Find out Thursday if Denis Villeneuve loused up ‘Dune’ like David Lynch did or found new ways to suck 

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 20: Found — Here's the story of three sisters who found each other on 23andMe and ventured off to explore their roots in China. Damn, all I learned from 23andMe was that my roots are in the Many Saints of Newark. (Netflix)

Night Teeth — A chauffeur discovers his female passengers are vampires in a horror flick that'll have you thinking twice about rideshare. Like, can you be sure your Lyft driver wasn't a succubus? (Netflix)

Stuck Together — This French comedy about seven families confined to their apartment building during the pandemic is being described as hilarious and heartwarming. And really, whose heart wouldn't be warmed by the thought of French people being prevented from mingling with anybody else? (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 21: Dune — You're going to need the ad-free tier to watch it, but we both know you're going to cave. Because you need to know if Denis Villeneuve loused up the same things David Lynch did, or if he found new ways to suck. (HBO Max)

Flip a Coin: ONE OK ROCK Documentary — Watch Japanese band ONE OK ROCK do the hard work of adapting a planned live concert into a livestream-only affair. Meanwhile, BTS are working on a death ray. (Netflix)

The Girl in the Woods — This series about a portal between our reality and a land of monsters was adapted from some short films that were popular on Facebook Watch. (Speaking of portals to a land of monsters.) (Peacock)

Life's a Glitch With Julien Bam — The German YouTube sensation plays himself in a sci-fi comedy that sees him trapped in an alternate dimension. How different is it from our own? PewDiePie is president of their B'nai Brith. (Netflix)

The Next Thing You Eat — Chef David Chang examines the forces that will determine humanity's eating patterns in the future, from robotics to laboratory innovations. Predicted to continue its strong showing: starvation! (Hulu)

Sex, Love & Goop — If you and your partner wanted to get sex advice on camera as part of a six-episode docuseries, would you want Gwyneth Paltrow to be running the show? Of course you would! Her vag smells like a Pottery Barn, remember? (Netflix)

Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween — Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart preside over a bake-off special themed to the scary season. Quoth Martha: "I got a rock." Quoth Snoop: "Just a gram, thanks." (Peacock)

Tuff Money — A couple of Romanian smartasses joke in public about pulling off a robbery, only to find themselves forced to actually go through with it. Which is basically how I feel about my wedding vows. (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday, Oct. 22: Inside Job — Lizzy Caplan leads the cast of an animated comedy in which all conspiracies are real, kept from the public by shadowy government forces. Hey, at least a flat Earth is easier to draw. (Netflix)

Invasion — This sci-fi drama asks the question, "How would our planet fare if it were attacked by aliens?" I'm not worried, because the series lead is Sam Neill, and that guy's gone up against dinosaurs and Jesus. (Apple TV+)

Maya and the Three — Mexican mythology informs an animated miniseries that pits a teenage girl against vengeful gods. In a modern twist, their plan to defeat her involves showing her pictures of herself on Instagram. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 26: Maricón Perdido — Series creator Roberto "Bob Pop" Enríquez depicts his personal evolution from a fat kid obsessed with musical theater into a professional writer. What, you thought he was going to end up an Ice Road Trucker? (HBO Max)

The Mopes — Our pals in Deutschland send us the story of a guy whose depression is an actual woman he has to interact with, along with personifications of similar maladies like panic disorder and PTSD. Whether you consider this a grown-up version of Inside Out or a German version of Herman's Head says a lot about your age and the meds you're on. (HBO Max)

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez — Round out your viewing week with the titular Spanish lesbian, who served close to two years in prison for allegedly murdering her former partner's teenage daughter. Two crucial elements that were missing from the trial: physical evidence; jurors with teenagers of their own. (HBO Max)