
  • NSF
  • Carlos Guillermo Smith.


The Republican-dominated Florida House is on the brink of passing two of the most controversial education proposals of the 2022 legislative session, drawing ire from Democrats who say the bills would stifle teachers and further stigmatize LGBTQ students.



The proposals would limit the way race, sexual orientation and gender identity are discussed in schools. The House is poised to pass the measures Thursday, after GOP members on Tuesday rejected dozens of proposed changes filed by Democrats.

A bill (HB 1557) that has riled LGBTQ-advocacy groups would prohibit school instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade. In older grades, it would prohibit instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate” based on state academic standards.

Critics of the measure have labeled it the “don’t say gay” bill, and the issue has garnered national headlines.

Related Williston rep. pushes amendment to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill that would force schools to out students to parents
Williston rep. pushes amendment to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill that would force schools to out students to parents
By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Area News

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando Democrat who is gay, slammed the proposal during a news conference Tuesday before the House floor session.

“Folks who are a healthy and normal part of every society and every single school, (the bill) sends a dangerous message that conversations about us in the classroom, in and of themselves, are dangerous,” Smith said.

The measure also would bar school districts from adopting procedures that would prohibit school employees from informing parents about their children’s “mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being” or changes to the student’s health-related services.

School policies would be prohibited from encouraging or having “the effect of encouraging a student to withhold from a parent such information.” School employees similarly would be prohibited from discouraging parents’ involvement in decisions related to the well-being of students.

The measure would make an exception for situations where “a reasonably prudent person would believe” that disclosing such information would result in abuse, neglect or abandonment of students.

Bill sponsor Joe Harding, R-Williston, characterized the bill as being geared toward keeping parents informed about “critical decisions” involving their children at school.

“We believe that the best environment for a student is an environment where the parent is empowered and involved and working concurrently with the school district,” Harding said.

Parents would be able to sue school districts for violations of the bill. The measure also was tweaked Tuesday to allow for an alternative process to resolve such disputes, which would involve administrative hearings before special magistrates. The special magistrates would be appointed by the state education commissioner, and the State Board of Education would make final decisions on the magistrates’ recommendations.

“The reason is because not all parents have the means to hire an attorney, and they need to have a process,” Harding said of the change.

Bolstering parental involvement in education has become a rallying cry for Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Republicans nationally.

Florida lawmakers last year passed legislation known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which DeSantis signed and used as a basis for an executive order that sought to prohibit student mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubles down on the critical race theory fight
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubles down on the critical race theory fight
By Ryan Dailey, NSF
Orlando Area News

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat who is running for governor this year, criticized Harding’s bill as part of what she called a “culture war” driven by Republicans.

“This looks to be another dark day here in the Florida Capitol, as Governor DeSantis and Florida Republicans launch an all-out culture war to play to their base in an election year,” Fried said Tuesday.

The House also readied for a vote on a bill (HB 7), sponsored by Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, that deals with discussions of race.

The proposal spells out that school instruction would constitute discrimination if it, for example, “compels” students to believe that they bear “responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of, actions committed in the past” by members of the same race or sex.

The measure came after DeSantis in December announced a legislative proposal aimed at preventing the teaching of critical race theory, which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions, from the workplace to classrooms.

The House measure does not specifically mention critical race theory and was given the title “Individual Freedom” by its Republican backers. But the measure, which also would restrict how race is discussed in workplace training sessions, appears to be designed to carry out DeSantis’ proposal.

Critics of the bill have argued that it would stifle teachers’ ability to discuss the realities of American history. Democrats brought up various examples to illustrate their point while questioning Avila Tuesday.

Rep. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, asked whether a teacher could effectively describe a historical event such as “Ax Handle Saturday,” when a white mob attacked Black civil rights protesters with ax handles and baseball bats in 1960.

“Is the teacher allowed to discuss that the mob of more than 200 white men were actually Florida Klansmen?” Davis asked.

“If that is included in the curriculum, that teacher can teach it,” Avila replied. “What we’re saying is that that teacher cannot instruct the student and say that, ‘Because you are white, you are responsible in some way, shape or form for this event having occurred.’”

Avila has repeatedly argued the measure would ensure school instruction and employee training is conducted “objectively.”

“Whether it’s a teacher in the classroom or whether it’s an HR (human resources) professional in the workplace, everything that is taught should be from an objective standpoint. We’re not saying that you can’t teach those historical facts … those historical events,” Avila said.

Democrats have disputed arguments that certain historical topics dealing with violence and oppression between racial groups could be taught from a truly objective standpoint.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Florida looks to bar doctor from practicing for five years after undercover agents lied to him to get medical marijuana Read More

  2. Williston rep. pushes amendment to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill that would force schools to out students to parents Read More

  3. Paddleboarders pass near massive hammerhead shark in drone video off Florida beach Read More

  4. If you think the Democrats are screwed and you want to blame it on AOC, perhaps that says more about you than her Read More

  5. Legislature, Gov. DeSantis split three ways over Florida redistricting maps Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation