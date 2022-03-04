Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 04, 2022 News + Views » Florida News

Email
Print
Share

Florida legislature passes 15-week abortion ban 

By
click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Florida doctors could soon be prohibited from performing abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy, after the Republican-controlled Senate approved a bill Thursday night that is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

Senators approved the measure (HB 5) in a 23-15 party-line vote that was the culmination of hours of tense debate over two days. Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, did not vote on the bill, while one Senate seat is vacant.



The House passed the bill last month in a 78-39 vote along almost straight party lines. DeSantis has indicated in the past he likely would support a 15-week limit.

Senate bill sponsor Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, fought back tears as she delivered closing remarks and described past efforts to strengthen a law that required parents to be notified before minors could have abortions.

Related Florida Gov. DeSantis and Texas Gov. Abbott are in a race to the bottom trying to capture the MAGA zeitgeist: ‘Anything you can do, I can do Trumpier’
‘Anything you can do, I can do Trumpier’
Florida Gov. DeSantis and Texas Gov. Abbott are in a race to the bottom trying to capture the MAGA zeitgeist
‘Anything you can do, I can do Trumpier’
By Jeffrey C. Billman
Orlando Area News


“I never dreamed I’d be standing here today, not just giving parental notice, but actually being able to save the life of babies that are past 15 weeks of gestation. God is so good,” Stargel said.

The bill, which would take effect July 1 if signed by DeSantis, closely resembles a Mississippi law that is under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The case could determine whether the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights is scaled back or overturned.

Roe v. Wade generally has allowed women to have abortions until about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, told reporters he thinks the bill would “pass the muster” of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Related Republican-friendly redistricting, more voting restrictions, legal abortion essentially banned, and more stuff your elected reps have been up to: Legislative session notes 2022
Republican-friendly redistricting, more voting restrictions, legal abortion essentially banned, and more stuff your elected reps have been up to
Legislative session notes 2022
By Ryan Dailey and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida
Orlando Area News


“When you think about being pro-life, we are giving 15 weeks as a state. The U.S. Supreme Court, I believe, and it hasn’t yet, but I believe they will uphold that. And so there are all options on the table until 15 weeks. And … under certain circumstances, after 15 weeks there’s still options,” Simpson said.

Democrats argued women’s decisions to have abortions are intimately personal and are frequently made under difficult circumstances.

Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, raised concerns about the consequences of removing the choice to have abortions after 15 weeks.

“I think a big issue for us is, when we tell a woman she has to carry a baby to term, she is giving up so much — of her body, of her mind, in those last two trimesters. She could have to lose her job or not get paid … while she’s out. She has to take time off of her job after she gives birth. She could be in school and have to drop out or lose a semester. There’s a lot of shame involved if she’s an unwed mother. It’s the mom’s life that I guess we’re so focused on as opposed to, as we would call, the fetus,” Polsky said.

The measure would make an exception to the 15-week restriction for instances of a “fatal fetal abnormality,” if two physicians certify that such an abnormality exists.

The bill defines such abnormalities as a terminal condition that, regardless of medical treatment, is incompatible with survival outside the womb. The two-doctor requirement drew objections from Democrats who criticized it as “unnecessary.”

The bill does not include an exception for victims of rape or incest. Senators on Wednesday rejected a proposed change to create an exception for pregnancies that are the result of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat who proposed the change, said it would have made the bill “a little less draconian for women.” She slammed the bill as an “all-out assault on women’s rights.”

But Republican senators defended the bill as an effort to save lives.

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, cited his Catholic faith in saying that “life begins at conception” and that abortion is his “fundamental and defining issue” as a lawmaker.

“We’ve heard a lot of what-ifs, and what if this scenario, and what if this situation. Here’s what I know, there’s no what-ifs after an abortion,” Burgess said. “That’s the end of the line. A life is ended, and there’s no second chance or reset.”

Burgess also said the vast majority of abortions in Florida are performed before 15 weeks of pregnancy.

But Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, argued that the 15-week limit would have a broad impact.

“This is not a moderate proposal. We’re talking about taking away a woman’s right to choose, from 24 weeks to 15 weeks. That’s about two months. This is a lot of very significant change in the law. And let’s talk about who it’s going to affect. So, we’ve heard there’s about 4,500 women per year in Florida who have their abortions between weeks 15 and 24,” Berman said.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Florida News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Florida News

Most Popular

  1. Orlando JetBlue pilot fired after allegedly attempting to fly drunk Read More

  2. Sarasota Republican Congressional Candidate Martin Hyde threatens cop's job for giving him a ticket [VIDEO] Read More

  3. Markeith Loyd sentenced to death over murder of Orlando police officer Read More

  4. LGBT activists hold protest in front of Walt Disney World asking Disney to speak out against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells students to take off 'ridiculous' face masks at Tampa press conference Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation