Every holiday event happening in Orlando till the end of the year 

As we limp into the holiday season this year under the looming cloud of a bitter battle over the nebulous results of this year’s midterm election – along with the visibly decaying Floridian ecosystem and frustrating changes to traffic patterns on I-4 – it can be tempting to throw your hands up and scream, “Bah! Humbug!” to the whole lot. But hear us out: This is when you need whatever end-of-year holiday traditions you adhere to the most.

The best way to combat the stress of the holidays – shopping, scheduling, keeping family or relationship drama from bubbling up, etc. – is to get out there and enjoy the damn holidays. Go ice skating, wear an ugly sweater, light a menorah, watch a movie you’ve seen 500 times, spike the eggnog – these things are traditions for a reason. They not only create excuses to see family and friends, but they mark another year in the books – a reminder that time goes on, and the stressors of today will someday be insignificant. Possibly because things will be worse, but the point is that we don’t know for sure.

So here’s our list of everything we know about so far that’s worth looking forward to during this holiday season.

Through Nov. 18

Festival of Trees Watch the museum transform into a glittering wonderland filled with sparkling trees, vignettes and stunning décor for visitors of all ages. 10 am-4 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $15; 407.896.4231; omart.org.

Through Dec. 8

Festival of Trees at the Lake Mary Museum Share your family Christmas stories and enjoy festive holiday decorations. 11 am-7 pm; Lake Mary Museum, 158 N. Country Club Road, Lake Mary; free; 407-585-1481; lakemarymuseum.com.

Through Dec. 21

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party This holiday-inspired event comes complete with special lights on the Cinderella Castle, a special parade, free cookies and hot cocoa. Dec. 21; Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; $94-$125; 407-824-4321; disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Through Dec. 24 Disney Springs Christmas Tree Trail Holiday display of Christmas trees, along with Santa's Chalet and other activities. Dec. 24, 11 am; Disney Springs Town Center, 1676 E. Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista; free; disneysprings.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Cuisine Corner Junior: Gobble, Gobble, Cakes Interactive holiday food crafts for upper elementary kids, tweens and teens. Registration required. 3:30-4:30 pm; Herndon Library, 4324 E. Colonial Drive; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Reindeer Romp Children's Party

A wonderful family tradition, this evening children's party is highlighted by great entertainment and a visit from Santa. 5-8:30 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $20-$30; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Nov. 15-Dec. 16

Winter Wonderettes This whimsical musical comedy finds the four-girl singing group entertaining at the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. Winter Park Playhouse, 711-C Orange Ave., Winter Park; $34-$42; 407-645-0145; winterparkplayhouse.org.

Nov. 16-Jan. 1

Light Up UCF Winter carnival with ice skating, pictures with Santa, rides, games, movies and more. Prices for activities vary. CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $4.25-$240; 407-823-6006; lightupucf.com.

Nov. 16-Jan. 6

Christmas at Gaylord Palms Marvel at lavish holiday displays that include more than 2 million twinkling Christmas lights and acres of larger-than-life decorations. Enjoy visits with Santa, character breakfasts, Cirque Dreams Unwrapped live stage show, the popular ICE! attraction and more. Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; prices vary; 407-586-4423; christmasatgaylordpalms.com.

ICE! Featuring A Christmas Story Experience iconic scenes such as the Major Award and the ultimate triple dog dare at the school's flagpole, all carved from 2 million pounds of ice. Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; $28.99-$103; 407-586-2000; christmasatgaylordpalms.com.

Nov. 16-17

A Very Broadway Christmas Festival revue with tunes from Broadway musicals, including classics like White Christmas and contemporary hits like Elf. 6:30 pm; Grace Church, 2300 Pembroke Drive; $5-$15; 407-937-1800; cfcarts.com.

Friday, Nov. 16

Historic OUC Holiday Lighting The Ivanhoe Village Main Street District lights its iconic "Happy Holidays" sign above the historic Ivanhoe Building. 6 pm; Ivanhoe Building, 1111 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-426-1700; cityoforlando.net.

Holiday Gift Making I Learn how to make your own herbal holiday gifts in a hands-on class exploring a variety of edible gifts. 7-9 pm; Florida School of Holistic Living, 1109 E. Concord St.; $35; 407-595-3731; holisticlivingschool.org.

Ugly Holiday Sweater Date Night Gear up in your finest ugly sweater and stroll through the Festival of Trees. Food and drinks available for purchase. 7-10 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $30; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Nov. 17-Dec. 30

Elf: The Musical Adaptation of the Will Ferrell movie about a human man who was raised by Santa's elves. 1:30 & 6 pm; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $15-$25; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Breakfast With Santa Guests join Santa for a fun breakfast and have their picture taken with him. 8:30-10 am; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $30; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Cuisine Corner: Healthy Holiday Meals Discover healthy holiday recipes that everyone will enjoy this season. Registration required. 11 am-noon; South Trail Library, 4600 S. Orange Blossom Trail; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Jingle Eve Annual holiday block party with performances, a wine walk, vendors, fireworks and Santa. 5-10 pm; Ivanhoe Village Main Street, Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets; free-$15; ivanhoevillage.org.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Orlando Flea Holiday Market Indoor holiday market with more than 40 different vendors selling holiday gifts. 12-4 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; orlandoflea.com.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Brunch Buffet and Live Music Thanksgiving Day Brunch Buffet featuring breakfast favorites, a carving station and more. 11 am-4 pm; B.B. King's Blues Club, Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive; $49.95; 407-370-4550; bbkings.com.

Seniors First Turkey Trot 5K Costumes are the order of the day for this fun run so get there early for the costume and turkey call contests. 7-10 am; Lake Eola Park, 200 E. Robinson St.; $33; 407-615-8979; turkeytrotorlando.com.

Thanksgiving at Taverna Opa Prix fixe menu featuring Greek specialties. Reservations recommended. 12-11 pm; Taverna Opa, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-351-8660; opaorlando.com.

Thanksgiving Day Carillon Concert Thankful hymns and tunes featuring the Singing Tower carillon. 1 & 3 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $15; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Thanksgiving Dinner For Everyone A prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner with both vegan and non-vegan options. 1, 4 & 7 pm; Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, 444 N. Bumby Ave.; $28.99; 407-893-4994; drunkenmonkeycoffee.com.

Nov. 23-Dec. 15

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Frank Capra's iconic holiday film, presented as if it were performed in a studio during the golden age of radio. The Historic State Theatre, 109 N. Bay St., Eustis; $18-21; 352-357-7777; baystreetplayers.org.

Nov. 23-Dec. 24

Miracle on Orange The Courtesy transforms into a holiday wonderland, complete with classic decorations and holiday-inspired cocktails. The Courtesy Bar, 114 N. Orange Ave.; various menu prices; thecourtesybar.com.

Nov. 23-Dec. 28

Holidays at the Morse The Morse Museum offers free admission on Friday evenings during the holidays, along with live music starting at 5 p.m. 4-8 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311.

Nov. 23-Jan. 6

Christmas at Bok Tower Gardens Experience Pinewood Estate completely transformed into a holiday showplace and reflecting the grandeur of the 1940s and take holiday walking tours of the gardens. Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $25; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Friday, Nov. 23

Christmas in the Country See thousands of lights and decorations while on a hay ride. Activities for all ages. 6-8:30 pm; River of Life Church, 130 Garfield Road, Deltona; free; 386-860-1234; rolchristmas.com.

Nov. 24-Dec.23

A Christmas Story Musical based on the cult Christmas comedy about a body who wants nothing but a Red Ryder BB gun. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $30-$35; 407-877-4736; gardentheatre.org.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Coastal Christmas Market Outdoor holiday market. 9 am-5 pm; Downtown New Smyrna Beach, Canal Street and Sam Avenue, New Smyrna Beach; free.

Light Up Mount Dora Enjoy dinner in the Historic Donnelly House before downtown Mount Dora gets lit. 4:30-7 pm; Historic Donnelly House, 535 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora; $12.

Orlando Philharmonic: Home for the Holidays Annual holiday season kick-off with audience favorites from the orchestra, choirs and guest artists. 2 & 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $18-$85; 407-246-4262; orlandophil.org.

Shop Small Sip & Stroll Enjoy wine, beer and cider at multiple stops throughout the district. Check in at the Lovely Boutique Market. 2-5 pm; Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive; $15-$20; audubonparkgardens.com.

Small Business Saturday Market Sales, giveaways and more from Milk District businesses and vendors. Noon-6 pm; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; free. Sunday, Nov. 25 Handel's "Messiah" Messiah Choral Society, celebrating 46 years, is Orlando's longest running free cultural arts performance. 3-5:30 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; free; 407-473-3603; messiahchoralsociety.org.

Holiday Makers Market Meet local artists and purchase their one-of-a-kind creations. 11 am-5 pm; The Pines at Windermere, 3409 Maguire Road, Windermere; free; 407-538-1355; holidaymakersmarket.com.

Nov. 28-Dec. 30

A Christmas Carol Celebrate the holiday season with this performance of Dickens' classic tale. 7:30 pm; Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; From $18; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Nov. 29-Dec. 22

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn Musical comedy about a love triangle between stage performers, featuring the hit holiday song "White Christmas." 7:30 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $24-29; 386-736-1500; athensdeland.com.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Healthy Holiday Cooking With Celebrity Chef Manny Food Network Star Chef Manny cooks up healthy holiday fare that's fun and fabulous. 7-9 pm; Hebni Nutrition Consultants, 2009 W. Central Blvd.; $35; 407-590-0352; prestigefitnessfl.com.

What's Up Downtown for the Holidays Features performances from the Russian Ballet Orlando, Mad Cow Theatre, Dr. Phillips Center Premier Performance Ensemble and more. 11:45 am; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street; free; 407-246-2827; cityoforlando.net.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1

Images Holiday Tour of Homes

Tour of six unique homes in New Smyrna Beach, all decorated for the holidays by different local designers. Downtown New Smyrna Beach, Canal Street and Sam Avenue, New Smyrna Beach; $25-$50; imagesartfestival.org.

Nov. 30-Dec. 23

Miracle on 34th Street Musical stage production based on the holiday classic. 7:30 pm; Osceola Center for the Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee; $22; 407-846-6257.

Santa Claus at the Eola House Santa Claus will be available for photos at the Eola House all month long, spreading Christmas cheer. 4:30-9 pm; The Eola House, 512 E. Washington St.; free; cityoforlando.net.

Wekiva Island Winter Wonderland Wekiva Island gets decked out in holiday spirit with snow slides, movies, train rides, Santa Claus visits and more. Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; wekivaisland.com.

Nov. 30-Jan. 5

Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show The Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree comes alive with a synchronized light and music show every night. 5:45, 6:45, 7:45, 8:45 & 9:45 pm; Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free; cityoforlando.net.

Friday, Nov. 30

Holiday Trunk Show Meet artist Melissa Menzer and master bear maker Darlene Allen for a seasonal pop up show. 4-9 pm; Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, 211 E. First St., Sanford; free; 407-323-2774; jtfolkart.com.

The Piano Guys: Christmas Together Holiday concert from the classical-pop duo. 7:30 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $54.50-$155; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

St. Luke's Concert Series: Brass Band of Central Florida Holiday Concert Lush arrangements of your favorite Christmas music to get you into the holiday spirit. 7 pm; St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo; free; 407-365-3408; sllcs.org.

Thornton Park District Christmas Tree Decorating Thornton Park Main Street District invites residents to hang ornaments and string lights on the Main Street District's tree. 5:30 pm; Olde Town Brokers, 11 N. Summerlin Ave.; free; 407-425-5069; thorntonparkdistrict.com.

Tree Lighting Celebration The official lighting of the city's 72-foot Christmas tree features 88,000 animated lights. 5 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street; free; 407-246-2827; cityoforlando.net.

Tree Lighting Event Stroll the street while taking advantage of the live music, artist and vendor booths, food trucks, and tree lighting ceremony. 5:30-9:30 pm; Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street; free; 407-801-9562; baldwinparkevents.com.

Dec. 1-30

Deck the Downtown A map guides residents and visitors as they walk the streets of downtown, enjoying the creativity and holiday spirit of each of the participating business locations. Downtown Orlando, Central Boulevard and Court Avenue; free; deckthedto.com.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Holiday Concert at Lake Eola Park Holiday concert and toy drive from the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra. 6 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street; free; 407-246-2827; cityoforlando.net.

Holiday Fair Gift fair featuring more than 75 local vendors and craftspeople. Shop for beautiful and unique items, homemade concessions and fresh food from the grill. 9 am-2 pm; St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo; free; 407-365-3408.

Kinky Shopping Extravaganza Holiday market with gifts that range from crafty to kinky. 3-7 pm; The Woodshed, 6431 Milner Blvd.; free; 407-293-7474; thewoodshedorlando.com.

Many Moods of Christmas The Bethune Cookman Concert Chorale gives an intimate evening of holiday music, including jazz and gospel along with sacred and classical choral works. 5 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; drphillipscenter.org.

Songs of the Season A free holiday concert from Full Sail University and Rollins College. 7 pm; Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 407-839-0119; drphillipscenter.org.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Find your ugliest Christmas sweater and drink up at this annual celebration. 4 pm-midnight; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $15-$30; 954-292-0401; orlandouglysweatercrawl.eventbrite.com.

Winter Wonderland Holiday celebration with a parade and Christmas tree lighting. 4:30-9 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; 407-327-6593; winterspringsfl.org.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Christmas Dance Celebration A variety of exciting Christmas scenes with various styles of dances. 5 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25; drphillipscenter.org.

Orlando Philharmonic: Holiday Pops Bring your blanket and a picnic for a concert program of holiday favorites. 4 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Orlando Rep's Holiday Celebration Enjoy holiday treats, an exclusive multi-item chance drawing, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, photos with Santa and a private performance of Elf The Musical! 3:30 pm; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $35-$65; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com.

Sanford Jazz Ensemble Christmas Concert Big band swing for the holidays. 3-5 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $15; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Sparkle Handmade Art Market Features local handmade goods and gifts, unique art, jewelry, pottery, live music, live painting and sculpting, knitting, loom woven rugs, drawings, cards, garden sculpture, massage, henna, hand-carved leather bags and corsets, and more. 10 am-5 pm; Dandelion Communitea Cafe, 618 N. Thornton Ave.; free; 407-362-1864; dandelioncommunitea.com.

Will's A Faire Holiday Market Holiday retro, vintage and handmade market.. 1-9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Christmas at the Casa Santa Claus greets everyone, the house is decorated for the season, and carolers from Winter Park High School lead attendees in holiday favorites. 4-8 pm; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-628-8200; cityofwinterpark.org.

Krampusnacht at Hollerbach's Santa's evil counterpart arrives to punish the naughty and eat schnitzel. Costumes welcome. 7 pm; Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. First St., Sanford; free; 407-321-2204; willowtreecafe.com.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Christmas in the Park The Morse Museum decorates Central Park with stained glass windows while the Bach Festival Choir performs a holiday concert. 6:15 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Cuisine Corner: Easy Holiday Meals Discover delicious and nutritious holiday meals. 6-7 pm; Washington Park Library, 5151 Raleigh St.; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Holiday on the Drive Santa and friends ring in the holiday season by turning Edgewater Drive into a winter wonderland, and shops along the drive open for holiday shopping. 5 pm; Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Drive and Smith Street; free; collegeparkpartnership.com.

Dec. 7-9

Christmas Is Here Again This charming, heartfelt odyssey centers on a high-spirited and curious orphan girl, Sophiana, who lives in a time where there is no Christmas. 7 pm; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $15; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com.

Dec. 7-16

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical It's holiday time down in Armadillo Acres, and everyone's filled with warmth and beer. But when a freak bout of amnesia strikes the trailer park Scrooge, neighborly love is put to the test. 8 pm; Davenport Community Campus, 8 W. Palmetto St., Davenport; $24; theatreworksfl.org.

Orlando Ballet: The Nutcracker The traditional holiday performance of Tchaikovsky's most famous work. 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19-$990; 844-513-2014; orlandoballet.org.

Dec. 7-23

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol Return of Theatre Downtown's popular annual production of the Dickens classic. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford; TBA; 407-548-6285; theaterwestend.com.

Friday, Dec. 7

The Brian Setzer Orchestra: Christmas Rocks! Rockabilly Christmas concert. 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $41-$76; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.

Do You Hear What I Mishear? Holiday-themed sketch and improv comedy show. 8 pm; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St.; $15; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park: The Polar Express Free screening of the animated film based on the popular children's book. 7 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street; free; 407-246-2827; cityoforlando.net.

Lauren Daigle: The Behold Christmas Tour Contemporary Christian Christmas concert. 7:30 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $24.75-$332; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Screening of the holiday comedy outside in the gardens. 7:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

News Junkie Bike Drive Drop off a new bike to help collect 104 bikes for deserving kids in the community. 11 am-3 pm; Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.; free; 858-727-3400; realradio.iheart.com.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Miracle on 34th Street Free outdoor screening of the Christmas classic about a girl who doesn't believe in Santa Claus and the crazy old man out to prove her wrong. 7 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Sleigh: A Christmas Comedy A young couple spends their first Christmas together, tackling all the holiday traditions with two very different expectations. Meanwhile, a pair of shopkeepers redefine "rivalry" as they coax customers away from their competitor. 7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $18-$22; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Winter on the Avenue This holiday street party features a flurry of activities, including the annual tree lighting ceremony. 5-10 pm; Downtown Winter Park, Park Avenue, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org. Saturday, Dec. 8 Candy Cane 5K Santa will be there to greet runners as they run, jog or walk across the finish line. The first 700 finishers receive a medal and everyone receives a T-shirt. 8-11 am; Central Winds Park, 1000 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs; $25-$30; 407-588-2175.

A Christmas Carol Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson brings Dickens classic to life by playing 30 characters without the aid of props or costumes. 11 am-12:15 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Deck the Runway A holiday-themed fashion show showcasing emerging designers with celebrity host Tiffany Pollard and runway appearances from India Gants. 7-11 pm; Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, 1500 Masters Boulevard, ChampionsGate; $45-$125.

Holiday Amaryllis Festival Featuring beautiful amaryllis bulbs and blooming amaryllis for sale for the holidays. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive for family pictures, along with live music, nature-themed vendors, food, a gift shop, silent auction and eco-activities for children. 9 am-3 pm; Nehrling Gardens, 2267 Hempel Ave., Gotha; free; 407-445-9977; nehrlinggardens.org.

Home Free: A Country Christmas Five-man country music group Home Free brings their third annual Christmas tour to the Bob Carr Theater. 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $19.50-$249.50; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Jingle Bell Run Put on your favorite holiday costume, enjoy fun activities and spread good cheer along with family, friends and co-workers to combat arthritis. 7:30-11:30 am; Harbor Park, 4990 New Broad St.; contact for price; 407-208-1766; jbr.org.

Leadership Winter Park Pancake Breakfast Enjoy a delicious breakfast and grab a great seat for the Winter Park Christmas Parade. 7-10:30 am; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $5; cityofwinterpark.org.

Let's Crochet! Mug Cozies: Beginner Level Practice crocheting single stitch in the round and create a personalized gift. 1-3 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Marc With a C's Annual Holiday Marathon Show Hours of music from the newly Grammy-nominated songwriter. 7 pm; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; free; 407-332-9636.

Miracle on Paw Street Community event with a variety of seasonal activities for all ages. 5-9 pm; Dr. Phillips High School, 6500 Turkey Lake Road; free; 407-744-3517.

Orlando Ballet: The Nutcracker Family Show A family-friendly truncated version of the popular Christmas ballet. 11 am; also Saturday, Dec. 15; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15-$60; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Rotary Club of Orlando Christmas Parade The Rotary Club of Orlando hosts its inaugural Christmas parade. 4 pm; Orange Avenue, intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Denning Drive, Winter Park; free; orlandorotary.org.

Saturday Matinee Classics: It's a Wonderful Life Film about a man's life and what would have happened had he never been born. Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

St. Lucia Festival Annual tribute to Seminole County's Swedish heritage with a traditional Christmas procession and tasty dessert-tasting. 1-4 pm; Museum of Seminole County History, 300 Bush Blvd., Sanford; free; 407-665-2489.

A Victorian Holiday Tea Celebrate the holiday season with a beautifully served Victorian tea, featuring the Dickens Carolers and an extraordinary one-man A Christmas Carol performance by Southern Winds. 3 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $55-$65; 407-228-1220; friendsorlandophil.org.

Winter Park "Ye Olde Hometown" Christmas Parade The longest running holiday parade in Central Florida travels down Park Avenue, starting at Cole Avenue and proceeding south, ending at Lyman Avenue. 9 am; Park Avenue, Park Avenue at Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Winter Spark Parade Holiday festival with artists, vendors, food and an opportunity for pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus, followed by a lighted parade down New Broad Street. 3-7:30 pm; Downtown Baldwin Park, 4915 New Broad St.; free; 407-443-6110; baldwinparkevents.com.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Chanukah on the Park Includes singing, live music, dancers, face painting, jugglers, food and a grand menorah lighting. 4:30 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; 407-529-5966; cityofwinterpark.org.

Letters to Santa: Arthur Christmas Kids can write a letter to Santa, then watch the holiday film with cookies and hot cocoa. 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Merry Makers: It's a Wrap! Use maker tools in the Melrose Center FabLab to make a unique holiday wrapping paper or gift bag. 1:30-5 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

The Nutcracker Russian Academy of Ballet's production of Tchaikovsky's most famous work. 4-5:30 pm; Trinity Preparatory School, 5700 Trinity Prep Lane, Winter Park; $20-$30; 407.896.0309; russianacademyofballet.com.

Sounds of the Season An outdoor concert from FSYO's Symphonic Orchestra. 3 pm; Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $10-$15; 407-623-3342; fsyo.org.

A Vivacity Christmas Featuring Xylophonist Heather Thorn and special guest Australian/NYC-based saxophonist Adrian Cunningham. 3 & 7 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Dec. 10-15

A Christmas Spectacular Travel the United States and visit some of the most popular cities on this Santa-tracking adventure. 7:30 pm; Gateway Center for the Arts, 880 N. Highway 17-92, DeBary; $17; 386-668-5553; gatewaycenterforthearts.org.

Monday, Dec. 10

Cuisine Corner: Holiday Open House! Join Chef Farah Davids as she prepares dishes like white velvet soup, spicy sausage bites and jam cocktails. 6:30-7:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

David Archuleta's Christmas Tour Christmas concert from the pop singer. 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22.50-$125; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Mix 105.1's All I Want for Christmas: OneRepublic, Ocean Park Standoff Holiday party and concert. 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; contact for price; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Hark! The Figgy Pudding: The History of Christmas Carols Interactive storytelling event that uncovers the histories behind the most beloved Christmas carols and songs. 6-7 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Let There Be Joy! The CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra present a musical program full of holiday classics. 7:30 pm; Northland Performing Arts Center, 530 Dog Track Road, Longwood; $10-$50; 407-949-4000; cfcarts.com.

Todd Allen Long: Christmas Is ... Todd Allen Long premieres his holiday cabaret. 7:30 pm; Winter Park Playhouse, 711-C Orange Ave., Winter Park; $23-$28; 407-645-0145; winterparkplayhouse.org.

Dec. 14-15

Phantasmagoria's A Christmas Carol Holiday performance by the Gothic Victorian variety troupe. 8 pm; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St.; $25-$40; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Dec. 14-16

Jane Lynch: A Swingin' Little Christmas Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jane Lynch gets in the Christmas spirit with live performances of songs from her new Christmas album. 8 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $55-$75; drphillipscenter.org.

Dec. 14-23

It Was a Very Good Yule: 1950s Edition Holiday cabaret performance featuring songs from the 1950s. 8 pm; Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St.; $22; 407-297-8788; madcowtheatre.com.

Friday, Dec. 14

Annual Violectric Holiday Show A free and pet-friendly live concert featuring holiday classics. 7 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street; free; 407-246-2827; cityoforlando.net.

Blacklist Babes Holiday Extravaganza Holiday themed cabaret with live singing, burlesque, comedy and a post-show cookie party. 10 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; $5-$10; 407-423-3060.

Snow in the Park Kids of all ages can glide down giant ice slides, play in snow flurries, or tinker in the toymaker's workshop. Everyone is able to warm up with free delicious s'mores and hot chocolate. 6-9 pm; Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Dec. 15-16

A Classic Christmas Christmas classics performed by the Bach Festival Youth Choir and Orchestra.. 2 & 6 pm; Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $35-$79; bachfestivalflorida.org. Saturday, Dec. 15 Ballet Fedotov: The Nutcracker The talented dancers from Ballet Fedotov and the Russian Academy of Ballet Alafaya present this classic holiday story of a young girl named Clara who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and his fierce battle against the Mouse King. 4 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $23-$28; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Central Florida Ballet: The Nutcracker The Central Florida Ballet brings you an unparalleled Nutcracker experience complete with uniquely composed sets, aerial acrobatics, pyrotechnics and an exceptional ballet company you won't soon forget. 2 & 7:30 pm; also 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 16; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $30-$65; 407-685-9800; centralfloridaballet.com.

Cuisine Corner: Easy Holiday Meals Discover holiday meals that are delicious and nutritious. 11 am-noon; South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd.; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Dickens Holiday Celebration Enjoy some fun and festive holiday songs performed by the Orlando Dickens Carolers. 11 am-noon; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; Free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Holiday Lights Ride Annual group bike ride to look at Christmas lights throughout the neighborhood. 6-9 pm; Bikes Beans & Bordeaux, 3022 Corrine Drive; free; 407-427-1440; bikesbeansandbordeaux.com.

Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park: The Santa Clause Free screening of the holiday comedy. 7 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street; free; 407-246-2827; cityoforlando.net.

Just Okay Holiday Party Holiday party from WTKS 104.1 FM; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; TBA; realradio.iheart.com.

One Man A Christmas Carol One man performs all 37 characters in A Christmas Carol. 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Rare Exports A small Finnish town is terrorized by Santa's elves, who want to free Santa from being encased in ice for hundreds of years. 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Sleeping Beauty Christmas An original musical based on the classic fairy tale, complete with a holiday twist. 3 pm; Clermont Performing Arts Center Performance Hall, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont; $7.49-$16.00; 352-394-4800; clermontperformingarts.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Epic rock interpretations of holiday favorites. 3 & 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $43-$76.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Winter Park Rotary Club Christmas Water Ski Show and Boat Parade From Lake Virginia to Lake Osceola, family and friends can gather in their backyards or on the Rollins College campus behind the Cornell Fine Arts Museum to see the impressive boat and dock holiday decorations. 3-8 pm; Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-646-2526; cityofwinterpark.org.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Grandma Party Bazaar Parking lot holiday market with vendors, live music, interactive booths and more. 10 am-6 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393; facebook.com/stardustie.

Holiday Pop Swap Market Find unique gifts for family and friends among the vendors at the Holiday Pop Swap Market, which features vintage, vinyl and handcrafted products and several food trucks. 1 pm; Dear Prudence Shop, 2912 Corrine Drive; free; 407-894-8941.

Home Alone An interactive film screening with games, a sweater contest, props and more. 6:30 pm; Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $16; 407-877-4736.

OBB: Christmas Memories – Music of White Christmas Music from the motion picture White Christmas. 7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $23-$30; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Monday, Dec. 17

Cuisine Corner: Candy Cane Crush Join Chef Farah Davids as she prepares delicious desserts with candy canes. 6:30-7:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

A John Waters Christmas Waters pokes fun at the holiday season with adult-appropriate humor, developing a show for the open minded and slightly left-of-center audience. 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $28-$125; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Dec. 18-23

Irving Berlin's White Christmas Stage musical based on the film comedy about a love triangle between traveling vaudeville performers. 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.25-$154.25; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Cirque Musica Holiday Holiday acrobatic concert. 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35-$125; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Dec. 20-23

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical A musical adaptation about a family of juvenile delinquents and their attempt to stage a Christmas pageant. 7 pm; The Historic State Theatre, 109 N. Bay St., Eustis; $12; 352-357-7777; baystreetplayers.org.

Friday, Dec. 21

Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Chevy Chase holiday comedy. 7 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street; free; 407-246-2827; cityoforlando.net.

Nostalgia and Love Traditional Korean songs in celebration of Christmas. 7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $20; 772-418-0851; timucua.com.

Dec. 22-23

Holiday Open House Stroll through the Morse's collection accompanied by live music. 1-4 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Merry Tuba Christmas Enjoy the rich sounds of Christmas as tuba, euphonium, sousaphone and baritone players of all ages gather to perform a free concert from the main stage. 1 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Phantasmagoria's A Christmas Carol Phantasmagoria returns with their own unique adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale. 2 & 7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $22-$25; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Russian Ballet Orlando: The Nutcracker The Russian Ballet Orlando performs Tchaikovsky's ballet live, featuring unforgettable characters, dazzling costumes, onstage blizzards and timeless choreography. 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street; free; 407-246-2827; russianballetorlando.org.

Sleigh! A young couple spends their first Christmas together, tackling all the holiday traditions with two very different expectations. 3 pm; Clermont Performing Arts Center Performance Hall, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont; $7.49-$16.00; 352-394-4800; clermontperformingarts.com.

Unwrapped: A Holiday Burlesque Show with the Black Garter Dolls Holiday burlesque show. 9 pm; Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10-$20; blackgarterdolls.com.

Wekiva Island Boat Parade Boats decorated in Christmas lights illuminate the Wekiva River for hundreds of spectators in a uniquely Floridian procession. 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; wekivaisland.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day at Tapa Toro All-you-can-eat winter paella with salad and dessert, accompanied by live flamenco dancing. 12-11 pm; Tapa Toro, 8441 International Drive; $30; 407-226-2929; tapatoro.restaurant.

Thursday, Dec. 27

A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour A hilarious evening of holiday performances featuring contestants from a reality television show on VH1. 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $23.43-$161.88; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Monday, Dec. 31

James Bond New Year's Eve Party Bond-themed NYE party with an open bar, light hors d'oeuvres, a live DJ and more. 8 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $99-$650; 407-629-1088.

New Years Eve at Tapa Toro Four- or five-course dinner with champagne and live entertainment. 5 & 9 pm; Tapa Toro, 8441 International Drive; $35-$75; 407-226-2929; tapatoro.restaurant.

Nouveau: A Glamorous New Year's Eve A luxurious evening featuring full museum access with special guest Jorge Estevez (WFTV) helping count down to the New Year. 9:30 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $125-$180; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Rock 'til the Drop NYE party with live entertainment, a dinner buffet and a champagne toast. 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $125-$225; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.

Rockin' the Cloud New Year's Eve party with live music. 7 pm-1 am; Downtown St. Cloud, between 9th and 11th streets, St. Cloud; free; 407-957-7226; stcloud.org.