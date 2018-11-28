Find that 'perfect gift' at Orlando's newest locally owned shops this holiday 

Shopping for family and friends is already pretty hard as it is, but there's always that persnickety person in your life who makes the task infinitely more onerous. We all know one – they might be your picky sister or that charming friend who's an Instagram "influencer" or a stylish co-worker who always has the latest Fenty on hand. If you're not sure who yours is, it's the person who accepts your clearly re-gifted lavender vanilla spa gift basket with a shady shrug and a smirk.

But this year, Orlando's newest locally owned shops have got you covered for the holiday season. In the past year, these new businesses have attracted the city's interest for their well-curated goods, luxury products and delightful collections of affordable trinkets and tchotchkes. Say goodbye to scorned gifts and hello to being everyone's coveted pick for Secret Santa.

1152 Harmon Ave., Winter Park, theheavywp.com

Since opening in the old Lombardi's Seafood building in August, the Heavy has been a paradise for selfie addicts. But it's more than just an overflowing oasis of greenery – the store sells furniture, decor, candles, stationery, soaps and more. Aside from succulents and potted plants, the Heavy also has a flower bar with stunning bouquets and arrangements for sale. Stop by for a unique gift and in the meantime get yourself a Mercantile nitro cold-brew coffee or a snack from the rotating group of pop-up restaurants.

click to enlarge Photo by Lindsey Thompson

Miscellaneous Market

1903 N. Orange Ave., 407-965-3250, facebook.com/miscellaneousmarket

Two sisters own this cool little boutique along the Ivanhoe Row, and they've filled it with tasteful home decor, sleek purses, old-world journals, vintage vanity heirlooms, and natural skincare and bath brands. The newest market in town is giving us vibes of luxury and opulence that will last long after any gift purchase.

click to enlarge Photo by Lindsey Thompson

Yay! Tiny Shop

1211 N. Orange Ave., 407-868-9015, yaytinyshop.com

You'll be loudly screaming YAAAAS here even though this business calls itself "Yay!" This small (really, really small), colorful gift boutique in Ivanhoe Village sells cute home goods, cookbooks (including one from Snoop Dogg), craft supplies, notebooks, jewelry, small art pieces, plush toys and travel accessories, among other things. Get a quirky Martha Stewart lapel pin and say "It's a good thing!" all the way home.