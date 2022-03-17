Florida Film Festival announces 2022 fest lineup with over 160 films and William Shatner 

click image
- Photo courtesy the Florida Film Festival/Facebook
The Florida Film Festival returns in April for a 31st year with a massive lineup of 167 films … and a very special guest in the form of William Shatner.
Kicking off in just a few scant weeks, FFF offers all manner of new, diverse and challenging cinema, be it long-form features, documentaries, short films and animation. There will be 24 world premieres for local film buffs to take in, and a number of special events, forums and an awards party — some of these taking place in the Winter Park Public Library.
And then there's the matter of William Shatner
beaming in to Mailtand for a screening of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
and conducing a Q&A after the film.
The program for this year's festival can be perused on the FFF website
.
The Florida Film Festival happens from April 8-17 with screenings at the Enzian and special events happening around Winter Park. Passes can be purchased through the FFF's website
.
