Five early picks: Seth Kubersky's Orlando Fringe Fest recommendations for 2021 

Ain't Done Bad
Silver Venue
Windermere's Jakob Karr — an alumnus of So You Think You Can Dance and Cirque du Soleil — choreographed and stars in the most polished, professional, propulsive piece of contemporary dance theater in the Festival's 30-year history.
Corset and Cuties: Delicious
BYOV: HÄOS on Church Street
Corsets & Cuties aims as much at audience's funny bones as their erogenous zones with this tasty cabaret casserole of cheesecake costumes, toe-tapping tunes and cheerful near-nudity; this is body-positive burlesque you could take your parents to.
Frigorific: A Play by Ear
Green Venue
Melbourne writer-performer Lorelei Zarifian is in a deep-frozen refrigerated hell as she batters her digital assistants in this surreal, scattershot solo show. It's oddly, irresistibly compelling, and Zarifian's ache for a human smile is something we can all identify with.
Judas
Red Venue
Judas Iscariot (writer-star BeeJay Aubertin-Clinton), who has spent the past 2,000-plus years trapped on Earth after that whole crucifixion mishegas, is finally exposing his deepest secret, and uncovering a heartbreaking passion at the center of the greatest story never told.
Thrive
Blue Venue
Four brave members of the Orlando Story Club — Ha'Ani Hogan, Logan Anderson, Elizabeth Brendel Horn and Anthony Mauss — expose their real-life narratives about overcoming adversity through overwhelming honesty; Mauss' story about late Orlando Weekly columnist Billy Manes will destroy you.
