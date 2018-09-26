Every performing arts event happening in Orlando this fall 

Bach Festival Society of Winter Park bachfestivalflorida.org

Friday, Sept. 28

Bach @ the Alfond: Katie Mess, flute

Informal and intimate program with music, tea and scones. ($15)

Friday, Oct. 26

Bach @ the Alfond

Guest performer yet to be announced. ($15)

Sunday, Oct. 28

Eroica Trio

A Grammy-nominated string trio performing works by Shostakovich and Mendelssohn. ($25-$69)

Thursday, Nov. 8

Insights & Sounds: Joe and Mike, the Haydn Brothers

Music from Joseph Haydn and his lesser-known younger brother, Johann Michael, two rock stars of the Classical era. ($20-$45)

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 17-18

Mendelssohn and Mahler

Mahler's First Symphony along with choral gems from Mendelssohn. ($25-$69)

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 15-16

A Classic Christmas

Christmas classics performed by the Bach Festival Choir, Youth Choir and Orchesta. ($35-$79)

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

Insights and Sounds: Vivaldi's Juditha Triumphans

Performance and discussion of Vivaldi's only surviving oratorio, telling the story of the biblical heroine. ($20-$45)

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019

Spiritual Spaces: A Musical Retreat

Relaxing and meditative music for stress relief, meditation and healing. ($25-$69)

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019

Paul Jacobs, organ

The Grammy Award-winning organist performs a free concert. (free)

Saturday-sunday, Feb. 16-17, 2019

Saturday-Sunday, Voctave: Orchestral Debut

A first-of-its-kind concert combining an a cappella group with the Bach Festival Orchestra. ($25-$69)

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 22-23, 2019

Concertos by Candlelight: Four Seasons Around the Globe

Themed program with each season represented by a composer from a different country. ($25-$69)

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

Itamar Zorman, violin

Performance by the internationally recognized violin virtuoso. ($25-$69)

Saturday, March 2, 2019

Mozart Times Two

The orchestra performs Mozart's Mass in C Minor and Symphony No. 40. ($25-$79)

Sunday, March 3, 2019

J.S. Bach: St. John Passion

TFW the Bach Festival Society finally gets to perform some Bach. ($25-$79)

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Scharoun Ensemble Berlin

One of Germany's leading chamber music organizations, founded by members of the Berlin Philharmonic. ($25-$69)

Sunday, April 14, 2019

Richard Goode, piano

One of today's leading interpreters of Classical and Romantic music, Richard Goode has been hailed for tremendous emotional power. ($40-$99)

Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28, 2019

Power of Romanticism and Resurrection

The final program of the season focuses on work from the French Romantic period. ($35-$79)

Central Florida Community Arts cfcarts.com

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 26-27

CFCArts Symphony Orchestra: Our Greatest Hits

The orchestra revisits some of their best-received performances. ($10-$25)

Friday, Nov. 2

CFC Women's Chorale: Leading Ladies

A program of popular songs interpreted by a women's chorus. ($10-$15)

Thursday-Friday, Dec. 13-14

Let There Be Joy!

Classics of the holiday season, performed by the CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra. ($10-$25)

Fall 2018

CFCArts Young Artists Orchestra: Rock Star

The youth orchestra performs songs from the age of classic rock. ($10-$15)

The Civic Minded 5 thecm5.com

Monday, July 8, 2019

Nicole Mitchell

The former chairwoman of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians gives a concert at Timucua. ($10-$20 suggested donation)

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, Nov. 10

Dancing for Diabetes

Benefit dance concert featuring award-winning and nationally recognized performers from across Central Florida at Bob Carr Theater. ($15-$25)

Saturday, Dec. 1

Gujarati Society Group Dance Competition

Multiple age groups compete at the Bob Carr Theater with performances of traditional dances from the Indian subcontinent. ($35)

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The acclaimed dance troupe from New York City celebrates the uniqueness of the African-American cultural experience through dance. ($39.50-$119.50)

Wednesday-Sunday, March 13-17, 2019

Shen Yun 2019

An exhibition of classical Chinese dance and music, presented by the Florida Falun Dafa Association. ($84.25-$154.25)

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Derek Hough: Live!

Live show from the breakout star of Dancing With the Stars at the Bob Carr Theater. ($49.50-$85)

Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra fsyo.org

Sunday, Oct. 21

Season Opening Concert

All four orchestras perform at the season opener at the Bob Carr Theater. ($20)

Sunday, Oct. 28

FSYO Jazz Orchestra

Matinee concert at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts. ($20)

Saturday, Nov. 3

FSYO Chamber Orchestra

Performance at the Timucua White House. ($5)

Sunday, Dec. 9

Sounds of the Season

An outdoor concert from FSYO's Symponic Orchestra in Winter Park's Mead Garden. ($10-$15)

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019

Spring Classics Concert Features a world premiere of a new work by Benoit Glaser at Edgewater High School's auditorium. ($10-$15)

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

Celebration Foundation Classical Concert Series

The Symphonic Orchestra performs at Celebration Community Presbyterian Church in Kissimmee. ($25)

Sunday, March 10, 2019

Pops in the Garden FSYO returns to Mead Garden for a performance of popular movie themes, show tunes and more. ($10-$15)

Opera Orlando operaorlando.com

Oct. 24-30

Tales of Hoffman

Opera consisting of four interlinked stories from German author E.T.A. Hoffman, presented with a steampunk theme. ($39-$79)

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 8-9

Hansel & Gretel

Operatic retelling of the classic fairytale with music composed by Engelbert Humperdinck. ($29-$69)

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, 2019

The Barber of Seville

Experience Rossini's opera as never before as the audience moves along with the action throughout Winter Park's beautiful Casa Feliz villa. ($75-$100)

March 20-26, 2019

Pagliacci/Pulcinella

Opera Orlando interweaves two operas in a 1930s vaudeville setting. ($39-$79)

Saturday-Sunday, May 18-19, 2019

Noye's Fludde

An operatic retelling of the biblical tale of Noah and the flood. ($25)

Orlando Ballet orlandoballet.org

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 12-14

Carmina Burana

Ballet set to Carl Orff's ubiquitous choral piece, featuring the Bach Festival Society. ($19-$490)

Dec. 7-16

The Nutcracker

The traditional holiday performance of Tchaikovsky's most famous work. ($19-$990)

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 15-17, 2019

Bailamos!

A vibrant, immersive evening of passion, flair and Latin-inspired choreography set to sensational music. ($19-$99)

Friday, March 29, 2019

Fast Forward

Orlando Ballet's Second Company, trainees and students perform pieces that showcase both classical and contemporary dance. (TBA)

saturday-sunday, March 30-31, 2019

Peter and the Wolf Family Weekend

Prokofiev's tale of bravery is brought to life with original choreography from Orlando Ballet Artistic Director Robert Hill. ($20-$55)

April 26-28, 2019

Arcadian Broad's Wonderland: Mad Tales of the Hatter

Orlando Ballet's resident wunderkind composed and choreographed this new work based on characters created by Lewis Carroll. (TBA)

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra orlandophil.org

Saturday, Sept. 29

Pines of Rome

This concert evokes Latin American dances and introduces Orlando Philharmonic Composer-in-Residence Angélica Negrón and soprano Maria Laetitia. ($18-$85)

Monday, Oct. 8

Focus Chamber Series: Schumann and Schumann

This program features two works by Clara and Robert Schumann, with Gabriela Martinez on piano. ($18-$54)

Wednesdays, Oct. 10 & 17; Friday, Oct. 26

Young People's Concert: Beyond the Screen

An orchestral primer for young audiences, featuring music from movies and entertainment that they'll recognize.($8)

Saturday, Oct. 13

American Blues

The orchestra is joined by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens for a program of classics from the likes of George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein. ($18-$85)

Saturday, Nov. 3

Classics Series: The Planets

Kayhan Kalhor returns to Orlando with a work he recorded with The Silk Road Ensemble and Music Director Eric Jacobsen leads the massive forces of the Orlando Philharmonic in Holst's epic astrological masterpiece. ($18-$85)

Monday, Nov. 19

Focus Chamber Series: Tchaikovsky & Mozart

Conducted by Laura Jackson and featuring Jamie Strefeler on the oboe. ($14.60-$54)

Saturday, Nov. 24

Home for the Holidays

Annual holiday-season kick-off with audience favorites from the orchestra, choirs and guest artists. ($18-$85)

Saturday, Dec. 1 & Sunday, Dec. 9

Symphony Storytime: "'Twas the Night Before Christmas"

The Orlando Phil's brass section presents a musical version of the beloved holiday poem. ($10)

Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Focus Chamber Series: Mahler's Song of the Earth

One of Mahler's greatest symphonies, conducted by Eric Jacobsen and featuring alto Rachel Calloway and tenor Alex Richardson. ($14.60-$54)

Saturday, Jan. 19

Classics Series: Tango!

Celebrate the great masters of tango along with Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. ($18-$85)

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019

The Second City Guide to the Symphony

Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Colin Mochrie brings a splash of sketch comedy to this show, a humorous celebration of the symphony orchestra. ($18-$85)

Saturday, Feb. 9 & Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

Symphony Storytime: Ferdinand the Bull

A retelling of the story of the gentle bull, set to music from Bizet's Carmen. ($10)

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

Classics Series: Beethoven's Seventh

The orchestra performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 along with Robert Schumann's piano concerto featuring young pianist Harmony Zhu. ($18-$85)

Saturday, March 9, 2019

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

The orchestra gets in the Mardi Gras spirit with a program of Dixieland jazz with guest conductor Byron Stripling. ($18-$85)

Monday, March 18, 2019

Focus Chamber Series: Mozart's Symphony No. 33

Conducted by Ruth Reinhardt and featuring Rimma Bergeron-Langlois on violin. ($14.60-$54)

Monday, April 8, 2019

Focus Chamber Series: Mendelssohn's Italian

Highlighting Robert Carpenter on tuba and conducted by Eric Jacobsen. ($14.60-$54)

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams

The orchestra pays tribute to one of cinema's most influential composers with pieces from Jaws, Schindler's List, Harry Potter and more. ($18-$84)

Saturday, April 27, 2019

Classics Series: French Soirée

A program highlighting the music of Belle Époque France of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. ($18-$85)

Saturdays, May 4 & 11, 2019

Symphony Storytime: Aesop's Fun Fables

The symphony tells some of Aesop's famous tales with familiar orchestral accompaniment. ($10)

Timucua White House timucua.com

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Jenny Lin: The Etudes Project

New Etudes presented alongside Etudes of Chopin, Liszt, Debussy, Ligeti and Philip Glass. ($20)

Sunday, Oct. 21

Central Florida Composers Forum: Piano Concert

Presentation of new works by local composers. (donations)

Sunday, Nov. 11

Laurent Boukobza: Beethoven Piano Sonatas

An evening of classical sonatas in an intimate venue. (donations)

Friday, Nov. 16

Adam Golka

Pianist Adam Golka is an artist-in-residence at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. ($20)

Sunday, Dec. 9

Escape Velocity

A recital of rarely heard masterworks for violin and piano. (donations)

Friday, Dec. 14

Suliman Tekalli

Performance by the versatile soloist and chamber musician. ($20)

Jan. 18, 2019

Mark Hosler of Negativland Hosler performs live with various homemade electronic noise-making devices. ($20)