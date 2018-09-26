Fall is a great time to be a sports fan in Orlando 

Friday Oct. 5
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Orlando Magic vs. Flamengo Pre-season NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Saturday Oct. 6
UCF Knights vs. SMU Mustangs College football. Spectrum Stadium, University of Central Florida; $60-$200; 407-823-1000; ucf.edu.
Wednesday Oct. 10
Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Friday Oct. 12
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Saturday Oct. 13
Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators ECHL ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $12.25-$44.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Sunday Oct. 14
Mayhem on Mills II Wrestling matches on a stage in the parking lot, along with live music. 3 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $12; willspub.org.
Monday Oct. 15
Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays ECHL ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $12.25-$44.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Tuesday Oct. 16
Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays ECHL ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $12.25-$44.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Wednesday Oct. 17
Orlndo City vs. Seattle Sounders FC MLS soccer. 7:30 pm; Orlando City Stadium, 655 W. Church St; $31-$80; 855-675-2489; orlandocitysc.com.
Friday Oct. 19
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Sunday Oct. 21
Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew MLS soccer. 3 pm; Orlando City Stadium, 655 W. Church St; $31-$80; 855-675-2489; orlandocitysc.com.
Thursday Oct. 25
Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trailblazers NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Friday Oct. 26
Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades ECHL ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $12.25-$44.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Tuesday Oct. 30
Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Thursday Nov. 1
UCF Knights vs. Temple University Owls College football. 7:30 pm; Spectrum Stadium, University of Central Florida; $60-$200; 407-823-1000; ucf.edu.
Friday Nov. 2
Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Tuesday Nov. 6
Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen ECHL ice hockey. 10:30 am; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $12.25-$44.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Wednesday Nov. 7
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Friday Nov. 9
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.
Saturday Nov. 10
UCF Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen College football. ; Spectrum Stadium, University of Central Florida; $60-$200; 407-823-1000; ucf.edu.
