Fall Guide 2020: Orlando arts and events 

FLORIDA ARTIST JEFRË WORKING ON A 24-STORY-HIGH STANDING FIGURE. WHEN COMPLETED, IT WILL BE ONE OF THE WORLD’S TALLEST ARTWORKS. [PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART]
THROUGH JAN. 3, 2021: ‘JEFRË: POINTS OF CONNECTION,’ ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART
Whew! 2020 has been a rough year, but Orlando, we're still standing. (There are three months yet to go, though, so buckle up.) As far as our annual fall events guide is concerned, we are shocked/happy/bemused to find that there is a TON of stuff happening in this city in the next six weeks.
Museums, theaters, Halloween haunts, pumpkin patches ... they all seem to be open for business. Many of them are doing business differently, though. A lot of these events are virtual; many of those that are in-person require reservations for specific times in order to keep customers safe. A major disclaimer – and we shouldn’t have to say this, but: In the weeks and days leading up to our press deadline, organizations were still making tough decisions about whether to move forward with planned events or not. It’s a given that some of the events we list here may be postponed or canceled after publication, so PLEASE check before making plans. As Camper Van Beethoven said in one of our favorite harvest-season songs, “Everything seems to be up in the air at this time.” Time for a free fall!
[PHOTO COURTESY CREATIVE CITY PROJECT]
OCT. 2-24: 'BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS'
Through Oct. 1
Illuminating the Darkness: Our Carceral Landscape
Run, do not walk, to either the UCF Art Gallery or your computer to take in this powerful group exhibition, which closes the day after this issue goes to press. Aptly named, Illuminating the Darkness
aims a spotlight on the effects of invisible and insidious mass incarceration on Americans. The works on exhibit include new pieces from artists around the world (and local) and a group of incarcerated students, across a diversity of media – including photography, video, installations and book arts. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
Through Oct. 11
Bombshell: Masquerading Warfare
Local designer Ben Van Beusekom creates haute couture gas masks with crystals, feathers, leather, beads and myriad fabrics. Plague doctor, but make it fashion. Free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., orlandoslice.com
Through Oct. 11
In the Heights
Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical telling of a bodega owner and the hopes, dreams and heartbreaks of the close-knit community of Washington Heights, Manhattan. $25. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org
Through Oct. 17
Inverna Lockpez: Passages
Free. ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net
Through Oct. 18
The Fantasticks
Broadway's longest-running musical tells a story of parental failure to control grown children's lives and the extremes the young must explore to find their ways out of dreams and into the reality they desire. Various times, $25-$30, or $35 streaming. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
Through Oct. 25
Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books
Original paintings and illustrations by the author of The Heart and the Bottle, The Great Paper Caper
and The Incredible Book Eating Boy
. $15 (children 4-17: $5). Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Oct. 25
The Puerto Rican Artist Collective, Keepers of Heritage: Evolving Identities
The Polasek Museum's summer exhibit – still up through late October – showcases the work of 19 artists from this Puerto Rican Artist Collective and their visual representations of the Puerto Rican diaspora. The Keepers of Heritage work in paints, sculpture and other media, presenting vibrant portraits of Puerto Rican life. Assembled over the course of two years, the exhibit moves on to San Juan next, so do not sleep. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
Through Oct. 31
A Lot of Pumpkins Fall Festival
Pumpkin patch, pony rides, hayrides, farm animal encounters and autumn fun. $12-$23. Santa's Farm, 35317 Huff Road, Eustis, santaschristmastreeforest.com
Through Oct. 31
Scream n' Stream
The coronavirus pandemic managed to derail Halloween celebrations around the city this year, but the hunger for scares led to the birth of this innovative socially distanced attraction. Scream n' Stream is a drive-through haunt on a 32-acre abandoned RV park behind Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee, with a storyline worthy of a '90s slasher flick, in which randy teens rile up a cannibal cult in an abandoned drive-in. SNS fits their frights into a 1.25-mile-long tableau featuring 10 scary show-scenes through which guests drive their own cars. $54-$75 (priced per vehicle). 2001 E. Southport Road, Kissimmee, screamnstream.com
click to enlarge
-
'THE WOLF' [PHOTO COURTESY HAUNTED ROAD]
-
THROUGH NOV. 7: HAUNTED ROAD
Through Nov. 7
Haunted Road
At a time when most Halloween events are called off, a group of Central Florida creatives – who have put in time on renowned shows and attractions, as well as Broadway marketing and theme park operations – are hosting a drive-thru experience to scare the crap out of you – from the safety of your own car. The Haunted Road is an immersive, contactless drive-thru Halloween experience, telling an original, theatrical story with twisted creatures and "unexpected scares" in every drive-thru scene. There will be a family-friendly version of the event offered in the daytime on select weekends. $20-$79. 15239 Lake Pickett Road, thehauntedroad.com
Through Jan. 3, 2021
Marcus Jansen: E Pluribus Unum
The first solo exhibition in the U.S. for New York artist Jansen pulls from over a decade of eye-popping work from the artist. Jansen combines contemporary art and graffiti techniques into bold, towering canvases that take a hard look at 21st-century American life. Jansen's work is more timely than ever and this exhibition promises to encapsulate our current chaos – and how we got here – perfectly. And maybe even find a sliver of hope in beauty. Free, registered time slot required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through Jan. 3, 2021
What Women Want
On the 100th anniversary of the Women's Suffrage movement, Cornell's curators dove deep into the treasure trove that is their permanent collection of contemporary art for the portraits that make up this exhibition. What Women Want
includes self-portraits by Carrie Mae Weems, Shirin Neshat, Zanele Muholi, María Magdalena Campos-Pons and Dana Hoey, photography exploring the intersection of the personal and the political. This diverse group of artists engage with issues of gender, representation, critiques of a broken system of authority and the fact that so much hasn't changed in the last 100 years of struggle. Free, registered time slot required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through Jan. 16, 2021
What Is That You Express in Your Eyes? The Inspired Works of Alberto Gómez
Crealde invited internationally exhibited artist Alberto Gómez to create a large mural triptych on the history of immigration in the United States, which will debut during this exhibition and be exhibited at the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs' FusionFest in November. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org
Through Jan. 18, 2021
Cynthia Slaughter, Documentary Photographer: On Love And Loss
In a series of deeply intimate photographs, Slaughter documents the life of her 94-year-old mother, a retired farmworker in the celery fields of Sanford, Florida, where she has lived since 1950. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Through Feb. 14, 2021
Growing Up Maitland
Photos capturing over 100 years of school, sports and play through the years for Maitland kids. $6. Maitland Historical Museum, Art & History Museums Maitland, 221 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
Through May 2, 2021
Voices & Conversations
This group exhibition of contemporary American artists involves some heavy (and familiar, to OMA-goers) names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists represented in Voices
include Nick Cave – you'll get another chance to scope out the Soundsuit
– along with Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. You'll see glass installations, woodcuts, and even a quilted portrait from Butler of activist Wangari Maathai that made the cover of Time
. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Sept. 30-Oct. 18
Adam Golka 32@32
A herculean musical undertaking wrapped up in an endearing conceit. Pianist Adam Golka, freshly 32, has decided to tackle Beethoven's 32 piano sonatas in what would be the composer's 250th year. Over three weeks, Golka will hold court several times daily in Rollins College's Tiedtke Concert Hall to run through all the hits. Applying Grateful Dead-style endurance and commitment – on both the performer and audience's sides – to the world of classical music, this should be an unbelievable few weeks for music fans. Tickets for livestreaming of these shows will also be available. $20-$70. Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, bachfestivalflorida.org
Oct. 1-31
JAEA Race 2 Cure Virtual 5K, 10K, 15K, half-marathon and tribute walk
The JA Edwards of America Race 2 Cure presented by FFVA Mutual and Florida Breast Cancer Foundation Tribute Walk are held to raise funds for cancer research. This year, it's virtual. Sign up to run anytime during October, anywhere! Pick your favorite trail or treadmill to run on. $10-$35, runsignup.com
click to enlarge
-
DON RIMX, ‘DILOGGUN,’ 2019, ACRYLIC ON CANVAS [PHOTO COURTESY MENNELLO MUSEUM]
-
OCT. 2-JAN. 2, 2021: 'CONSTRUCT: OUR ORLANDO,' MENNELLO MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART
Oct. 2-4
Benji Brown
Benji Brown was a part of Martin Lawrence's 2018 LIT AF tour in major arenas around the country. Various times, $25. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Oct. 2-Jan. 10, 2021
Construct: Our Orlando
In the third iteration of the Mennello's Construct: Our Orlando
group show, curators pulled up two locals: Don Rimx and art collective Lemon Press. Don Rimx, known for large-scale murals celebrating Afro-Caribbean and Puerto Rican culture, brought his maximalist, multi-layered approach to portraiture for this show, with symbols, color and motifs inspired by the convergence of African Diasporic religions and Catholicism. Lemon Press (Anna Cruz and Adam Lavigne) combine painting, cartooning and installation to address time and memory – something we are all wrestling with in this bizarre locked-down pandemic year – recording 2020's loss and potential through a visual and graphic fictional language, inspired by hieroglyphs and other ancient systems of communication. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Oct. 2-24
Bright Young Things
Adapting to the twin necessities of social distancing and experiencing art in person, Creative City Project's Bright Young Things
will use the streets of downtown Orlando as a stage. Bright Young Things
is an immersive, outdoor theatrical experience from writer-director Donald Rupe and creative director Cole NeSmith set in an alternate reality where Prohibition was never repealed. The audience follows a group of eight "young bohemians" on a jaunt through downtown as the story unfolds around them. Audiences choose a duo of actors (the entertainers, the smugglers, the lovers or the agents) to follow throughout the journey of intersecting storylines, essentially creating four different plays. This production continues Creative City Project's adaptation to the difficult realities of staging performances amid the coronavirus pandemic. $35. Meetup locations revealed upon purchase. creativecityproject.com/brightyoungthings
Oct. 2-30
Kristy Lee & Paul T. Scarborough: Unapologetic
Free. Mills Gallery, 1650 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/millsgallery.orlando
Oct. 2
Fringe First Friday
Get ready for Halloween with a virtual Horror Happy Hour with Fringe staff members, The Chilling Adventures of Rhiannon: Unauthorized Witchy Audio Diaries Told Through the Music of Fleetwood Mac
by Savannah Pedersen, and Thrills and Chills
spooky burlesque from Corsets and Cuties. 7 p.m., free. Watch on Fringe's Facebook, Twitter, Youtube or at orlandofringe.org/live
Oct. 3-4
Curry Ford West Pop-up Park
Tour a reclaimed-pallet labyrinth and enjoy art by locals for two days at the corner of Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue. Free, facebook.com/curryfordwest
Oct. 3-31
Karlene McConnell: River Tapestries
Free. ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net
Oct. 3-Jan. 3, 2021
JEFRË: Points of Connection
Central Floridian multimedia artist JEFRË transforms his usually towering installations and sculptures to a more human scale for this OMA exhibition. Consisting of new and site-specific works alongside reproductions of past works, notable pieces include a binary code wall made of aluminum, intricate metal sculptures, and mind-melting digital projections. JEFRË has exhibited work in major cities worldwide, and as you are reading this, work continues on a 24-story high figure, The Victor
, on a bridge connecting the cities of Pasig and Quezon in the Philippines, soon to be one of the world's tallest sculptures. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Oct. 3
Theatre Sparks: Plays and Conversations for an Antiracist Tomorrow: Black Flag
Mad Cow Theatre, in partnership with Black Theatre Girl Magic, presents digital readings of five short plays by award-winning playwright, poet and changemaker Idris Goodwin to spark conversation about race in America for multigenerational audiences. Performances will be livestreamed free, advance registration encouraged. 1 p.m., madcowtheatre.com/theatre-sparks
click to enlarge
-
JHAFIS QUINTERO, 'PROTESIS (CAMPANA),' 2015 IRON, DENTURE CEMENT, CORD AND POCKET MIRROR [PHOTO COURTESY UCF]
-
THROUGH OCT. 1: 'ILLUMINATING THE DARKNESS: OUR CARCERAL LANDSCAPE,' UCF ART GALLERY
Oct. 3
Playfest: Polar Bears, Black Boys, and Prairie Fringed Orchids
Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Vincent Terrell Durham, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. Polar Bears
tells the tale of a liberal white couple hosting a cocktail party for a Black Lives Matter activist and the mother of a slain 12-year-old Black child. The night's conversations get very real very fast, taking in gentrification, environmentalism, race and saving Black lives. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest
Oct. 3
"Amplify, Empower, Illuminate: Four Plays, Many Diverse Voices"
Livestream of Blood at the Root
, a play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by David Reed and produced in association with Gallery UCF's NEA-sponsored art exhibition Illuminating the Darkness
. Premiere with talkback, 7 p.m., free. To watch, follow link at arts.cah.ucf.edu
. (On-demand streaming through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.)
Oct. 3
The Playhouse Presents: Country Western Jamboree
Waterford Lakes Town Center hosts an outdoor live event series called Playhouse this fall. Intended as immersive dinner-and-a-show type events, Playhouse consists of three separate themed productions on select nights in October and November. First up is Country Western Jamboree, combining rope tricks, comedy skits, stilt-walkers and covers of country and bluegrass tunes for an "unforgettable Hootenanny." 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., $25-$30. Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, waterfordlakestowncenter.com
Oct. 4
Drive In Movie: Beetlejuice
6 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, myoldtownusa.com
Oct. 5
Voter Registration Book Closing
Last day to register to vote in Florida. 5 p.m.
Oct. 6-31
13 Films of Halloween
Enzian brings back their carefully curated 13 nights – with a couple daytimes thrown in for the kids – of cinematic Halloween horror. As a break from the jump-scares of present day 2020, the selection is a deep dive into fright spread out over Midnight Movies, Cult Classics, Music Mondays, hell, even Popcorn Flicks in the Park programs. Some of the films that leapt out at us are The Thing
, Deep Red
, Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man
and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
; all are listed individually in this guide. And a selection of 13 custom "spooky" cocktails makes it an even more tempting proposition. First up, on Oct. 6: Cult Classics: Mars Attacks
. Ack ack ack ack ack! 9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 7-18
Ugly Lies the Bone
Newly discharged soldier Jess returns to her Florida hometown after three grueling tours of Afghanistan. $20-$35. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org
Oct. 7
Bowtie Pop Up Bakery
A partner event of Come Out With Pride 2020. Bowtie Bakery is an LGBTQ/ally-owned small business that focuses on working with local and LGBTQ-owned businesses. A portion of today's proceeds goes to LGBTQ charities. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Hourglass Brewing, Longwood.
Oct. 8
"We Shall Overcome: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Diversity"
Orlando Gay Chorus, QLatinX, Bros in Convo, and Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard celebrate LGBTQ+ people of color who have been trailblazers for human rights in word and song. A partner event of Come Out With Pride 2020. 7 p.m. View this virtual event at facebook.com/orlandogaychorus
Oct. 8
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man
Sunset, free. Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, enzian.org
Oct. 9-11
Kountry Wayne
"Kountry" Wayne Colley's videos have catapulted him from life in small-town Georgia to social media superstar. Various times, $36. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Oct. 9-Jan. 17, 2021
New Works: An Artist-in-Action Group Exhibition
Promising collaborative show from local artists Nicholas Kalemba, Matthew Mosher, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Jacoub Reyes, Ericka Sobrack and Victoria Walsh showing work that they created while artists-in-residence at this Maitland institution. Intriguing on every level, in that we get a look at the creative process of local artistic luminaries during a pandemic that has wracked Central Florida, see how their work was impacted by COVID-19 and deep systemic injustice thrown out into the open, and perhaps take some form of comfort in these works as a way of feeling less alone. $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
Oct. 9
Future Islands
Indie rockers Future Islands will release their new album As Long as You Are
in October on 4AD. And as much as they'd surely like to take the album on the road, touring is off the table. So they're gonna make lemonade out of lemons with a one-night-only worldwide livestream the night of the album's release from their Baltimore home base. Naturally they'll be playing a set heavy with tracks from the new album and older, road-tested hits too. And – more good news – downtown Orlando venue the Beacham is the designated local affiliate for this event, so your dollars will help keep the lights on there. 7 p.m., $15. noonchorus.com/fi-foundations
Oct. 10-11
South Asian Film Festival
Made in Bangladesh, Jallikattu
and Chhota Cinema: New Indian Shorts 2020
. Festival stream will be available from midnight Oct. 10 through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 11, individual films may be streamed for 24 hours from purchase time. $10-$25. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 10
Come Out With Pride
Since we can't have the usual downtown parade, the "Pride in the Streets Vehicle Procession" follows a 15-plus-mile-long route for the LGBTQA/ally community to wave and celebrate. Noon, free. Find route map at comeoutwithpride.com/2020-event
click to enlarge
-
KERRY JAMES MARSHALL, ‘UNTITLED,’ 1999, WOODCUT ON PAPER, EDITION ¾, 96 X 48 IN. PURCHASED WITH FUNDS PROVIDED BY THE ACQUISITION TRUST, 2000.12.A-L. © JACK SHAINMAN GALLERY. [IMAGE COURTESY ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART]
-
THROUGH MAY 2, 2021: ‘VOICES & CONVERSATIONS,’ ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART
Oct. 10
Playfest: Take My Hand And Wave Goodbye
Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Tammy Ryan, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. A family is confronted by the sudden impact of gun violence and the difficult necessity of grief. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest
Oct. 10
Saturday Soundwalk
Explore the sounds and rhythms of our urban and natural world and develop a deeper understanding of how we fit into the ecosystem. 11 a.m. rain or shine, free. Canaveral National Seashore Apollo Beach Visitors Center, 7611 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna
Oct. 10
Saturday Matinee Classics: Hush ... Hush, Sweet Charlotte
Noon, $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 10
"Amplify, Empower, Illuminate: Four Plays, Many Diverse Voices"
Livestream of Mojada
by Luis Alfaro, directed by Ana Martinez Medina. Premiere with talkback on Saturday, 7 p.m., free. To watch, follow link at arts.cah.ucf.edu
Oct. 10
Midnight Movies: Blood Feast
11:59 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 11
Bazaar Botanica
Plants, art, vintage ephemera and oddities, all for sale in a swanky new food hall. 1-6 p.m., free. Henry's Depot Culinary Collective, 212 W. First St., Sanford, facebook.com/bazaarbotanicaorlando
Oct. 11
Central Florida Film Slam
A screening showcase and networking outlet for independent and student filmmakers working and living in Central Florida. 1 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 11
Drive In Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas
6 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, myoldtownusa.com
Oct. 11
"Representation Matters: Latinx Artists, Latinx Stories"
A talk-show style broadcast component of Opera Orlando's ongoing #RepresentationMatters campaign. This episode will feature Argentinian conductor Jorge Parodi, who returns to Orlando this season as maestro for the MainStage production of Die Fledermau
s. Presented in Spanish with English subtitles. Free on Opera Orlando's YouTube channel.
Oct. 12
"The Right to Vote: Women and Race in the 1920 Election"
Distinguished author Martha S. Jones, Professor of History and the Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor at Johns Hopkins University, examines the epic history of African American women's pursuit of political power and how it transformed America. 6 p.m., free. Livestreamed on the UCF History Department YouTube channel.
Oct. 13
Cult Classics: The Blob
9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 15-18
Phantasmagoria XI: Plague Tales
Haunt-tastic theater troupe Phantasmagoria return just in time for Halloween with a streaming "multi-city tour" for their new and very timely production. This is a seasonal undertaking with five new "tales of terror," as well as fire-dancing, aerial arts and puppetry, tales from Poe, and even a "Plague Maiden." Expect spooky spectacle of the highest level. Visit phantasmagoriaorlando.com
Oct. 15-22
Orlando Film Festival
15th annual iteration of the festival focuses on illuminating independent filmmakers with 350-plus films, industry panels and events, a pitch bootcamp and parties. Cobb Plaza Cinema, 155 S. Orange Ave., orlandofilmfest.com
Oct. 15-Nov. 5
UCF Faculty Exhibition 2020
Work by UCF faculty. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
Oct. 15
Nacho Redondo
Superstar comedian from Venezuela finishes his world tour by gracing stages in the United States. 7:30 p.m., $30. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Oct. 15
11th Annual Día de los Muertos Monster Party
An exhibition of Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art by regional, national and international artists at CityArts Orlando, plus an outdoor experience with live performances, vendors, food, drinks, and spooky entertainment. 5-10:30 p.m., free-$40. CityArts, 39. S. Magnolia Ave., facebook.com/cityartsorlando
Oct. 16-17
John Crist
Crist is widely known for viral videos like "Honest Football Coach," "Every Parent at Disney," "Brands that need to be cancelled IMMEDIATELY" and hundreds more. Various times, price TBA. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Oct. 16-18
Holmes and Watson: The Game's Afoot
When desperate people come to 221B Baker St. in search of aid, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are always there to help. $20. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
Oct. 16
"Amplify, Empower, Illuminate: Four Plays, Many Diverse Voices"
Livestream of How to Catch Creation
by Christina Anderson, directed by Johann Robert Wood. Broadcast with talkback on Saturday, 7 p.m., free. To watch, follow link at arts.cah.ucf.edu
click to enlarge
-
[PHOTO COURTESY PHANTASMAGORIA]
-
OCT. 15-18: PHANTASMAGORIA XI: ‘PLAGUE TALES’
Oct. 17
Backyard Biodiversity Day
Featuring presentations on natural and backyard habitats, landscaping for wildlife, native pollinators and the birds of Mead Garden, with an afternoon family bird hike, native plant and wildflower seed sale, and food trucks. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park
Oct. 17
Playfest: Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)
Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Rachel Lynett, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. Enforcing utopia proves to be tricky when it comes to defining who is Black and who isn't. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest
Oct. 17
The Playhouse Presents: Spirit of Samba
The second of three outdoor, immersive dinner-and-a-show events at Waterford Lakes Town Center this fall. The Spirit of Samba features a live Brazilian band playing bossa nova, dancers accompanying every beat, and Capoeira demonstrations thrown in for good measure. $25-$30, 5 p.m. Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, waterfordlakestowncenter.com
Oct. 17
Carmen
Russian Ballet and Opera Orlando join together for the first time in collaboration for a spectacular production of Carmen
. 6 p.m., $60-$33. Wayne Densch PAC, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford
Oct. 17
Book to Big Screen: The Haunting
11 a.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 17
Midnight Movies: Puppet Master II
11:59 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
click to enlarge
-
ZANELE MUHOLI,
’SEBENZILE (PARKTOWN),’ 2016.
THE ALFOND COLLECTION OF CONTEMPORARY ART AT ROLLINS COLLEGE. 2017.6.33 © ZANELE MUHOLI. IMAGE COURTESY OF THE ARTIST, YANCEY RICHARDSON GALLERY, AND STEVENSON GALLERY
-
THROUGH JAN. 3, 2021: ‘WHAT WOMEN WANT,’ CORNELL FINE ARTS MUSEUM
Oct. 17
Theatre Sparks: Plays and Conversations for an Antiracist Tomorrow: Act Free
Mad Cow Theatre in partnership with Black Theatre Girl Magic presents digital readings of five short plays by award-winning playwright, poet and changemaker Idris Goodwin, to spark conversation about race in America for multi-generational audiences. Performances will be livestreamed free, advance registration encouraged. 1 p.m., madcowtheatre.com/theatre-sparks
Oct. 18
Drive In Movie: Scream
6 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, myoldtownusa.com
Oct. 19-Nov. 1
Orange County Early Voting
8 a.m.-8 p.m., free. Voting locations are listed at ocfelections.com/early-voting-locations
Oct. 19-Nov. 1
Osceola County Early Voting
8 a.m.-8 p.m., free. Voting locations are listed at voteosceola.com
Oct. 19-Nov. 1
Seminole County Early Voting
7 a.m.-7 p.m., free. Voting locations are listed at voteseminole.org
Oct. 19
Live at Timucua: La Lucha
Live music returns to the Timucua Arts Foundation house! And though you cannot luxuriate in the unique Timucua experience in person, you will get to see a crisp livestream from this eclectic young Tampa jazz trio. Expect a heady sonic brew as they debut material from their upcoming album, Everybody Wants to Rule the World
. 7:30 p.m., timucua.com
Oct. 19
Music Mondays: Sweeney Todd
Alan Rickman, Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter chew it up. 9 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 20
Cult Classics: The Thing
9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 21
Carolanne Miljavac's "She Laughs" Comedy Tour
7:30 p.m., $31. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Oct. 22
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Hocus Pocus
Sunset, free. Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, enzian.org
Oct. 22
Orlando Shakes, Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering
Halloween time is perfect for delving into this "deliciously dark" drama. Follow the poet on the night before his death as he enters the unreality of his own works to solve a final mystery. Video on demand, $15, orlandoshakes.org
Oct. 22-Oct. 25
Orlando Ballet: Sleeping Beauty
$24-$104, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Oct. 23-24
Josh Wolf
Familiar from his weekly spot on Chelsea Lately
and his web series "College Experiment" for foxsports.com
. Various times, $25. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Oct. 24
Last day to request a mail-in ballot
Deadline, 5 p.m. Orange county voters, request from ocfelections.com
; Osceola County voters, voteosceola.com
; Seminole County voters, voteseminole.org
Oct. 24
Playfest: Welcome to Matteson!
Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Inda Craig-Galván, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. A welcome-to-the-neighborhood dinner party is complicated by classism, internalized racism, and issues of choice/access. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest
Oct. 24
National Theatre Live: Frankenstein
11 a.m., $20. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 24
Midnight Movies: Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama
11:59 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
click to enlarge
-
MARCUS JANSEN,
’E PLURIBUS UNUM,’ 2008.
OIL ENAMEL, MIXED MEDIA AND COLLAGE ON CANVAS. LENT BY TEDDI AND SCOTT DOLPH. ©2020 MARCUS ANTONIUS JANSEN/ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK
-
THROUGH JAN. 3, 2021: ‘MARCUS JANSEN: E PLURIBUS UNUM,’ CORNELL FINE ARTS MUSEUM
Oct. 24
Record Store Day
After the original April date was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, Record Store Day – the annual celebration and spendfest for all things vinyl – was broken up into a series of drop dates from August through October. Oct. 24 will be the final "drop" for 2020. Local record stores participating in this year's RSD have been doing their very best to pull off the delicate balancing act of getting exclusive LP releases into customers' hands while also trying to discourage the clustered-together crowds flipping through stacks of vinyl that was once the heart of this event. But, as with most things this year, it's been way more low-key than the usual celebratory blowout. Participating area stores are: Park Ave CDs, Remix Record Shop, Rock & Roll Heaven, Retro Records and East West Music & More. As always, stores are unable to reserve or hold items for customers beforehand. Check stores' social media for queue and purchasing information.
Oct. 24
"Amplify, Empower, Illuminate: Four Plays, Many Diverse Voices"
Livestream of Kill Move Paradise
by James Ijames, directed by Be Boyd. Premiere with talkback on Saturday, 7 p.m., free. To watch, follow link at arts.cah.ucf.edu
. (On-demand streaming through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.)
Oct. 25
Peanut Butter Matinee Family Film: Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Noon, $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 25
Drive In Movie: Hocus Pocus
6 p.m., $10 per vehicle. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, myoldtownusa.com
Oct. 25
Calle Orange Festival
Three stages, more than 40 artists, showcasing the diversity of the Hispanic community. Vendors line the streets with everything from hot dogs to pinchos. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $10 at gate. Orange Avenue, downtown Orlando.
Oct. 25
Carmen
Russian Ballet and Opera Orlando join together for the first time in collaboration for a spectacular production of Carmen
. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., $30-$45. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
Oct. 26
Pompeii: The Immortal City
Limited run of the blockbuster touring exhibit Pompeii
arrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org
Oct. 26
Atlantic Center for the Arts Outreach: Billy Martin
Famed percussionist and ACA Master Artist Billy Martin will be conducting a free community outreach event on Zoom with a Q&A after. 2 p.m., free, atlanticcenterforthearts.org
Oct. 27
Cult Classics: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Oct. 30
Spooky Poochie Pet Costume Contest
Look, we're going to revel in whatever scraps of Halloween we can get this year, and the prospect of a socially distanced pet costume contest sounds spooktacular. All manner of dressed-up dogs and cats – bow of respect to whomever manages to wrangle a costume on a cat – will do the Monster Mash at the Colonialtown North Roundabout. Bring treats.
Oct. 30
Double, Double Toil & Trouble
Preps Dance Company puts their unique spin on the cult-fave film Hocus Pocus
. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $16-$18. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
Oct. 30
Playfest: The Wheel Woman
Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Vincent Delaney, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. In 1894, Annie Londonderry takes on a wager to become the first woman to bicycle solo around the world, setting off a firestorm in the women's movement. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest
Oct. 30-31
Majah Hype
The raspy-voiced funnyman known to his fans as "the Caribbean King of Comedy" specializes in "reality comedy." Various times, $31. The Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Oct. 31
Ways to be Wicked
A family-friendly Halloween-themed musical revue. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., $10. Penguin Point Productions, 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo, penguinpointproductions.com
Oct. 31
Midnight Movies: Deep Red
11:30 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Nov. 1
Uncomfortable Brunch: Peeping Tom
Loner works at a film studio during the day and, at night, takes racy photographs of women. Also he's making a documentary on fear, which involves recording the reactions of victims as he murders them. Noon, $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Nov. 3-April 11, 2021
Robert Reedy: Revival
$10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
Nov. 6-16
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
The classic Christopher Hampton play adapted from the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos focusing on the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, rivals who use sex as the ultimate weapon. Various dates and times, $20. Penguin Point Productions, 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo, penguinpointproductions.com
Nov. 6-22
Green Day's American Idiot
Ticket price TBA. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
Nov. 6
Fringe First Friday
7 p.m., free. Watch on Fringe's Facebook, Twitter, Youtube or at orlandofringe.org/live
Nov. 7
Vegan Food & Wine Festival
Twenty-plus vegan food vendors, live music, and a VIP option that includes 12 vegan wine samples and free food. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free-$25. Eagles Nest Park, 5156 Metrowest Blvd., facebook.com/orlandobeardedvegan
Nov. 7
Saturday Matinee Classics: Spartacus
We, too, are Spartacus. 11 a.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Nov. 7
Playfest: Flashes & Floaters
Livestreamed staged reading of a new play by Deneen Reynolds-Knott, part of Orlando Shakes' Playfest. Facing expensive caregiving options and inadequate policies at work, Rachelle joins forces with co-workers in hopes of building a workers' cooperative. 7:30 p.m., $10. orlandoshakes.org/playfest
Nov. 7-Nov. 28
Stephen Bach: Water and Sky: Florida's Original Attractions
ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net
Nov. 7-Dec. 12
Michael Conti: Improvisations – Time Rendered Ceramic Sculptures
ACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 214 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.net
Nov. 7
Much Ado About Nothing: A Modern Verse Translation
Theatre UCF Premiere presents a "translation" of one of Shakespeare's most famous comedies, commissioned by Play On Shakespeare and first given a reading at Classic Stage Company in New York City, June 2019, as part of a Play On, Shakespeare marathon. Free, 7 p.m. Watch online for arts.ucf.edu/theatre
. (On-demand streaming through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.)
Nov. 13
George Porter Jr. Trio featuring Joe Marcinek
9 p.m., $30-$50. The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, newstandardwp.com
Nov. 13-15
Art Under the Stars
The Rotary's 44th annual after-dark art festival will be a hybrid event, taking place both online and in person. Lake Lily Park, Maitland, facebook.com/maitlandrotaryartfestival
Nov. 14
Saturday Soundwalk
Explore the sounds and rhythms of our urban and natural world with Atlantic Center for the Arts Soundscape Field Station artist-in-residence Dr. Nathan Wolek. Becoming attuned to the environment around you is a proven stress-reliever. 11 a.m. rain or shine, free. Canaveral National Seashore Apollo Beach Visitors Center, 7611 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna.
Nov. 14
The Playhouse Presents: Hawaiian Luau
The last of three outdoor, immersive dinner-and-a-show events at Waterford Lakes Town Center this fall. This Hawaiian Luau closes Playhouse out with all the expected food and drink trappings, along with dancers and – yes – a fire knife performance. 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., $25-$30. Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, waterfordlakestowncenter.com
Nov. 14
Battle of the Brushes: Reflections
Watch artists compete head-to-head on a prompt given at the start of the evening. 8 p.m., $10-$15. Downtown Credo North Quarter, 885 N. Orange Ave., tickets at eventbrite.com
Nov. 16
Orlando Philharmonic: "An Evening of Fanfare"
In which the Orlando Phil embraces the great outdoors as a safe way to perform in front of an audience during a pandemic. The Phil open their season at Exploria Stadium, and "An Evening of Fanfare" sees them setting up shop in the frankly bucolic environs of Mead Botanical Garden for a program heavy in rousing fanfares and overtures by reliable hands like Copland, Gershwin and Bernstein. An intriguing addition is Joan Tower's Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman
, but this is the concert equivalent of a greatest hits album, complete with "America the Beautiful." You'd be hard-pressed to find a more lovely outdoor spot to take in a concert. Visit orlandophil.org
for time and ticket information. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park.