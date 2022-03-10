Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 10, 2022 News + Views » Florida News

Email
Print
Share

Florida Senate prepares to pass bill barring race-related instruction in public schools 

By
click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The Florida Senate is poised to pass a controversial education bill that would limit the way certain race-related topics are taught in public schools, putting lawmakers a step away from fulfilling a legislative priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican-controlled Senate could vote on the bill (HB 7) as early as Thursday. The House passed the measure last month in a 74-41 vote along straight party lines, meaning it would be ready to go to DeSantis if senators pass it without making any changes.



The bill says that school instruction would constitute discrimination if it “compels” a student to believe certain concepts that are enumerated in the proposal.

For example, the bill targets instruction that would lead a person to believe that they bear “responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of, actions committed in the past” by people of the same race or sex.

Related Florida House Democrats argue against idea of 'objective' history as anti-CRT bill moves forward
Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee
Florida House Democrats argue against idea of 'objective' history as anti-CRT bill moves forward
By Ryan Dailey, NSF
Orlando Area News

The measure similarly takes aim at lessons that would compel a student to “feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the person played no part” that were committed in the past by members of the same race or sex.

The bill does not specifically mention critical race theory, which is based on a premise that racism is embedded in American institutions. But the measure came after DeSantis last year announced a legislative proposal aimed at weeding out teaching of the theory in classrooms and the workplace. DeSantis dubbed the proposal the “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act,” or Stop WOKE Act.

Related Florida's 'Don't Say Gay', CRT fearmongering bills under discussion in state House
Carlos Guillermo Smith.
Florida's 'Don't Say Gay', CRT fearmongering bills under discussion in state House
By News Service of Florida
Orlando Area News

Senate sponsor Manny Diaz, a Hialeah Republican, for hours Wednesday fielded questions from Democrats about the part of the bill that deals with schools.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, asked Diaz “what problem are we trying to solve” with the measure.

“I think you’ve seen not only nationally but across our state, part of it is because of COVID, that parents are paying more attention to what’s going on in our schools,” Diaz replied. “And having those parents’ concerns brought forward has made us pay more attention to … what’s going on with our curriculum, what’s going on with the conversations at school board meetings.”

But Democrats hammered the bill as having the potential to create a “chilling” effect on educators, particularly when teaching historical events that involve violence or oppression between racial groups.

The bill, which was given the title “Individual Freedom” by supporters, also would label workplace training sessions discriminatory based on similar criteria. For instance, a training exercise would constitute discrimination if it were to cause an employee to feel “psychological distress” over actions committed in the past in which the employee played no part.

Related Pair of education bills that would give Florida's loudest uncles power over school curriculum heads before Senate
Pair of education bills that would give Florida's loudest uncles power over school curriculum heads before Senate
By News Service of Florida
Florida News

Senators rejected six proposed changes to the bill Wednesday that were filed by Democrats, including one that would have removed the part of the measure dealing with businesses’ training practices.

Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat who proposed the amendment, called the provision “a burden on our business community” and argued that it would leave businesses vulnerable to lawsuits.

“If we’re going to call ourselves the freest state in the country, we most definitely should not be telling private businesses what kind of training, or whether they can have diversity training at their workplace,” Taddeo said.

But Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, defended that part of the bill, saying that it “prevents bullying.”

“Some degree of unity is necessary for the success of any organization, family or business,” Burgess said, adding that the section of the bill dealing with businesses “clearly allows employers to provide the kind of instruction to employees which is necessary to have a unified workforce and successful company or organization.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Florida News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Florida News

Most Popular

  1. Alligator who menaced Ocala paddleboarder in viral video killed by wildlife officials Read More

  2. Hijacking feared on flight to Orlando due to child's AirDrop prank Read More

  3. Dashcam video shows Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopping alleged drunk driver from reaching foot race on Sarasota's Skyway Bridge Read More

  4. Florida's first openly gay state senator cried while debating state's 'Don't Say Gay' bill Read More

  5. Police searching for naked Florida man who stole American flag to cover himself [VIDEO] Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation