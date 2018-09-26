The best art exhibitions coming to Orlando this fall 

Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens

polasek.org

Soul of Graffiti: Jan Kalàb, through Dec. 2; Contemporary Prague artist Jan Kalàb is known internationally for his innovative 3-D graffiti.

Meet & Greet with Jan Kalàb; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2; Meet the exhibiting artist from Prague during the final day of his show in the Polasek Museum gallery.

Art & History Museums – Maitland

artandhistory.org

Indigo Waves, through March 31, 2019; An interactive public art project that incorporates the growing of plants into an installation designed for the creation of art.

Central Florida Yellow Ribbon Project, through Nov. 30; "Fiber bombing" community-based art installations that aim to usher awareness about homeless veterans and their needs.

Soldier's Home: Veterans' Art in Central Florida, through Jan. 6, 2019; A&H founder J. André Smith's works about his experience serving in World War I.

J. André Smith and the Art of Camouflage, through Jan. 7, 2019; An overview of Smith's experimentation with camouflage, with objects re-created to bring several of his ideas to life.

Maitland and African American Experiences, Jan. 24-May 12, 2019; Work that explores Maitland's African American experiences in relation to neighboring Eatonville.

Pressed Editions: Experimental Contemporary Prints, May 23-Sept. 1, 2019; Showcases works by innovative individual printmakers based in Central Florida and by UCF's Flying Horse Editions, a nationally acclaimed printmaking-publishing research studio that has collaborated with internationally renowned artists.

Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art

morsemuseum.org

Nineteenth-Century American Landscapes, through Jan. 27, 2019; A selection of landscape paintings that illustrate the affinity between the ideas of the French Barbizon School and American painting at the turn of the 20th century.

The Art Machine, through Jan. 27, 2019; A look at Hugh F. McKean's pre-digital exhibit designed to encourage a long, thoughtful look at Thomas Sully's 1871 canvas, "Study of the Queen Victoria."

Celebrating 75 Years – Pathways of American Art at the Morse Museum, through Sept. 30; The works selected for this exhibition and their presentation illustrate the Museum's dedication to pedagogy and its respect for the creativity of all artists and artistic contributions.

Cornell Fine Arts Museum

rollins.edu/cfam

Forging Modern American Identities: Recent Acquisitions, through Dec. 12; Newly acquired works of modern American art from the Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art.

Jamilah Sabur: Ibine Ela Acu / Water Sun Moon, through Dec. 12; The Miami-based artist's first solo exhibition at a museum focuses on Central and Northern Florida history and traditions.

Fake News? Some Artistic Responses, through Dec. 12; Selections from the museum's permanent collection of work by American artists contemplate the way we consume, perceive and transmit information in society.

Dangerous Women: Selections from the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, through Dec. 12; More than 20 works from the rich holdings of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art which explore different artists' responses to the women of the Bible.

De La Torre Brothers: Rococolab, Jan. 17-May 12, 2019; A selection of works that bring together art historical imagery, religious symbolism, and pop culture in unexpected dialogue.

The Place as Metaphor: Collection Conversations, Jan. 17-May 12, 2019; Featuring a mixture of collection favorites, works that have not been on view in a long time, and debuting new acquisitions.

Body Snatchers: Death in Culture, Jan. 17-March 31, 2019; This exhibition tells the story of shifting meanings attached to dead bodies, from religious reverence to medical authority.

20th Century Mexican Art from the Zapanta Collection, May 25-Sept. 8, 2019; The evolution of Mexico's cultural landscape unfolds with paintings ranging from religious iconography to scenes of the everyday.

Mennello Museum of American Art

mennellomuseum.org

The Collectors Passion: Paintings by Laurence A. Campbell, through Oct. 7; Campbell's scenes of his native Philadelphia and New York City extoll his admiration for the historic architecture established in the American city.

Our Orlando: Making Sense of Our World & American Youth: Our Future, through Oct. 7; Showcase of work by four Orlando artists: Sarah M. Bender, Peterson Guerrier, Boy Kong and Kelly Ladd, along with a juried art exhibition of work by Seminole and Orange county public school students.

Modernism Museum Mount Dora

modernismmuseum.org

Space Oddities: Bowie | Sottsass | Memphis, through October; The most comprehensive exhibition of work by the Italian design group Memphis ever shown in a museum, including several pieces from David Bowie's personal collection.

Orlando Museum of Art

omart.org

Nick Cave: Feat., through Dec. 30; Chicago-based artist Nick Cave produces work in a wide range of mediums, including sculpture, installation, video and performance.

Purvis Young and His Angels, through March 3, 2019; Working on materials such as discarded scraps of wood, metal and cardboard found on neighboring streets, Young developed an expressive and visionary style of painting rooted in his experience as an African American living in an economically distressed community.

Zen Tales: The Art of Jon J. Muth, through Oct. 8; A retrospective featuring original art from the 2006 Caldecott honoree Jon J. Muth whose watercolor art has been called "quietly life-changing" by The New York Times.

A Trek From North to South, through Oct. 30; The artwork presented in this gallery reveals the symbolism, artistic techniques, and styles of many of the ancient peoples of the Americas.

J. Hyde Crawford and Anthony Tortora Collection, through Oct. 30; The J. Hyde Crawford gift of art is the single most important collection the Orlando Museum of Art has received in its history.

People and Places, through Oct. 30; This exhibition features paintings and sculptures spanning a period of over two hundred years, exploring themes of portraiture and landscape that have continued to interest artists over time.

Southeast Museum of Photography

smponline.org

Southeast x Southeast, through Oct. 27; This international exhibition focuses on the contemporary works of photographers living and working in Thailand.

UCF Art Gallery

gallery.cah.ucf.edu

Time Stretch by Elizabeth/Sidebotham, Sept. 27-Nov. 2; Erin Elizabeth is a conceptual artist and utilizes non-traditional materials such as cake and sprinkles. Harry Sidebotham is first and foremost a painter.

The SVAD Biannual BFA Exhibition, Nov. 15-Dec. 6, also April 4-25, 2019; Provides the opportunity for undergraduate students majoring in book arts, ceramics, drawing, experimental animation, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture to share their research and artistic practice.

Silent Lines, Jan. 10-Feb. 15, 2019; Art by Yvette Cummings Arendt that thematically explores child abuse, adolescence and maternal struggles.

2019 Annual MFA Exhibition, Feb. 28-March 22, 2019; A group exhibition showcasing the thesis work of Master of Fine Arts candidates in the UCF School of Visual Arts and Design.

Specters of Capital: An Exploration in Architecture and Identity, June 13-July 12, 2019; Work by Morgan Craig dealing with how identity is influenced by the types of architectural edifices present in a given landscape.