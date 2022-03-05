Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 05, 2022 News + Views » Florida News

Florida Rep. Chris Sprowls launches a books podcast called 'The Read, White and Blue' 

Truly, everyone has a podcast now.

click to enlarge House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor - PHOTO VIA FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Photo via Florida House of Representatives
  • House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, began what he said will be a weekly podcast that will allow him to interview some of his favorite authors.

The attorney and former prosecutor introduced his initial podcast by saying, “'The Read, White, & Blue' is now in session,” before beginning a roughly 40-minute chat with “individuality” proponent Todd Rose, co-founder of the Massachusetts-based think tank Populace and author of Collective Illusions, Dark Horse and The End of Average.

A House news release said Rose’s writings helped influence the 2021 REACH Act, a state law dealing with workforce and education issues.

The initial podcast reviews on Apple — from reviewers apparently aware of the speaker — were five-star raves.

“In his new podcast, Chris Sprowls does what he does best — dig in, challenge the status quo, and make you think,” posted LoveBug497.

“The discussion highlights a much-needed paradigm shift in education and how the legislature in Florida implemented a workforce bill last year to incentivize changes to the status quo,” added dermatophyte1976.

Sprowls’ second interview, clocking in at nearly 30 minutes, was with Mark Batterson, a pastor and author of Win the Day: 7 Daily Habits to Help You Stress Less & Accomplish More, Whisper: How to Hear the Voice of God and Play the Man: Becoming the Man God Created You to Be.

Next on the schedule is Amanda Ripley, author of High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out and The Smartest Kids in the World.

Sprowls, who is presiding over his final session as speaker, has made priorities of reading initiatives and trying to bolster the skills of fathers. While speculation has swirled about his political future, he has not announced plans.

