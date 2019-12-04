Florida could permit bear hunting again, Planet Hollywood allegedly took state money and ran, and other news you may have missed 

Florida's bear-management plan could again include hunting: Techniques to manage Florida's black bear population over the next decade, including the possibility of regulated hunting, will be among the items the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers in a meeting next week. The updated bear-management plan is slated for discussion the morning of Dec. 11, with public comments limited to "no more than three hours," according to an agenda posted on the commission's website. A 209-page draft report summarizes several population-management techniques that could be expanded or used, including contracted shooting and trapping; fertility control; manipulating habitats by reducing vegetation near suburban and urban areas; regulated hunts; and relocating adult female bears and their 3- to 4-month-old cubs.

State of Florida sues Planet Hollywood for taking job creation money before ghosting: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has filed a lawsuit against Planet Hollywood International, alleging the company did not comply with requirements after receiving $288,000 in state incentives to add jobs in Orlando. Under the agreement with the state, Planet Hollywood International was supposed to meet job-creation benchmarks and file regular reports. But the Department of Economic Opportunity alleges that the company did not submit required reports or comply with monitoring. The lawsuit said the department terminated the agreement in 2016 and demanded repayment of the $288,000 but did not receive the money.

State attorney general presses Florida Supreme Court to stop cities from banning Styrofoam: Attorney General Ashley Moody's office urged the Florida Supreme Court to reject an appeal in a battle over the city of Coral Gables' attempt to ban the use of Styrofoam food containers. The city contends, in part, that the state pre-emption of the ordinance violates local home-rule powers. But in a 12-page brief, lawyers in Moody's office said the case "breaks no new ground regarding the nature of the Legislature's power to pre-empt local ordinances" and, as a result, the Supreme Court should not take it up. In a brief filed in October, Coral Gables asked the Supreme Court to hear the case and pointed to potentially broader implications that could leave "local governments powerless to regulate not only the sale and use of polystyrene and other environmentally damaging materials, but also other fields where the Legislature might similarly claim total preemption without meeting constitutional standards."

Florida's Governor and AG want to fine and remove from office local leaders who pass gun rules: Pointing to a "hierarchical relationship" with local governments, the state last month asked an appeals court to uphold a 2011 law that has threatened tough penalties if city and county officials approve gun regulations. Lawyers in the offices of Attorney General Ashley Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a 42-page brief arguing that the 1st District Court of Appeal should overturn a circuit judge's ruling that said parts of the law were unconstitutional. The law, for example, could lead to local officials facing $5,000 fines and potential removal from office for passing gun regulations.

Orlando ramen OG Sapporo will say sayonara in December: Sapporo Ramen in the Chinatown Plaza was one of Orlando's first ramen-focused restaurants and one of the few that gave buffs a proper fix. Now comes word that the owners of the unpretentious ramen-ya are retiring and will close shop Saturday, Dec. 28. Great news for them; bad news for all the tonkotsu, shio, shoyu and miso hounds who regularly flocked to the fuss-free joint for affordable slurps of glory. Sayonara, Sapporo, we'll miss you.

– This story appears in the Dec. 3, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.