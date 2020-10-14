FK Your Diet, Moge Tee, Coterie Coffee and more new restaurants in Orlando 

OPENINGS: FK Your Diet, a breakfast and lunch joint with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, is now serving its indulgent comfort fare in the old McGinnty's Irish Pub space in Edgewood. The "FK" stands for "Foster Kid" (not Faiyaz Kara), and 5 percent of their revenue is donated to agencies helping foster children ... Look out, Royaltea – some competition has moved into the 'hood. Möge Tee, the Chinese bubble and cheese tea chain, has opened in the Fountains plaza in Dr. Phillips and will also open next to Colonial Photo & Hobby at 636 N. Mills Ave. ... Local roasters Coterie Coffee have opened a café across the street from Deja Vu Vintage in Winter Park at 1255 Michigan Ave. ...

Orlando Meats will close its Virginia Drive location at the end of the year and move into the Ravaudage complex in Winter Park in January. The new location will also offer pizza and a full liquor bar. Santiago's Bodega is expected to expand into the Orlando Meats space ... The Ravenous Pig celebrated its 13th anniversary by opening their beer garden last weekend. The "family- and dog-friendly socially distanced outdoor space" will soon have a custom-built mobile kitchen and will screen movies outside ... Pho So 1, a Vietnamese chain with locations in California and Texas, has opened at the University Shoppes plaza at the corner of University and Rouse Road ... Kabooki Sushi's expansion and remodel on East Colonial Drive is complete. Look for it to open near the end of the month ... Boca Winter Park has reopened after closing for renovations.

NEWS/EVENTS: The Dark Seance, an intense "haunted dinner experience," takes place at the Orlando Forum of Fear through Oct. 31. Guests will dine on an immersive four-course meal in a Victorian dining room, after which they'll enter the "Tunnel of the Damned" haunted maze. The menu has been designed by Git-N-Messy's Chuck Cobb and Trina Gregory-Propst of Se7en Bites. Cost is $87.50. Visit darkseance.com for more ... Eola General has added a Healing Mural to its space, containing messages of compassion and common sense. Post a selfie in front of it tagged #healingmural and #eolageneral and you'll score free coffee. The promo runs through Election Day ... Nick Sierputowski, former chef de cuisine at the Ravenous Pig, will oversee the kitchen when the Outpost opens at Maitland City Centre this winter.