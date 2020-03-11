Fab Fringe Fundraiser, New Playwright Development Project, Fairwinds 2020-2021 Broadway season and more Orlando theater news 

The Orlando Fringe Festival held its annual Fab Fringe Fundraiser on Feb. 28 at the Orlando Museum of Art. The 1960s-inspired "Peace, Love, & Fringe" event featured live performances by Voci Dance, Blue Star, Todd Kimbro and more, followed by a night of dining and dancing to DJ Frankie Messina. The evening raised more than $21,000 for the Festival, an increase of almost $4,000 over 2019's event.

Last month, Florida Theatrical Association and Central Florida Community Arts announced a partnership with Orlando Fringe to create a New Playwright Development Project, which will offer playwrights in the 2020 Fringe Festival the chance to have their scripts produced in CFCArts' 2021 season. The selected show will be directed by Kenny Howard, and the author will receive a $2,000 royalty payment; email theatre@cfcarts.com for more information. FTA is also accepting submissions for its New Musical Discovery Series through April 1; application details are available at floridatheatrical.org.

The Dr. Phillips Center's new Steinmetz Hall has been delayed again, and will not open in time for the start of 2020's fall arts season, but that hasn't stopped Fairwinds from announcing a 2020-2021 Broadway season full of big titles for the Walt Disney Theater next door. It starts this September with Aaron Sorkin's new adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, followed by the musicalized movie Tootsie and the Tony-winning Hadestown. Next year features acclaimed new musicals The Band's Visit, The Prom and The Cher Show, along with the return of fan favorites Wicked, Cats and Hamilton. Single tickets are not yet available, and season tickets are sold out, but you can join the wait list at orlando.broadway.com.

NOW PLAYING: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, through March 15 at Osceola Arts ... Mamma Mia, through March 15 at Wayne Densch ... Ben Hur, through March 15 at Garden Theatre ... 9 to 5: The Musical, through March 15 at Athens Theatre ... From Here, through March 15 at CFCArts ... Mother of the Maid, through March 16 at Penguin Point ... Henry IV, Part 1, through March 21 at Orlando Shakes ... The Three Musketeers, through March 22 at Orlando Shakes ... Pete the Cat: The Musical, through April 5 at Orlando Rep ... The Andrews Brothers, March 13-April 11 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, March 14-22 at Bay Street Players.

UPCOMING: Phantasmagoria: Romantic Terror Tales, March 21-22 at Penguin Point ... When Pigs Fly, March 25 at Orlando Rep ... The Oldest Profession, March 26-29 at Penguin Point ... All My Sons, March 26-April 19 at Mad Cow ... Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2, March 26-29 at Orlando Shakes ... Orlando Ballet presents Made in the USA, March 27-29 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Opera Orlando presents The Daughter of the Regiment, March 27-31 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Freaky Friday the Musical, March 30-May 10 at Orlando Rep ... Miss Saigon, March 31-April 5 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Russian Ballet and Opera Orlando present Carmen, April 4 at Dr. Phillips Center.

