Everything worth doing in Orlando from now till the end of the year that has nothing to do with the damn holidays 

Wednesday, Nov. 21

AAHZ 30th Anniversary: Rabbit in the Moon's David Chistophere, Kimball Collins, Dave Cannalte 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $19.88-$50; 407-648-8363.

John DePaola Quintet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Pinky Doodle Poodle, Tesplora, Linqo, City of Stages 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5.

Yandel 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $60; 407-934-2583.

Friday, Nov. 23

Allan Vache Quartet 8:15 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd's

Wish You Were Here 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $16-$31; 407-351-5483.

Folk Yeah, Vol. 3: Electric 5 pm; Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$25.

Gargamel! 8 pm; The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.; Free; 407-405-1144.

Ghost 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$225; 844-513-2014.

Hurricane Bill on Mills Benefit: Eat the Elderly, Tracey Blades & the Born Losers, Grace Return 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7.

Mayday Parade, This Wild Life, William Ryan Key, Oh, Weatherly 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50; 407-934-2583.

Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn, Capstan 5 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$25; 407-648-8363.

Spite, Shadow of Intent, Left Behind, Orthodox 6:30 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

The Story So Far, Turnover, Citizen, Movements 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $27.50-$32.50; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Black Violin 7 & 9:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; SOLD OUT.

El Yonki 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $35-$40; 407-504-7699.

Folk Yeah, Vol. 3 Noon; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$25.

The Long Run: Tribute to the Eagles

7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $23-$30; 407-321-8111.

Mark Dawson 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Seaway, Trophy Eyes, Microwave, Can't Swim, Hot Mulligan 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $18.

Seven Lions, Jason Ross, Au5 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50-$69.68; 407-934-2583.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Folk Yeah, Vol. 3: Hangover 5 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; $10 suggested donation.

It's a G.A.S.: Gospel and Soul Celebration of Aretha Franklin 5 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5.

Mike Arroyo: The Expand Jazz Organ Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Queen Naija 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$65; 407-648-8363.

Tera Melos 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Atmosphere, Dem Atlas, the Lioness & DJ Keezy

7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$25; 407-648-8363.

Circa Survive, La Dispute, Queen of Jeans 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $23; 407-934-2583.

Elton John 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $204-$2,869; 800-745-3000.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Fonseca 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $40; 407-934-2583.

Run Raquel, Shay Butter Band, Carly Jo Jackson 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-463-0121.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Moe. 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $24.50-$49.50; 407-228-1220.

Nu Depth, TIME, Ivy Hollivana, Gay-Z, J.A.S.O.N., Alien Witch 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5.

Velcro Pygmies 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $8.75; 407-934-2583.

Yung Pinch, Tyla Yaweh 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Friday, Nov. 30

Anuel AA 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $39-$190; 800-745-3000.

Born Ruffians, Little Junior 7:30 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

Colors Presents: R&B Only 8:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; contact for price; 407-934-2583.

Hansel & Gretel 11:30 am-1 pm; luncheon featuring an Opera Orlando Ambassadors production of Hansel & Gretel. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $35; 407-512-1900; operaorlando.org.

UCF Choirs Concert 6:30-8:30 pm; St. James Cathedral School and Assembly Hall, 215 N. Orange Ave.; Free; 407-823-1500.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Diego Figueiredo 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951.

Habstrakt 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$20; 407-504-7699.

Hands Like Houses, Emarosa, Devour the Day 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $18.

Hurricane Party (Bleubird & Rickolus) 9 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

The Kill, Darling Machine 8 pm; The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.; $10-$15.

Marc Broussard, Kristopher James 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$25; 407-246-1419.

The Petty Hearts: Tribute to Tom Petty 7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $23-$30; 407-321-8111.

We Are the Union, Skatune Network, the Hoverounds 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Willie Colón: La Rumba del Siglo 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $57.25; 407-934-2583.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Brett Young, Tyler Rich 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $59; 407-934-2583.

Central Florida Jazz Society Presents Birth of the Cool 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-636-9951.

Chief Keef 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$50; 407-504-7699.

Dimas Sanchez with Fusion Beat 7:30-9:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$20; 772-418-0851.

The Robert Cray Band 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $37.50-$57.50; 407-228-1220.

Monday, Dec. 3

Claptone 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$25; 407-504-7699.

Downtown Brown, Danny Feedback's Crack Rock Opera, Gloriosa, the Rip, Suckerpunch 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$13.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Gouge Away, Drug Church, Seattle's New Gods, Witchbender 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$13.

Jason Marsalis Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Ballyhoo!, Propaganjah 8 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-246-1419.

Broncho, Yip Deceiver 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Cannibal Corpse, Hate Eternal, Harm's Way 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin 5 pm; CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $36-$482; 407-823-6006.

Myles Kennedy & Co. 6:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$27; 407-648-8363.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Dusky 10 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $10-$20; 407-246-1419.

The Outlaws, Atlanta Rhythm Section 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34.50-$135; 407-228-1220.

Zach Deputy 8 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

Friday, Dec. 7

Diane Marino Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Migos, Tee Grizzley, BlocBoy JB, La4ss 7 pm; CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $59-$315; 407-823-6006.

Pictureplane, J.A.S.O.N., Ootheca, Mother Juno 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Thievery Corporation, the Suffers 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35; 407-934-2583.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Barry Manilow 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $56.75-$246.25; 800-745-3000.

The Garden, LE1F, Machine Girl 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $16.

Jonathan Baptiste and The Urban Intellectuals 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Opera Orlando:

Hansel & Gretel 2 & 7 pm; Operatic retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$69; drphillipscenter.org.

Riot 10 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$20; 407-504-7699.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones, the Seratones 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$44.50; 407-228-1220.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Convictions, Limbs, Roseview 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.

Escape Velocity 7:30 pm; a recital of rarely heard masterworks for violin and piano. Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; donations; 727-515-5900; timucua.com.

Generation Axe: Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt, Tosin Abasi 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35.50-$70.50; 407-351-5483.

Opera Orlando:

Hansel & Gretel 2 pm; Operatic retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$69; drphillipscenter.org.

Post Animal 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Monday, Dec. 10

Erika Jayne 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $40-$250; 407-228-1220.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Opera Orlando:

Hansel & Gretel 6 pm; This reduced version of Opera Orlando's mainstage production introduces opera to children. Free for youth under 18. Women's Club of Winter Park, 419 Interlachen Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-644-2237; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Betamaxx, Korine 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Guaco 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $90-$100; 407-934-2583.

H.R. (Bad Brains), the Dollyrots 7 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $18; 386-873-2943.

Friday, Dec. 14

Good Old War, Beta Radio, Allman Brown 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $16.

Opera Orlando:

Hansel & Gretel 5 & 7:30 pm; This reduced version of Opera Orlando's mainstage production introduces opera to children. Free for youth under 18. Atlantic Center for the Arts, 1414 Art Center Ave., New Smyrna Beach; free-$25; 386-427-6975; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

WJRR's Not So Silent Night: Halestorm, In This Moment 6:45 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $32.50-$49.50; 800-745-3000.

Saturday, Dec. 15

ARMNHMR 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$20; 407-504-7699.

Cathedral Bells, Sugarplum, .Org, Harsh Radish 8 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060.

Orlando Blues & Jazz Fest 2-7 pm; Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Blvd.; $10-$100.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Angel Vivaldi, Nita Strauss 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20-$25; 407-673-2712.

Bayside (Acoustic), Kayleigh Goldsworthy 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22-$25; 407-246-1419.

Celtic Thunder 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $53-$83; 407-351-5483.

Marty Morell 7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$20; 772-418-0851.

Monday, Dec. 17

6lack 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$65; 407-351-5483.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Minnesota 10 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$25; 407-246-1419.

Friday, Dec. 21

Respect: Tribute to Aretha Franklin 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $8.75; 407-934-2583.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Gost 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.

Joel DaSilva Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20.00; 407-636-9951.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Fat Night, the Sh-Booms, DJ BMF 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.

Richard Gilewitz 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Rocket Man: Tribute to Elton John 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $8.75; 407-934-2583.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Man in the Mirror: Tribute to Michael Jackson 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $8.75; 407-934-2583.

Thursday, Dec. 27

Shinedown 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; SOLD OUT; 407-934-2583.

Friday, Dec. 28

Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Abbey Road 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $16-$31; 407-351-5483.

Shinedown 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; SOLD OUT; 407-934-2583.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Brown Note, One Drop 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

The Conglomerate 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Herobust 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$40; 407-504-7699.

Stick Figure, the Movement 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $39.50-$69.50; 407-648-8363.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Corey Smith 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $19; 407-934-2583.

Special EFX 7:30 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $28-$55; 407-636-9951.

Steel Pulse 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $28-$39.50; 407-228-1220.

Young Dolph 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $30-$75; 407-504-7699.

Monday, Dec. 31

Stick Figure, the Movement, the Ries Brothers 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; SOLD OUT; 407-934-2583.

Friday, Jan. 4

Draco Rosa 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $52.25-$129.25; 407-934-2583.

Jacob Johnson, Jack Graham 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Leisure Chief, Lemon City Trio, Shema Shine & the Shakers 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Cash Unchained: Johnny Cash Tribute 7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $23-$30; 407-321-8111.

Draco Rosa 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $52.25-$129.25; 407-934-2583.

MixTape Mayhem 8-10:30 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Radiohead Tribute Show: Lavola, Thrift House, Chapters 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7-$10.

Sandy Shugart 7:30 pm; Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $15-$25; 407-877-4736.

Sunday, Jan. 6

CF2: Pierrot Plus Percussion 7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$20; 772-418-0851.

Fingerstripes, John David Williams, Heather DeSanctis, Rachel Gentry 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7-$10.

THEATER

Through Nov. 26

Assassins Musical from Stephen Sondheim that tells the stories of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate POTUS. Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park, 419A W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; $12-$20; 407-920-4034; breakthroughtheatre.com.

Through Dec. 9

BOOM A dramatic comedy about a one-night stand that takes on added significance when a catastrophic event threatens to strike the planet. Theater on the Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave.; $16-$32; 407-309-0106; theaterontheedge.org.

Nov. 16-Dec. 1

Avenue Q Musical about a young man who moves to a neighborhood in New York, populated by puppets. Rollins College, Annie Russell Theatre, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407.646.2145; rollins.edu.

Saturday, Nov. 24

National Theatre Live: King Lear Ian McKellen stars as the tragic old king in this production, recorded live in London's West End. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Nov. 27-Dec. 2

Hello, Dolly! Classic musical about a romantic matchmaker who tries to find love for a miserly rich man. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.25-$154.25; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Nov. 28-Dec. 23

The Mystery of Edwin Drood Based on the unfinished novel by Charles Dickens, this interactive mystery musical lets the audience choose the villain. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St.; $20-$42; 407-297-8788; madcowtheatre.com.

Thursday, Nov. 29

An Evening With Davis Gaines An intimate evening of performances from the Broadway star. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $100-$150; drphillipscenter.org.

Nov. 29-Dec.3

The Penelopiad This theatrical adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novella reworks the ancient Greek epic The Odyssey from the perspective of Penelope.Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail; $10-12; 407-582-2900; valenciacollege.edu.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1

The Music Man The six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy. Wekiva High School, 2501 N. Hiawassee Road, Apopka; $5-$25; 407-937-1800; cfcarts.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 16

On Golden Pond Drama about an aging patriarch facing his twilight years and attempting to connect with his family. Central Christian Church, 250 W. Ivanhoe Blvd.; $15-$25; 407-937-1800; cfcarts.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Clue for a Cause A comedic murder mystery dinner party to benefit children and youth arts programs. Winter Park Country Club, 761 Old New England Ave., Winter Park; $50-$85; cfcarts.com.

Saturday, Dec. 29

National Theatre Live: The Madness of King George It's 1786 and King George III is the most powerful man in the world. But his behavior is becoming increasingly erratic as he succumbs to fits of lunacy. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Jan. 4-Feb. 3

A Doll's House, Part 2 Sequel to Ibsen's masterwork – written by Lucas Hnath – about what happens when Nora returns to her family. Mandell Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; $30-$53; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

COMEDY

Nov. 23-24

TJ Miller Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Spunky Robinson 7 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Frankie Paul 8 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Randy Rainbow 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$45; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1

Karl Anthony Bonkerz – Boardwalk Bowl, 10749 E. Colonial Drive; $10; 407-629-2665; bonkerzcomedyproductions.com.

Richy Leis Bonkerz – Otters on the River, 4380 Carraway Place, Sanford; $10; 407-629-2665; bonkerzcomedyproductions.com.

Tim Meadows Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $20; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Joselito Dapuppet 8 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Friday, Dec. 7

Celeste Barber 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22.50-$50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Dec. 7-9

Sommore Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Jersey's 40th Birthday Bash 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $13-$20; 407-246-1419; thesocial.org.

Dec. 10-11

Jess Hilarious Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $35; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Friday, Dec. 14

Jaimie Roberts 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Dec. 14-16

Frankie Quinones Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $20-$50; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

B. Simone 8 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $35; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Dec. 20-22

Tom Rhodes Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $17-$47; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Dec. 28-31

Preacher Lawson Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25-$60; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Sebastian Maniscalco 7 & 10 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$150; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Terry Fator Ventriloquism comedy. 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$99.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

DANCE

Wednesday, Nov. 21

The Ladyboys vs. the Ladies of the Peek-A-Boo Lounge Burlesque show featuring performers of many genders. Wednesday 8 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $18-$24; 407-412-6895; thevenueorlando.com.

Monday, Nov. 26

Cherry Bomb Burlesque Monday 8-10 pm; Haven Orlando, 6651 S. Semoran Blvd.; $20; 407-347-5035; havenorlando.com.

Nov. 28-Dec. 1

South Open Dancesport Championships Competitive dancing competitions. Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport, 9300 Airport Blvd.; $35-$250; 407-825-1298; southopenchampionships.com.

Friday, Nov. 30

Big Bang Boom Cabaret: The Mix A burlesque game show where anything goes. Friday Nov. 30, 9 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $16-$25; 407-412-6895; bigbangboomcabaret.com.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Gujarati Society Group Dance Competition Multiple age groups compete with performances of traditional dances from the Indian subcontinent. Saturday Dec. 1, 4:30 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $35; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

MUSEUMS

Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens Soul of Graffiti: Jan Kalab, through Dec. 2; 633 Osceola Ave, Winter Park; $10; 407-647-6294; polasek.org.

Art & History Museums – Maitland Indigo Waves, through March 31, 2019; Central Florida Yellow Ribbon Project, through Nov. 30; Soldier's Home: Veterans' Art in Central Florida, through Jan. 7, 2019; J. André Smith and the Art of Camouflage, through Jan. 6, 2019. 231 W. Packwood Ave, Maitland; $6; 407-539-2181; artandhistory.org.

Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art Nineteenth-Century American Landscapes, through Jan. 27, 2019; The Art Machine, through Jan. 27, 2019; Earth Into Art: The Flowering of American Art Pottery; American Arts & Crafts; Art Nouveau From Europe and America, through Sept. 27, 2020; Nineteenth-Century American Landscapes, through Jan. 27, 2019. 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $6; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Cornell Fine Arts Museum Forging Modern American Identities: Recent Acquisitions, through Dec. 12; Jamilah Sabur: Ibine Ela Acu / Water Sun Moon, through Dec. 12; Fake News? Some Artistic Responses, through Dec. 12; Dangerous Women: Selections from the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, through Dec. 12. Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-646-2526; cfam.rollins.edu.

Mennello Museum of American Art Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of The Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art, through Jan. 13, 2019. 900 E. Princeton St.; $5; 407-246-4278; mennellomuseum.org.

Orlando Museum of Art Nick Cave: Feat., through Dec. 30; Purvis Young and His Angels, through March 3, 2019; A Trek From North to South, ongoing; J. Hyde Crawford and Anthony Tortora Collection, ongoing; People and Places, ongoing. 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $15; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

EVENTS

Through Nov. 25

The Venardos Circus An animal-free circus and musical. Family friendly. Hamlin Town Center, 16406 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden; $15-$45; 323-790-4827; venardoscircus.com.

Through Jan. 31

Ribbit the Exhibit II Exhibit featuring 26 whimsical copper frog sculptures throughout Leu Gardens. 9 am-5 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $10; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Nov. 24-25

FusionFest Arts festival showing a diverse range of Orlando talent in music, dance, film, fashion, literature and more. Noon; Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free-$20; 844-513-2014; fusionfest.org.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Bazaar Botanica A garden full of talented makers and collectors with live music, art and entertainment. 11 am-4 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.; free; 407-486-1696.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Art 101: Edward Gorey A presentation about the life and works of Victorian-inspired artist Edward Gorey, followed by an interactive workshop where attendees create their own Gorey-esque art. Registration required. 6:30-7:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Night Shift Emerging artists take over nontraditional gallery spaces with a diverse range of media. 7-11 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $15; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Glenn Beck This fucking guy. 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $44.50-$450; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Dec. 1-2

Repticon Orlando Reptile & Exotic Animal Show Reptile event featuring pets and supplies. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $10; 863-268-4273; repticon.com.

The Resting Brunch Face An afternoon of brunch, booze and dance. 11:30 am-3:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$600; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Enchanted Nature Walkabout Monthly educational walk to learn about trees, shrubs, fairies, gnomes, flowers and more. 9 am; Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $10; 407-623-3342.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Sweet & Savory Orlando Weekly's most exclusive event allows attendees to enjoy delicious decadent foods and indulgent inventive cocktails with a holiday twist. 6 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.; $35-465; 407-872-8454; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Centermost Point Invitational Beer Festival Beer festival featuring beers that aren't usually available in Central Florida. 12-4 pm; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; $25-$35; 407-930-8993; ten10brewing.com.

Jingle Bell Run Strap on your sneakers and get decked out for The Arthritis Foundation's original Jingle Bell Run. 7:30-11:30 am; Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street; $35; 407-208-1766; jbr.org/orlando.

Dec. 8-9

Orlando Pottery Festival Annual Orlando Pottery Festival and holiday arts market featuring ceramics and unique handmade gifts. Florida National Guard Armory, 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave.; free; 407-234-4691; orlandopotteryfestival.org.

Thursday, Dec. 13

History in a Glass: The Florida Highwaymen Local bartenders create cocktails inspired by the work of the Florida Highwaymen artists. 6-9 pm; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; $25; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Orlando Zine Fest Annual pop-up market showcasing DIY zines and their makers. 5 pm; Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Zinetude A special program exploring zine making and collecting. Noon-3 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Dec. 15-16

Canine Extravaganza The nation's largest celebration of dogs returns with plenty of fun, events and thousands of dogs for the whole family to enjoy. Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $10; 919-233-9767; akc.org.

Friday, Dec. 21

Visiting Author Series: Jonathan Weisman New York Times editor Jonathan Weisman discusses his new book, (((SEMITISM))): Being Jewish in America in the Age of Trump. 7-9 pm; Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland; $10-$15.

Friday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl Parade of Bands School bands from the ACC and Big 12 conferences march through downtown Winter Park and perform a "Bandtastic Game Day Preview" in Central Park. 11 am; Downtown Winter Park, Park Avenue, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Florida Citrus Parade More than 3,000 participants in one of Central Florida's longest running traditions. 11 am; Downtown Orlando – Rosalind Avenue, Rosalind Avenue and Robinson Street; free; cityoforlando.net.

SPORTS

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 23-24

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Newfoundland Growlers Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Saturday, Dec. 1

The Orlando Shuffle Free shuffleboard event. All ages and new players welcome. 7-9 pm; Beardall Senior Center, 800 S. Delaney Ave.; free; 407-246-4440.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 1-2

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Harlem Globetrotters World-famous basketball stunt team. 1 pm; CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $20-$100; 407-823-6006.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Friday, Dec. 7

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits Ice hockey. 1:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Saturday, Dec. 15

The Orlando Shuffle Free shuffleboard event. All ages and new players welcome. 7-9 pm; Beardall Senior Center, 800 S. Delaney Ave.; free; 407-246-4440.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators Ice hockey. 1:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Dec. 16-22

US Open Table Tennis Championships Four-day table tennis tournament, open to players of all skill levels. Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; contact for price; 407-685-9800; teamusa.org.

Monday, Dec. 17

Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Thursday-Friday, Dec. 20-21

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat NBA basketball. 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Friday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl The top selection from the ACC against the second selection from the Big 12 outside of the CFP series. 5:15 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $50-$110; 407-423-2476; campingworldstadium.com.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons NBA basketball. 3:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $14.25-$536.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl The top Big Ten and SEC teams from outside the CFP series of bowls. 1 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $51-$127; 407-423-2476; campingworldstadium.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Saturday, Jan. 5

The Orlando Shuffle Free shuffleboard event. All ages and new players welcome. 7-9 pm; Beardall Senior Center, 800 S. Delaney Ave.; free; 407-246-4440.

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 5-6

Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays Ice hockey. 1:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $15-$28; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Monday, Jan. 7

WWE Raw Live taping of WWE's Monday night