Fall Guide 2020: Orlando arts and events 

Whew! 2020 has been a rough year, but Orlando, we're still standing. (There are three months yet to go, though, so buckle up.) As far as our annual fall events guide is concerned, we are shocked/happy/bemused to find that there is a TON of stuff happening in this city in the next six weeks.





Museums, theaters, Halloween haunts, pumpkin patches ... they all seem to be open for business. Many of them are doing business differently, though. A lot of these events are virtual; many of those that are in-person require reservations for specific times in order to keep customers safe. A major disclaimer – and we shouldn’t have to say this, but: In the weeks and days leading up to our press deadline, organizations were still making tough decisions about whether to move forward with planned events or not. It’s a given that some of the events we list here may be postponed or canceled after publication, so PLEASE check before making plans. As Camper Van Beethoven said in one of our favorite harvest-season songs, “Everything seems to be up in the air at this time.” Time for a free fall!

OCT. 2-24: 'BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS'

Through Oct. 1

Run, do not walk, to either the UCF Art Gallery or your computer to take in this powerful group exhibition, which closes the day after this issue goes to press. Aptly named,aims a spotlight on the effects of invisible and insidious mass incarceration on Americans. The works on exhibit include new pieces from artists around the world (and local) and a group of incarcerated students, across a diversity of media – including photography, video, installations and book arts. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu

Through Oct. 11

Local designer Ben Van Beusekom creates haute couture gas masks with crystals, feathers, leather, beads and myriad fabrics. Plague doctor, but make it fashion. Free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., orlandoslice.com

Through Oct. 11

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical telling of a bodega owner and the hopes, dreams and heartbreaks of the close-knit community of Washington Heights, Manhattan. $25. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org

Through Oct. 17

Free. ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net

Through Oct. 18

Broadway's longest-running musical tells a story of parental failure to control grown children's lives and the extremes the young must explore to find their ways out of dreams and into the reality they desire. Various times, $25-$30, or $35 streaming. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

Through Oct. 25

Original paintings and illustrations by the author ofand. $15 (children 4-17: $5). Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Oct. 25

The Polasek Museum's summer exhibit – still up through late October – showcases the work of 19 artists from this Puerto Rican Artist Collective and their visual representations of the Puerto Rican diaspora. The Keepers of Heritage work in paints, sculpture and other media, presenting vibrant portraits of Puerto Rican life. Assembled over the course of two years, the exhibit moves on to San Juan next, so do not sleep. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Oct. 31

Pumpkin patch, pony rides, hayrides, farm animal encounters and autumn fun. $12-$23. Santa's Farm, 35317 Huff Road, Eustis, santaschristmastreeforest.com

Through Oct. 31

The coronavirus pandemic managed to derail Halloween celebrations around the city this year, but the hunger for scares led to the birth of this innovative socially distanced attraction. Scream n' Stream is a drive-through haunt on a 32-acre abandoned RV park behind Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee, with a storyline worthy of a '90s slasher flick, in which randy teens rile up a cannibal cult in an abandoned drive-in. SNS fits their frights into a 1.25-mile-long tableau featuring 10 scary show-scenes through which guests drive their own cars. $54-$75 (priced per vehicle). 2001 E. Southport Road, Kissimmee, screamnstream.com

THROUGH NOV. 7: HAUNTED ROAD

Through Nov. 7

At a time when most Halloween events are called off, a group of Central Florida creatives – who have put in time on renowned shows and attractions, as well as Broadway marketing and theme park operations – are hosting a drive-thru experience to scare the crap out of you – from the safety of your own car. The Haunted Road is an immersive, contactless drive-thru Halloween experience, telling an original, theatrical story with twisted creatures and "unexpected scares" in every drive-thru scene. There will be a family-friendly version of the event offered in the daytime on select weekends. $20-$79. 15239 Lake Pickett Road, thehauntedroad.com

Through Jan. 3, 2021

The first solo exhibition in the U.S. for New York artist Jansen pulls from over a decade of eye-popping work from the artist. Jansen combines contemporary art and graffiti techniques into bold, towering canvases that take a hard look at 21st-century American life. Jansen's work is more timely than ever and this exhibition promises to encapsulate our current chaos – and how we got here – perfectly. And maybe even find a sliver of hope in beauty. Free, registered time slot required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Jan. 3, 2021

On the 100th anniversary of the Women's Suffrage movement, Cornell's curators dove deep into the treasure trove that is their permanent collection of contemporary art for the portraits that make up this exhibition.includes self-portraits by Carrie Mae Weems, Shirin Neshat, Zanele Muholi, María Magdalena Campos-Pons and Dana Hoey, photography exploring the intersection of the personal and the political. This diverse group of artists engage with issues of gender, representation, critiques of a broken system of authority and the fact that so much hasn't changed in the last 100 years of struggle. Free, registered time slot required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Jan. 16, 2021

Crealde invited internationally exhibited artist Alberto Gómez to create a large mural triptych on the history of immigration in the United States, which will debut during this exhibition and be exhibited at the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs' FusionFest in November. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

Through Jan. 18, 2021

In a series of deeply intimate photographs, Slaughter documents the life of her 94-year-old mother, a retired farmworker in the celery fields of Sanford, Florida, where she has lived since 1950. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through Feb. 14, 2021

Photos capturing over 100 years of school, sports and play through the years for Maitland kids. $6. Maitland Historical Museum, Art & History Museums Maitland, 221 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through May 2, 2021

This group exhibition of contemporary American artists involves some heavy (and familiar, to OMA-goers) names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists represented ininclude Nick Cave – you'll get another chance to scope out the– along with Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. You'll see glass installations, woodcuts, and even a quilted portrait from Butler of activist Wangari Maathai that made the cover of. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Sept. 30-Oct. 18

A herculean musical undertaking wrapped up in an endearing conceit. Pianist Adam Golka, freshly 32, has decided to tackle Beethoven's 32 piano sonatas in what would be the composer's 250th year. Over three weeks, Golka will hold court several times daily in Rollins College's Tiedtke Concert Hall to run through all the hits. Applying Grateful Dead-style endurance and commitment – on both the performer and audience's sides – to the world of classical music, this should be an unbelievable few weeks for music fans. Tickets for livestreaming of these shows will also be available. $20-$70. Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, bachfestivalflorida.org

Oct. 1-31

The JA Edwards of America Race 2 Cure presented by FFVA Mutual and Florida Breast Cancer Foundation Tribute Walk are held to raise funds for cancer research. This year, it's virtual. Sign up to run anytime during October, anywhere! Pick your favorite trail or treadmill to run on. $10-$35, runsignup.com

OCT. 2-JAN. 2, 2021: 'CONSTRUCT: OUR ORLANDO,' MENNELLO MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART

Oct. 2-4

Benji Brown was a part of Martin Lawrence's 2018 LIT AF tour in major arenas around the country. Various times, $25. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Oct. 2-Jan. 10, 2021

In the third iteration of the Mennello'sgroup show, curators pulled up two locals: Don Rimx and art collective Lemon Press. Don Rimx, known for large-scale murals celebrating Afro-Caribbean and Puerto Rican culture, brought his maximalist, multi-layered approach to portraiture for this show, with symbols, color and motifs inspired by the convergence of African Diasporic religions and Catholicism. Lemon Press (Anna Cruz and Adam Lavigne) combine painting, cartooning and installation to address time and memory – something we are all wrestling with in this bizarre locked-down pandemic year – recording 2020's loss and potential through a visual and graphic fictional language, inspired by hieroglyphs and other ancient systems of communication. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Oct. 2-24

Adapting to the twin necessities of social distancing and experiencing art in person, Creative City Project'swill use the streets of downtown Orlando as a stage.is an immersive, outdoor theatrical experience from writer-director Donald Rupe and creative director Cole NeSmith set in an alternate reality where Prohibition was never repealed. The audience follows a group of eight "young bohemians" on a jaunt through downtown as the story unfolds around them. Audiences choose a duo of actors (the entertainers, the smugglers, the lovers or the agents) to follow throughout the journey of intersecting storylines, essentially creating four different plays. This production continues Creative City Project's adaptation to the difficult realities of staging performances amid the coronavirus pandemic. $35. Meetup locations revealed upon purchase. creativecityproject.com/brightyoungthings

Oct. 2-30

Free. Mills Gallery, 1650 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/millsgallery.orlando

Oct. 2

Get ready for Halloween with a virtual Horror Happy Hour with Fringe staff members,by Savannah Pedersen, andspooky burlesque from Corsets and Cuties. 7 p.m., free. Watch on Fringe's Facebook, Twitter, Youtube or at orlandofringe.org/live

Oct. 3-4

Tour a reclaimed-pallet labyrinth and enjoy art by locals for two days at the corner of Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue. Free, facebook.com/curryfordwest

Oct. 3-31

Free. ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net

Oct. 3-Jan. 3, 2021

Central Floridian multimedia artist JEFRË transforms his usually towering installations and sculptures to a more human scale for this OMA exhibition. Consisting of new and site-specific works alongside reproductions of past works, notable pieces include a binary code wall made of aluminum, intricate metal sculptures, and mind-melting digital projections. JEFRË has exhibited work in major cities worldwide, and as you are reading this, work continues on a 24-story high figure,, on a bridge connecting the cities of Pasig and Quezon in the Philippines, soon to be one of the world's tallest sculptures. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Oct. 3

Mad Cow Theatre, in partnership with Black Theatre Girl Magic, presents digital readings of five short plays by award-winning playwright, poet and changemaker Idris Goodwin to spark conversation about race in America for multigenerational audiences. Performances will be livestreamed free, advance registration encouraged. 1 p.m., madcowtheatre.com/theatre-sparks

THROUGH OCT. 1: 'ILLUMINATING THE DARKNESS: OUR CARCERAL LANDSCAPE,' UCF ART GALLERY

Oct. 3

Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Vincent Terrell Durham, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest.tells the tale of a liberal white couple hosting a cocktail party for a Black Lives Matter activist and the mother of a slain 12-year-old Black child. The night's conversations get very real very fast, taking in gentrification, environmentalism, race and saving Black lives. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest

Oct. 3

Livestream of, a play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by David Reed and produced in association with Gallery UCF's NEA-sponsored art exhibition. Premiere with talkback, 7 p.m., free. To watch, follow link at arts.cah.ucf.edu . (On-demand streaming through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.)

Oct. 3

Waterford Lakes Town Center hosts an outdoor live event series called Playhouse this fall. Intended as immersive dinner-and-a-show type events, Playhouse consists of three separate themed productions on select nights in October and November. First up is Country Western Jamboree, combining rope tricks, comedy skits, stilt-walkers and covers of country and bluegrass tunes for an "unforgettable Hootenanny." 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., $25-$30. Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, waterfordlakestowncenter.com

Oct. 4

6 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, myoldtownusa.com

Oct. 5

Last day to register to vote in Florida. 5 p.m.

Oct. 6-31

Enzian brings back their carefully curated 13 nights – with a couple daytimes thrown in for the kids – of cinematic Halloween horror. As a break from the jump-scares of present day 2020, the selection is a deep dive into fright spread out over Midnight Movies, Cult Classics, Music Mondays, hell, even Popcorn Flicks in the Park programs. Some of the films that leapt out at us areand; all are listed individually in this guide. And a selection of 13 custom "spooky" cocktails makes it an even more tempting proposition. First up, on Oct. 6: Cult Classics:. Ack ack ack ack ack! 9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 7-18

Newly discharged soldier Jess returns to her Florida hometown after three grueling tours of Afghanistan. $20-$35. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org

Oct. 7

A partner event of Come Out With Pride 2020. Bowtie Bakery is an LGBTQ/ally-owned small business that focuses on working with local and LGBTQ-owned businesses. A portion of today's proceeds goes to LGBTQ charities. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Hourglass Brewing, Longwood.

Oct. 8

Orlando Gay Chorus, QLatinX, Bros in Convo, and Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard celebrate LGBTQ+ people of color who have been trailblazers for human rights in word and song. A partner event of Come Out With Pride 2020. 7 p.m. View this virtual event at facebook.com/orlandogaychorus

Oct. 8

Sunset, free. Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, enzian.org

Oct. 9-11

"Kountry" Wayne Colley's videos have catapulted him from life in small-town Georgia to social media superstar. Various times, $36. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Oct. 9-Jan. 17, 2021

Promising collaborative show from local artists Nicholas Kalemba, Matthew Mosher, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Jacoub Reyes, Ericka Sobrack and Victoria Walsh showing work that they created while artists-in-residence at this Maitland institution. Intriguing on every level, in that we get a look at the creative process of local artistic luminaries during a pandemic that has wracked Central Florida, see how their work was impacted by COVID-19 and deep systemic injustice thrown out into the open, and perhaps take some form of comfort in these works as a way of feeling less alone. $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Oct. 9

Indie rockers Future Islands will release their new albumin October on 4AD. And as much as they'd surely like to take the album on the road, touring is off the table. So they're gonna make lemonade out of lemons with a one-night-only worldwide livestream the night of the album's release from their Baltimore home base. Naturally they'll be playing a set heavy with tracks from the new album and older, road-tested hits too. And – more good news – downtown Orlando venue the Beacham is the designated local affiliate for this event, so your dollars will help keep the lights on there. 7 p.m., $15. noonchorus.com/fi-foundations

Oct. 10-11

and. Festival stream will be available from midnight Oct. 10 through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 11, individual films may be streamed for 24 hours from purchase time. $10-$25. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 10

Since we can't have the usual downtown parade, the "Pride in the Streets Vehicle Procession" follows a 15-plus-mile-long route for the LGBTQA/ally community to wave and celebrate. Noon, free. Find route map at comeoutwithpride.com/2020-event

THROUGH MAY 2, 2021: ‘VOICES & CONVERSATIONS,’ ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART

Oct. 10

Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Tammy Ryan, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. A family is confronted by the sudden impact of gun violence and the difficult necessity of grief. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest

Oct. 10

Explore the sounds and rhythms of our urban and natural world and develop a deeper understanding of how we fit into the ecosystem. 11 a.m. rain or shine, free. Canaveral National Seashore Apollo Beach Visitors Center, 7611 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna

Oct. 10

Noon, $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 10

Livestream ofby Luis Alfaro, directed by Ana Martinez Medina. Premiere with talkback on Saturday, 7 p.m., free. To watch, follow link at arts.cah.ucf.edu

Oct. 10

11:59 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 11

Plants, art, vintage ephemera and oddities, all for sale in a swanky new food hall. 1-6 p.m., free. Henry's Depot Culinary Collective, 212 W. First St., Sanford, facebook.com/bazaarbotanicaorlando

Oct. 11

A screening showcase and networking outlet for independent and student filmmakers working and living in Central Florida. 1 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 11

6 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, myoldtownusa.com

Oct. 11

A talk-show style broadcast component of Opera Orlando's ongoing #RepresentationMatters campaign. This episode will feature Argentinian conductor Jorge Parodi, who returns to Orlando this season as maestro for the MainStage production ofs. Presented in Spanish with English subtitles. Free on Opera Orlando's YouTube channel.

Oct. 12

Distinguished author Martha S. Jones, Professor of History and the Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor at Johns Hopkins University, examines the epic history of African American women's pursuit of political power and how it transformed America. 6 p.m., free. Livestreamed on the UCF History Department YouTube channel.

Oct. 13

9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 15-18

Haunt-tastic theater troupe Phantasmagoria return just in time for Halloween with a streaming "multi-city tour" for their new and very timely production. This is a seasonal undertaking with five new "tales of terror," as well as fire-dancing, aerial arts and puppetry, tales from Poe, and even a "Plague Maiden." Expect spooky spectacle of the highest level. Visit phantasmagoriaorlando.com for times, tickets and livestream URLs.

Oct. 15-22

15th annual iteration of the festival focuses on illuminating independent filmmakers with 350-plus films, industry panels and events, a pitch bootcamp and parties. Cobb Plaza Cinema, 155 S. Orange Ave., orlandofilmfest.com for prices and registration.

Oct. 15-Nov. 5

Work by UCF faculty. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu

Oct. 15

Superstar comedian from Venezuela finishes his world tour by gracing stages in the United States. 7:30 p.m., $30. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Oct. 15

An exhibition of Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art by regional, national and international artists at CityArts Orlando, plus an outdoor experience with live performances, vendors, food, drinks, and spooky entertainment. 5-10:30 p.m., free-$40. CityArts, 39. S. Magnolia Ave., facebook.com/cityartsorlando

Oct. 16-17

Crist is widely known for viral videos like "Honest Football Coach," "Every Parent at Disney," "Brands that need to be cancelled IMMEDIATELY" and hundreds more. Various times, price TBA. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Oct. 16-18

When desperate people come to 221B Baker St. in search of aid, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are always there to help. $20. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Oct. 16

Livestream ofby Christina Anderson, directed by Johann Robert Wood. Broadcast with talkback on Saturday, 7 p.m., free. To watch, follow link at arts.cah.ucf.edu

OCT. 15-18: PHANTASMAGORIA XI: ‘PLAGUE TALES’

Oct. 17

Featuring presentations on natural and backyard habitats, landscaping for wildlife, native pollinators and the birds of Mead Garden, with an afternoon family bird hike, native plant and wildflower seed sale, and food trucks. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park

Oct. 17

Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Rachel Lynett, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. Enforcing utopia proves to be tricky when it comes to defining who is Black and who isn't. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest

Oct. 17

The second of three outdoor, immersive dinner-and-a-show events at Waterford Lakes Town Center this fall. The Spirit of Samba features a live Brazilian band playing bossa nova, dancers accompanying every beat, and Capoeira demonstrations thrown in for good measure. $25-$30, 5 p.m. Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, waterfordlakestowncenter.com

Oct. 17

Russian Ballet and Opera Orlando join together for the first time in collaboration for a spectacular production of. 6 p.m., $60-$33. Wayne Densch PAC, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford

Oct. 17

11 a.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 17

11:59 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

THROUGH JAN. 3, 2021: ‘WHAT WOMEN WANT,’ CORNELL FINE ARTS MUSEUM

Oct. 17

Mad Cow Theatre in partnership with Black Theatre Girl Magic presents digital readings of five short plays by award-winning playwright, poet and changemaker Idris Goodwin, to spark conversation about race in America for multi-generational audiences. Performances will be livestreamed free, advance registration encouraged. 1 p.m., madcowtheatre.com/theatre-sparks

Oct. 18

6 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, myoldtownusa.com

Oct. 19-Nov. 1

8 a.m.-8 p.m., free. Voting locations are listed at ocfelections.com/early-voting-locations

Oct. 19-Nov. 1

8 a.m.-8 p.m., free. Voting locations are listed at voteosceola.com

Oct. 19-Nov. 1

7 a.m.-7 p.m., free. Voting locations are listed at voteseminole.org

Oct. 19

Live music returns to the Timucua Arts Foundation house! And though you cannot luxuriate in the unique Timucua experience in person, you will get to see a crisp livestream from this eclectic young Tampa jazz trio. Expect a heady sonic brew as they debut material from their upcoming album,. 7:30 p.m., timucua.com

Oct. 19

Alan Rickman, Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter chew it up. 9 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 20

9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 21

7:30 p.m., $31. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Oct. 22

Sunset, free. Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, enzian.org

Oct. 22

Halloween time is perfect for delving into this "deliciously dark" drama. Follow the poet on the night before his death as he enters the unreality of his own works to solve a final mystery. Video on demand, $15, orlandoshakes.org

Oct. 22-Oct. 25

$24-$104, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Oct. 23-24

Familiar from his weekly spot onand his web series "College Experiment" for foxsports.com . Various times, $25. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Oct. 24

Deadline, 5 p.m. Orange county voters, request from ocfelections.com ; Osceola County voters, voteosceola.com ; Seminole County voters, voteseminole.org

Oct. 24

Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Inda Craig-Galván, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. A welcome-to-the-neighborhood dinner party is complicated by classism, internalized racism, and issues of choice/access. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest

Oct. 24

11 a.m., $20. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 24

11:59 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

THROUGH JAN. 3, 2021: ‘MARCUS JANSEN: E PLURIBUS UNUM,’ CORNELL FINE ARTS MUSEUM

Oct. 24

After the original April date was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, Record Store Day – the annual celebration and spendfest for all things vinyl – was broken up into a series of drop dates from August through October. Oct. 24 will be the final "drop" for 2020. Local record stores participating in this year's RSD have been doing their very best to pull off the delicate balancing act of getting exclusive LP releases into customers' hands while also trying to discourage the clustered-together crowds flipping through stacks of vinyl that was once the heart of this event. But, as with most things this year, it's been way more low-key than the usual celebratory blowout. Participating area stores are: Park Ave CDs, Remix Record Shop, Rock & Roll Heaven, Retro Records and East West Music & More. As always, stores are unable to reserve or hold items for customers beforehand. Check stores' social media for queue and purchasing information.

Oct. 24

Livestream ofby James Ijames, directed by Be Boyd. Premiere with talkback on Saturday, 7 p.m., free. To watch, follow link at arts.cah.ucf.edu . (On-demand streaming through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.)

Oct. 25

Noon, $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 25

6 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, myoldtownusa.com

Oct. 25

Three stages, more than 40 artists, showcasing the diversity of the Hispanic community. Vendors line the streets with everything from hot dogs to pinchos. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $10 at gate. Orange Avenue, downtown Orlando.

Oct. 25

Russian Ballet and Opera Orlando join together for the first time in collaboration for a spectacular production of. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., $30-$45. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

Oct. 26

Limited run of the blockbuster touring exhibitarrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org

Oct. 26

Famed percussionist and ACA Master Artist Billy Martin will be conducting a free community outreach event on Zoom with a Q&A after. 2 p.m., free, atlanticcenterforthearts.org

Oct. 27

9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Oct. 30

Look, we're going to revel in whatever scraps of Halloween we can get this year, and the prospect of a socially distanced pet costume contest sounds spooktacular. All manner of dressed-up dogs and cats – bow of respect to whomever manages to wrangle a costume on a cat – will do the Monster Mash at the Colonialtown North Roundabout. Bring treats.

Oct. 30

Preps Dance Company puts their unique spin on the cult-fave film. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $16-$18. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

Oct. 30

Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Vincent Delaney, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. In 1894, Annie Londonderry takes on a wager to become the first woman to bicycle solo around the world, setting off a firestorm in the women's movement. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest

Oct. 30-31

The raspy-voiced funnyman known to his fans as "the Caribbean King of Comedy" specializes in "reality comedy." Various times, $31. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Oct. 31

A family-friendly Halloween-themed musical revue. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., $10. Penguin Point Productions, 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo, penguinpointproductions.com

Oct. 31

11:30 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Nov. 1

Loner works at a film studio during the day and, at night, takes racy photographs of women. Also he's making a documentary on fear, which involves recording the reactions of victims as he murders them. Noon, $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Nov. 3-April 11, 2021

$10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Nov. 6-16

The classic Christopher Hampton play adapted from the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos focusing on the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, rivals who use sex as the ultimate weapon. Various dates and times, $20. Penguin Point Productions, 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo, penguinpointproductions.com

Nov. 6-22

Ticket price TBA. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Nov. 6

7 p.m., free. Watch on Fringe's Facebook, Twitter, Youtube or at orlandofringe.org/live

Nov. 7

Twenty-plus vegan food vendors, live music, and a VIP option that includes 12 vegan wine samples and free food. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free-$25. Eagles Nest Park, 5156 Metrowest Blvd., facebook.com/orlandobeardedvegan

Nov. 7

We, too, are Spartacus. 11 a.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Nov. 7

Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Deneen Reynolds-Knott, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. Facing expensive caregiving options and inadequate policies at work, Rachelle joins forces with co-workers in hopes of building a workers' cooperative. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest

Nov. 7-Nov. 28

ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net

Nov. 7-Dec. 12

ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net

Nov. 7

Theatre UCF Premiere presents a "translation" of one of Shakespeare's most famous comedies, commissioned by Play On Shakespeare and first given a reading at Classic Stage Company in New York City, June 2019, as part of a Play On, Shakespeare marathon. Free, 7 p.m. Watch online for arts.ucf.edu/theatre . (On-demand streaming through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.)

Nov. 13

9 p.m., $30-$50. The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, newstandardwp.com

Nov. 13-15

The Rotary's 44th annual after-dark art festival will be a hybrid event, taking place both online and in person. Lake Lily Park, Maitland, facebook.com/maitlandrotaryartfestival

Nov. 14

Explore the sounds and rhythms of our urban and natural world with Atlantic Center for the Arts Soundscape Field Station artist-in-residence Dr. Nathan Wolek. Becoming attuned to the environment around you is a proven stress-reliever. 11 a.m. rain or shine, free. Canaveral National Seashore Apollo Beach Visitors Center, 7611 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna.

Nov. 14

The last of three outdoor, immersive dinner-and-a-show events at Waterford Lakes Town Center this fall. This Hawaiian Luau closes Playhouse out with all the expected food and drink trappings, along with dancers and – yes – a fire knife performance. 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., $25-$30. Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, waterfordlakestowncenter.com

Nov. 14

Watch artists compete head-to-head on a prompt given at the start of the evening. 8 p.m., $10-$15. Downtown Credo North Quarter, 885 N. Orange Ave., tickets at eventbrite.com

Nov. 16