VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

May 19, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge The cast of 'Thrive'

The cast of 'Thrive'

Five early picks: Seth Kubersky's Orlando Fringe Fest recommendations for 2021 

By

Ain't Done Bad
Silver Venue
Windermere's Jakob Karr — an alumnus of So You Think You Can Dance and Cirque du Soleil — choreographed and stars in the most polished, professional, propulsive piece of contemporary dance theater in the Festival's 30-year history.

Corset and Cuties: Delicious
BYOV: HÄOS on Church Street
Corsets & Cuties aims as much at audience's funny bones as their erogenous zones with this tasty cabaret casserole of cheesecake costumes, toe-tapping tunes and cheerful near-nudity; this is body-positive burlesque you could take your parents to.

Frigorific: A Play by Ear
Green Venue
Melbourne writer-performer Lorelei Zarifian is in a deep-frozen refrigerated hell as she batters her digital assistants in this surreal, scattershot solo show. It's oddly, irresistibly compelling, and Zarifian's ache for a human smile is something we can all identify with.

Judas
Red Venue
Judas Iscariot (writer-star BeeJay Aubertin-Clinton), who has spent the past 2,000-plus years trapped on Earth after that whole crucifixion mishegas, is finally exposing his deepest secret, and uncovering a heartbreaking passion at the center of the greatest story never told.

Thrive
Blue Venue
Four brave members of the Orlando Story Club — Ha'Ani Hogan, Logan Anderson, Elizabeth Brendel Horn and Anthony Mauss — expose their real-life narratives about overcoming adversity through overwhelming honesty; Mauss' story about late Orlando Weekly columnist Billy Manes will destroy you.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

At Perla's, Taglish Collective's Michael Collantes blazes an unconventional pizza trail
Things to do in Orlando, May 19-25: Wynton Marsalis, Fringe Fest, Foreigner
The whitewashed, nautical digs of the Hampton Social are the setting for a menu executed with exquisite care
Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato, Read More

  2. Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more Read More

  3. Kevin Smith has plenty to say about Weinstein, Universal, the Snyder Cut, why studios should always take a second bite of the apple — and more Read More

  4. Seminal Orlando zine 'Is It Over Yet?' returns for a year's worth of connection through creativity Read More

  5. The Morse Museum offers three not-to-be-missed exhibits that aren’t Tiffany glass Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation