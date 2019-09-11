Filipino-American restaurant Taglish opens, wine tastings at Epcot, and more Orlando restaurant news 

OPENINGS

Filipino-American restaurant Taglish will open this fall inside the Lotte Plaza Market. Taglish is a joint venture between chef Michael Collantes and Johnny and Jimmy Tung of Bento Group ... Florida-themed cocktail bar The Basin has opened inside Henry's Depot in Sanford. The remaining vendors (Dixie Dharma, Grain & Ember, Greenery Creamery, Salvatore's Prime Sandwiches) are currently in build-out phase and will open "soon" ... Delaney's Tavern has opened inside the Delaney Hotel on South Orange Avenue serving small plates and shareables of "New American" fare ... Greens & Grains is the newest addition to the Market on Magnolia, replacing That Noodle Spot ... Grattin Dog has moved into the space previously occupied by Tamale Co. 2-Go in the Citgo gas station in Altamonte. Grattin Dog will serve Colombian-style burgers, hot dogs, wings, empanadas, salchipapas and choripapas ... Crab Island Seafood will move into the old Smokey Bones space on the corner of 436 and Howell Branch Road in Casselberry ... Mr. and Mrs. Crab has opened on the corner of South Kirkman and L.B. McLeod roads ... Food Network personality Willie Degel (host of Restaurant Stakeout) will open an Uncle Jack's Meat House in a yet-to-be-disclosed spot in the city next year. The casual steakhouse will feature a 24-ounce, 35-day dry-aged "Fred Flintstone" rib chop. WILMAAAAAA!

CLOSINGS

Little Blue Donut Co. on Fairbanks Avenue has closed, but they'll continue to serve doughnuts from their food truck ... Zoetic Sushi in Sanford will close at the end of the month. Chef Chuck Todd is currently looking to move his omakase concept to a new location.

EVENTS

Master somm George Miliotes stages a blind tasting of six wines during the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival on two Saturdays, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, from 3:30-5 p.m. at Wine Bar George. Cost is $100 ... Orlando Wine Blog's Judith Smelser hosts a tasting of Gary Farrell wines with sommelier Tiffany Kuhn at Digress Wine Sunday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $30 ... The Whippoorwill Beer House hosts the Greenery Creamery for an ice cream and wine tasting Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Cost is $31.95.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com