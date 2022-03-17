Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 17, 2022 Arts + Culture » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Florida Film Festival announces 2022 fest lineup with over 160 films and William Shatner 

By
click image PHOTO COURTESY THE FLORIDA FILM FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Florida Film Festival/Facebook

The Florida Film Festival returns in April for a 31st year with a massive lineup of 167 films … and a very special guest in the form of William Shatner.

Kicking off in just a few scant weeks, FFF offers all manner of new, diverse and challenging cinema, be it long-form features, documentaries, short films and animation. There will be 24 world premieres for local film buffs to take in, and a number of special events, forums and an awards party — some of these taking place in the Winter Park Public Library.



And then there's the matter of William Shatner beaming in to Mailtand for a screening of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and conducing a Q&A after the film.

The program for this year's festival can be perused on the FFF website.

The Florida Film Festival happens from April 8-17 with screenings at the Enzian and special events happening around Winter Park. Passes can be purchased through the FFF's website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Things to do in Orlando, March 16-22: Soccer Mommy, Rich Homie Quan, Tyler the Creator, Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Read More

  2. Billy Joel plays some unexpected hits during a freezing show at Orlando's Camping World Stadium Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of March 16-22 Read More

  4. Oviedo throws first ever St. Patrick's Day Festival on March 19 Read More

  5. Las Vegas mega-attraction AREA15 is officially coming to Orlando. Here's everything we know. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation