All the film fests, screenings and outdoor movies comging to Orlando this fall 

Wednesday, Oct. 3

My Neighbor Totoro Hayao Miyazaki's animated film about two young sisters who discover that the woods near their home are inhabited by strange, magical creatures. 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Friday, Oct. 5

Sing Along With Mamma Mia! Sing along with the Abba songs during a screening of the film. Hosted by Miss Sammy. 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$25; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Manhattan Short 2018 View and vote on the finalist short films in this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival. noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Midnight Movies: Sisters A woman suspects her neighbor is a murderer and hires a private eye to uncover her secrets. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Imagine Film collage by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Uncomfortable Brunch Presents: Raw Forced to eat meat during a college hazing, a young vegetarian develops an unbidden taste for meat that drives her down a dark path. Brunch included. 1 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $10-$12; willspub.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Cult Classics: Frankenhooker Horror-comedy about a distraught scientist who rebuilds his deceased girlfriend – and makes some improvements along the way. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Reel Pride: Mar (The Sea) Screening of an award-winning LGBTQ-related short film, followed by a Q&A with the director. 5 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $30-$35; 407-412-6895; thevenueorlando.com.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Pit and the Pendulum Roger Corman's 1961 adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's story of a diabolical trap. 8 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Midnight Movies: Creepshow Anthology horror film that pairs Stephen King and George Romero for five tales of horror. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Saturday Matinee Classics: Nosferatu An acclaimed restoration of F.W. Murnau's silent film, one of the first film depictions of a vampire. noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Idealistic story about an everyman who gets appointed as a Senator and discovers that Congress is ruled by money, not ethics. 2 & 7 pm, also Wednesday, Oct. 17; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Monday, Oct. 15

Music Mondays: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Rock musical about two young lovebirds whose lives are turned upside down when their car breaks down and they see a light over at the Frankenstein place. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

MFKZ Animated film that combines French comics with hip Japanese animation for a dark sci-fi tale. 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Movie Classics at the Ritz Theatre: Dracula Screening of Bela Lugosi's iconic 1931 portrayal of Count Dracula. 7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Friday, Oct. 19

Drive-In Movie Night Watch classic motorcycle movies projected on a big screen in the parking lot. 7 pm; Standard Motorcycle Company, 2545 Industrial Blvd; free; standardmotorcycleco.com.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Book to Big Screen: Misery A novelist is rescued from a car wreck by a nurse who happens to be his biggest fan – but then forces him to write a novel for her. 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Midnight Movies: Re-Animator Horror film based on H.P. Lovecraft's work about a scientist who develops a way to revive corpses. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

MST3K Live: The Brain Original host Joel Hodgson joins the Netflix revival host, Jonah Ray, alongside Tom Servo and Crow to roast a not-so-classic B-movie. 4 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $39.50-$49.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.

MST3K Live: Deathstalker Same day, different movie, separate ticket. 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $39.50-$49.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Kids Halloween Party: Frankenweenie Lunch, games and a costume contest for kids, followed by a screening of Tim Burton's tale about a boy who re-animates his dog. 11:30 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Cult Classics: The Thing A group of research scientists in Antarctica get stuck with a shapeshifting alien who could be any of them. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Night of the Living Dead A special 50th anniversary screening of a newly restored and remastered print of one of the most influential films of all time. 7 & 10 pm; Multiple locations, Various local venues; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Midnight Movies: The Hills Have Eyes Wes Craven's debut feature about a family that gets stranded in the desert and finds themselves at the mercy of monstrous cannibals. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert The Orlando Philharmonic provides a live performance of Danny Elfman's score during a screening of the holiday favorite. 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $55-$87.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Sunday, Oct. 28

National Theatre Live: Frankenstein Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller star in a stage adaptation of Mary Shelley's brilliant novel. 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Cult Classics: Horror of Dracula From the Blumhouse of its day, Hammer Films, this retelling of the Dracula story stars Christopher Lee as Dracula and Peter Cushing as Dr. Van Helsing. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience Spend Halloween night experiencing the interactive The Rocky Horror Picture Show with hostess Miss P. Tart. Seating is reserved and doors open at 9:30 p.m. 10 pm; Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $12; 407-877-4736; gardentheatre.org.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 2-4

Sick 'n' Wrong Film Festival Film festival focused on the weirdest independent horror, comedy and experimental shorts and features they can find. Rogers Kiene Building, 39 S. Magnolia Ave; $20-$100; sick-n-wrong.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Shriekfest Film Festival A celebration of the best indie horror and sci-fi films, with four blocks of shorts. 2-10 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $8-$25; 407-321-8111; shriekfest.com.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Enchanted Fairytale comedy about a princess from another world who lands in modern Manhattan and falls in love with a divorce lawyer. 7 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Saturday Matinee Classics: Lawrence of Arabia David Lean's biopic about World War I British lieutenant T.E. Lawrence is the very definition of an epic. 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Cult Classics: Waiting for Guffman Ensemble comedy about a small-town theater production that gets hijacked by a wannabe Broadway star. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.