September 26, 2018 Special Issues » Fall Guide

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead

All the film fests, screenings and outdoor movies comging to Orlando this fall 

By

Wednesday, Oct. 3

My Neighbor Totoro Hayao Miyazaki's animated film about two young sisters who discover that the woods near their home are inhabited by strange, magical creatures. 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Friday, Oct. 5

Sing Along With Mamma Mia! Sing along with the Abba songs during a screening of the film. Hosted by Miss Sammy. 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$25; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Manhattan Short 2018 View and vote on the finalist short films in this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival. noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Midnight Movies: Sisters A woman suspects her neighbor is a murderer and hires a private eye to uncover her secrets. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Imagine Film collage by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Uncomfortable Brunch Presents: Raw Forced to eat meat during a college hazing, a young vegetarian develops an unbidden taste for meat that drives her down a dark path. Brunch included. 1 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $10-$12; willspub.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Cult Classics: Frankenhooker Horror-comedy about a distraught scientist who rebuilds his deceased girlfriend – and makes some improvements along the way. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Reel Pride: Mar (The Sea) Screening of an award-winning LGBTQ-related short film, followed by a Q&A with the director. 5 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $30-$35; 407-412-6895; thevenueorlando.com.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Pit and the Pendulum Roger Corman's 1961 adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's story of a diabolical trap. 8 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Midnight Movies: Creepshow Anthology horror film that pairs Stephen King and George Romero for five tales of horror. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Saturday Matinee Classics: Nosferatu An acclaimed restoration of F.W. Murnau's silent film, one of the first film depictions of a vampire. noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Idealistic story about an everyman who gets appointed as a Senator and discovers that Congress is ruled by money, not ethics. 2 & 7 pm, also Wednesday, Oct. 17; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Monday, Oct. 15

Music Mondays: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Rock musical about two young lovebirds whose lives are turned upside down when their car breaks down and they see a light over at the Frankenstein place. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

MFKZ Animated film that combines French comics with hip Japanese animation for a dark sci-fi tale. 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Movie Classics at the Ritz Theatre: Dracula Screening of Bela Lugosi's iconic 1931 portrayal of Count Dracula. 7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Friday, Oct. 19

Drive-In Movie Night Watch classic motorcycle movies projected on a big screen in the parking lot. 7 pm; Standard Motorcycle Company, 2545 Industrial Blvd; free; standardmotorcycleco.com.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Book to Big Screen: Misery A novelist is rescued from a car wreck by a nurse who happens to be his biggest fan – but then forces him to write a novel for her. 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Midnight Movies: Re-Animator Horror film based on H.P. Lovecraft's work about a scientist who develops a way to revive corpses. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

MST3K Live: The Brain Original host Joel Hodgson joins the Netflix revival host, Jonah Ray, alongside Tom Servo and Crow to roast a not-so-classic B-movie. 4 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $39.50-$49.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.

MST3K Live: Deathstalker Same day, different movie, separate ticket. 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $39.50-$49.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Kids Halloween Party: Frankenweenie Lunch, games and a costume contest for kids, followed by a screening of Tim Burton's tale about a boy who re-animates his dog. 11:30 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Cult Classics: The Thing A group of research scientists in Antarctica get stuck with a shapeshifting alien who could be any of them. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Night of the Living Dead A special 50th anniversary screening of a newly restored and remastered print of one of the most influential films of all time. 7 & 10 pm; Multiple locations, Various local venues; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Midnight Movies: The Hills Have Eyes Wes Craven's debut feature about a family that gets stranded in the desert and finds themselves at the mercy of monstrous cannibals. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert The Orlando Philharmonic provides a live performance of Danny Elfman's score during a screening of the holiday favorite. 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $55-$87.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Sunday, Oct. 28

National Theatre Live: Frankenstein Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller star in a stage adaptation of Mary Shelley's brilliant novel. 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Cult Classics: Horror of Dracula From the Blumhouse of its day, Hammer Films, this retelling of the Dracula story stars Christopher Lee as Dracula and Peter Cushing as Dr. Van Helsing. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience Spend Halloween night experiencing the interactive The Rocky Horror Picture Show with hostess Miss P. Tart. Seating is reserved and doors open at 9:30 p.m. 10 pm; Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $12; 407-877-4736; gardentheatre.org.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 2-4

Sick 'n' Wrong Film Festival Film festival focused on the weirdest independent horror, comedy and experimental shorts and features they can find. Rogers Kiene Building, 39 S. Magnolia Ave; $20-$100; sick-n-wrong.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Shriekfest Film Festival A celebration of the best indie horror and sci-fi films, with four blocks of shorts. 2-10 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $8-$25; 407-321-8111; shriekfest.com.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Enchanted Fairytale comedy about a princess from another world who lands in modern Manhattan and falls in love with a divorce lawyer. 7 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Saturday Matinee Classics: Lawrence of Arabia David Lean's biopic about World War I British lieutenant T.E. Lawrence is the very definition of an epic. 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Cult Classics: Waiting for Guffman Ensemble comedy about a small-town theater production that gets hijacked by a wannabe Broadway star. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Jump to comments

More in Fall Guide

Tags:

  |  

More Fall Guide »

Latest in Fall Guide

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation