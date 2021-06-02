VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

June 02, 2021 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Email
Print
Share

First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining 

Binge watch

By
FIRST WATCH
140 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
407-287-9034
firstwatch.com
$$
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • photo by Rob Bartlett

Everybody's favorite institutional breakfast joint went and got itself a facelift the likes of which even the Witness Protection Program would be impressed by. The place is damn near unrecognizable from your father's First Watch of yesteryear. I know, I know, you're thinking, OK, but it's still a place for the blue-haired set to grab dinner at 2 p.m., right? Yes, First Watch will likely always be a bastion for sexagenarians, but I witnessed more than a few TikToking 20-somethings posing and playing up to their phone cams on two recent visits. In fact, this OG of daytime cafés flashes a bit of cocksure swagger, thanks to its new desirable Winter Park address and "urban farm" aesthetic, complete with a fetching patio area and 360-degree indoor-outdoor patio. Hoity new breakfast cocktails, who dis?

The place positively pops, no matter the day. We were lucky to snag a table outside on one gorgeous, and frenetic, Sunday afternoon — a day when cheery greeters at the front door kept the moods of waiting guests buoyant. It was all smiles and happy faces, mine included. In fact, a bite of the chickichanga ($11.79) widened it. The flour tortilla is stuffed with chicken, whipped eggs, chorizo and avocado, but, surprisingly, isn't fried. The new First Watch doesn't employ deep fryers in the kitchen at all, so the cheesy roll is nowhere near as filling as a traditional chimi. Green chilies and sautéed onions add some depth, but even a topping of Veracruz sauce and sour cream didn't weigh it down. It's served with a small cup of fresh fruit and seasoned potatoes, some of which were more firm than fluffy.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • photo by Rob Bartlett

Very fluffy, however, were the lemon ricotta pancakes ($10.69). Whipped ricotta cheese is added to the multigrain batter before they're griddled and, yeah, I could pretty much eat these beauties every day for breakfast — strawberries, creamy lemon curd and all. "I don't know why, but guys always seem to order those pancakes," said our good-natured server. "It's probably why they don't live as long," said my wife as she dug into a plate of biscuits and gravy ($10.99). I shot a glance her way. "What? This is turkey sausage gravy," she said, scarfing down a forkful.

The earthenware platter of meaty gravy, biscuits, eggs and potatoes looked irresistible, and a glance at the menu revealed the dish has 70 fewer calories than the pancakes. So I reached over and stole some, then took a gulp of the "morning meditation" ($4.49) — a blend of orange, lemon and beet juice spiced with organic ginger and turmeric. It can be boozed up with New Amsterdam's gluten-free vodka, as can the kale tonic ($4.49) mixed with Fuji apple juice, cucumber and lemon.

First Watch's prototype flagship location also has a kitchen and an entrance dedicated to takeout orders, which we tested out for lunch one day. The process from online order to pickup was a cinch, and the containers and packaging were solid. It made the roast beef and horseradish-havarti sandwich served on Parmesan-crusted sourdough ($10.29), as well as the "elevated" egg sandwich with gruyère, smashed avocado and slabs of their famous "million dollar bacon" ($10.99) all the more enjoyable. That bacon, BTW, is hardwood-smoked and baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and maple syrup. A side order of four slabs will run you $5.49 (and gain you 530 calories).

Honestly, the older I get, the more I learn to appreciate restaurants espousing a healthy lifestyle ethos. First Watch does it consciously through its company rebrand and menu revamp, and subconsciously too. Now when I drive down North Orlando Avenue and see the restaurant's marquee, my mind reads First Watch ... Your Calories. Well played.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Restaurant Review »

Trending

‘Sisters With Transistors’ uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
What to watch this week: ‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine transformed America’ on Netflix
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Restaurant Review

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bombay Street Kitchen on South OBT gives Indian street food its long overdue spotlight Read More

  2. Thrive cocktail bar/eatery opens downtown, Brazilian-American pizzeria 14 Bis opens in MetroWest, Midici in Maitland closes Read More

  3. At Perla's, Taglish Collective's Michael Collantes blazes an unconventional pizza trail Read More

  4. A 'pigzzaria,' a new rooftop deck opening, an old rooftop deck being reopened, and other Orlando food news Read More

  5. Brother Jimmy's to open a full-service smokehouse at Pointe Orlando, a boozy brunch crawl, and more Orlando food news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation