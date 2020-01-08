Expert Timing, Rod Hamdallah, Skip & DiVinci, and more live music picks this week 

Expert Timing

Orlando alt-rockers return to Will's Pub with close musical comrades Dikembe, Curtains and Slingshot Dakota rounding out the bill. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Will's Pub, $10

Philippe Lemm Trio

Young New York jazz trio brings their adventurous sound to the Timucua. Expect the unexpected. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Timucua Arts Foundation, $20

Rod Hamdallah

Legendary Shack Shakers mainman comes back to Orlando, solo-style, with local rabble-rousers WildTones aiding and abetting.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Orlando Brewing, free

Mr. Bella

Tampa Bay hard-rockers play a Saturday night gig at Shovelhead along with Backstabber, Vice Verse, Clueless and Thirst playing unplugged. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Shovelhead Lounge, $10

Melrose in the Mix: Skip & DiVinci

Two of Orlando's more creative hip-hop practitioners team up for a session at the downtown library's Melrose Center. And it's free (but definitely RSVP, because this will fill up quick).

3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Melrose Center, free

The Reef

Virginian reggae-rock trio touch down at the Iron Cow to bring some mellow to a ho-hum Monday.

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Iron Cow, contact for prices

Nightly

Nashville alt-pop trio kick off their North American tour in the City Beautiful. Only Florida show to boot!

8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Abbey, $12-$15

– This story appears in the Jan. 8, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.