Expert Timing, Rod Hamdallah, Skip & DiVinci, and more live music picks this week 

Expert Timing
Orlando alt-rockers return to Will's Pub with close musical comrades Dikembe, Curtains and Slingshot Dakota rounding out the bill. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Will's Pub, $10
Philippe Lemm Trio
Young New York jazz trio brings their adventurous sound to the Timucua. Expect the unexpected. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Timucua Arts Foundation, $20
Rod Hamdallah
Legendary Shack Shakers mainman comes back to Orlando, solo-style, with local rabble-rousers WildTones aiding and abetting.
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Orlando Brewing, free
Mr. Bella
Tampa Bay hard-rockers play a Saturday night gig at Shovelhead along with Backstabber, Vice Verse, Clueless and Thirst playing unplugged. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Shovelhead Lounge, $10
Melrose in the Mix: Skip & DiVinci
Two of Orlando's more creative hip-hop practitioners team up for a session at the downtown library's Melrose Center. And it's free (but definitely RSVP, because this will fill up quick).
3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Melrose Center, free
The Reef
Virginian reggae-rock trio touch down at the Iron Cow to bring some mellow to a ho-hum Monday.
8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Iron Cow, contact for prices
Nightly
Nashville alt-pop trio kick off their North American tour in the City Beautiful. Only Florida show to boot!
8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Abbey, $12-$15
– This story appears in the Jan. 8, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.