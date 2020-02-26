Feather & Quill opens at the Grove, Sanford Brewing Co. opens in Maitland, plus more in local food news 

OPENINGS: Brian Buttner and Jonathan Canonaco, owners of RusTeak, Stubborn Mule, Menagerie Eatery & Bar and Broken Cage, have opened Feather & Quill in the old Dexter's Windermere space at The Grove. The restaurant offers a serious bar program and a menu of modern American bites fused with Asian and Italian flavors ... Sanford Brewing Co. has opened its outpost inside the Maitland City Centre ... Kabooki Sushi on East Colonial Drive is expanding. The restaurant will move into the adjacent space that most recently housed Jet's Pizza and will increase capacity to 152 seats from its current 44. Chef-owner Henry Moso is shooting for an October completion date and anticipates construction will close the restaurant for two or three weeks ... Mecato's Bakery & Café has opened downtown at 20 N. Orange Ave. ... The King Crab Shack has opened in the old Lac-Viet Bistro building in Colonialtown ... Vanessa's Coffee Shop has opened a second location off Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona. Like the original in St. Cloud, Vanessa's offers breakfast items, pastries and desserts ... N.Y. Bagel & Deli, promising 25 varieties of bagels, has opened in the space previously occupied by Eggs & Oats on Plant Street in Winter Garden ... The Regal Eagle Smokehouse has opened at Epcot's American Adventure Pavilion and offers craft brews and barbecue.

NEWS/EVENTS: Portillo's, the Chicago institution specializing in Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs, will bring its food truck to Icon Park from 2-11 p.m. Feb. 27-March 1 and March 5-9. Portillo's will open a location in the O-Town West development in Lake Buena Vista later this year ... In celebration of Leap Day, Feb. 29, Dexter's New Standard will stage a five-course dinner at 6 p.m. featuring Stag's Leap Wine Cellars. Cost is $95 ... Mockingbird, a local pop-up focusing on innovation, modern techniques and progressive Florida cuisine, will stage a multicourse dinner March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Heavy in Winter Park. The dinner will focus on the flavors of Mexico. Cost is $100.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com