The Florida Film Festival returns in April for a 31st year with a massive lineup of 167 films … and a very special guest in the form of William Shatner.Kicking off in just a few scant weeks, FFF offers all manner of new, diverse and challenging cinema, be it long-form features, documentaries, short films and animation. There will be 24 world premieres for local film buffs to take in, and a number of special events, forums and an awards party — some of these taking place in the Winter Park Public Library.And then there's the matter of William Shatner beaming in to Mailtand for a screening ofand conducing a Q&A after the film.The program for this year's festival can be perused on the FFF website The Florida Film Festival happens from April 8-17 with screenings at the Enzian and special events happening around Winter Park. Passes can be purchased through the FFF's website