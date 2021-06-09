FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

June 09, 2021 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge financier_bistro_2.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following 

Bread and butter

By
FINANCIER BISTRO & BAR
212 N. Park Ave., Winter Park
321-972-2284
financierbistrobar.com
$$

Financier Pâtisserie once counted such primo Manhattan locales as Grand Central Station, World Trade Center, 42nd Street and Park Avenue in its portfolio before COVID came and took it all away. "To our loyal and longtime clientele, it is with great sadness that we have come to the conclusion to permanently shut down Financier Pâtisserie NYC," wrote co-founders Peter Poulakakos and Eric Bedoucha on Facebook.

Total suckage. Bedoucha left, but Poulakakos and his business partner Paul Lamas opted to keep their new Winter Park location open. Théo Goupil, Financier's executive pastry chef who oversaw the Florida expansion, became executive chef and operating partner of the Florida restaurant with the most New York address ever (212 N. Park Ave.) and, together with his wife and general manager, Danielle, performed a pivot that was downright Kobe-like.

The chichi patisserie was re-concepted into a chichi bistro and pastries were sacrificed — the namesake financier included — in favor of polished plates of French bistro fare. That said, Goupil still fashions a variety of croissants and brioche breads every morning, though not the brioche buns used for the $18 bistro burger. It's pricey, it's hard to resist the caramelized onions, barbecue-like house sauce and melted Gruyère running down the sides and oozing onto shoestring frites. It's a pretty burger, worthy of Financier's pretty space, save for the gaudy "But First, Coffee" neon sign plugged in above the bar. I mean, pourquoi?

Having worked as a pastry chef for many years, Goupil places great importance on plating and food styling — hell, the ratatouille ($14), looking like a supernova fashioned from slivers of zucchini and squash, could be taped to a wall and sold for $100,000. Beats a banana, if you ask me.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett

And if you want to put on airs at Financier Bistro, go right ahead. If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that restaurants are more than just repositories of sustenance — they're places to have a bit of fun. A gorgeous place like this lends a platform for us to sing C'est si bon while enjoying a plate of burrata ($16) with heirloom cherry tomatoes slicked in arugula pistou. Bite into a bread baton, then sip a Provençal rosé while swaying to the tune in your head. Note: Voices do carry inside the inviting space, but there are sidewalk tables at which to enjoy additional bistro classics like the croque monsieur ($16). The thick slabs of sourdough (sourced from Douce France Bakery) on this ham-and-cheese sandwich come with béchamel and Gruyère baked on top. It's served with greens tossed in a Dijon vinaigrette.

Now I realize food, supply and labor costs have gone up, and restaurants are staggering in this post-pandemic world but, I'll admit, it was a bit hard to stomach paying $22 for a quarter-chicken poulet rôti — perfectly roasted and crispy-skinned as it was — along with fries and a small salad.

The flaky chocolate-hazelnut croissant ($4.25), on the other hand, was gut-loving goodness. While the Madagascar vanilla crème brûlée ($7) sits on the opposite end of the texture spectrum, it, too, was flawless. So what of the financier? Give Goupil a 48-hour heads up and he'll gladly make you an almond or chocolate version of the bar-shaped cake. My personal belief is that as the restaurant comes out of the pandemic under more stable footing, the financier will, once again, be a permanent fixture on the menu. You can bank on that.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Restaurant Review »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Restaurant Review

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining Read More

  2. Thrive cocktail bar/eatery opens downtown, Brazilian-American pizzeria 14 Bis opens in MetroWest, Midici in Maitland closes Read More

  3. Bombay Street Kitchen on South OBT gives Indian street food its long overdue spotlight Read More

  4. Brother Jimmy's to open a full-service smokehouse at Pointe Orlando, a boozy brunch crawl, and more Orlando food news Read More

  5. At Perla's, Taglish Collective's Michael Collantes blazes an unconventional pizza trail Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation