September 26, 2018 Special Issues » Fall Guide

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge EDC

EDC

Every festival happening in Orlando this fall 

By

Through nov. 3

Halloween Horror Nights Annual Halloween event with haunted houses, scare zones, shows and more. Nov. 3; Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $62.99-$599.99; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Through nov. 12

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Annual culinary festival brings 75 days of gourmet tastings to Epcot, along with celebrity chefs, special events, concerts and more. Nov. 12; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; price of admission; 407-824-4321; epcot.com.

Wednesday, oct. 3

Paso Robles Wine Tasting The event offers unlimited wine tasting from some of Paso Robles' most popular producers, along with a selection of cheese. 6-8 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $40; 805.239.8463; pasowine.com.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Drink for the Birds Benefit happy hour for the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, featuring live raptors and a silent auction. 5-8 pm; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; free; 407-985-3778; roquepuborlando.com.

Friday, Oct. 5

Baldwin Park First Friday Festival & Art Stroll More than 60 local artisans display their art while guests shop and stroll through the heart of downtown Baldwin Park. first Friday of every month, 5:30-9:30 pm; Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street; free; 407-443-6110; baldwinparkevents.com.

Booktoberfest: Wonderland Sample a tasty variety of beers from America's Oldest Brewery, Yuengling, and enjoy some light bites from Roque Pub, Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria and more. 6:30-8:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; $25; 407-835-7323; ocls.info/booktoberfest.

Harry's Brewmaster Series A special five-course meal from Chef Tello Luna with beer pairings from South Florida's MIA Beer Company. 6:30 pm; Harry's Poolside Bar & Grill, 9840 International Drive; $55.

National Trails Festival Get inspired for the outdoors with great speakers, workshops, activities, presentations and more. 3-7 pm; Wayne G. Sanborn Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand; free; 352-378-8823; floridatrail.org.

Saturday, Oct. 6

AdVintage Fair & Flea Market Recurring market with vintage finds and food. first Saturday of every month, 9 am-2 pm; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; free; 407-678-0943.

Blocktoberfest Oktoberfest party with German food, live music and a bottomless Sam Adams Octoberfest stein available for purchase. 7 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free-$20; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net.

Fullscreen Live: Enya's "Get Comfortable" Tour Live show from the YouTube creator. noon; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15.99-$199.99; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

National Trails Festival Get inspired for the outdoors with great speakers, workshops, activities, presentations and more. 8 am-3 pm & 10 am-8 pm; Wayne G. Sanborn Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand; free; 352-378-8823; floridatrail.org.

Orctoberfest Middle Earth-inspired Oktoberfest party with music, food, feats of strength and more. 1 pm; Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Road; free; cloakandblaster.com.

Zombietoberfest The undead take over Audubon Park with vendors, food trucks, two beer gardens, live music and braaaaaaains. 5-10 pm; Audubon Park Garden District, Corrine Drive and Winter Park Road; free; audubonparkgardens.com.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Florida Wedding Expo Meet with wedding professionals, enter to win thousands of dollars in prizes, taste gourmet food and decadent cakes, experience a runway fashion show, and more. 1-5 pm; Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive; $7; 407-571-9990; floridaweddingexpo.com.

Pig Roast Fest Enjoy a slow-roasted pig roast with plenty of organic beer. 2-7 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.; contact for price; 407-872-1117; orlandobrewing.com.

Monday, Oct. 8

Central Florida Orchid Society Montlhy meetings with speakers, auctions, raffles, refreshments and plants for sale. 6:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; free; 407-252-6984; cflorchidsociety.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Dessert & Champagne Pairing A four-course selection of gourmet desserts, each paired with Laurent-Perrier champagnes. 8:30-10:30 pm; The Glass Knife, 276 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; 100; 407-500-2253.

Joey Graceffa An immersive show from the YouTube personality. 6 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $43.50-$138.50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Alive After 5 Central Florida's largest recurring monthly street party in Historic Downtown Sanford. Partake in an evening of music, food, craft beer and shopping. second Thursday of every month, 5-8 pm; Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, Sanford; free; 407-549-9942; sanfordwelcomecenter.com.

Heitz Cellar Wine Pairing Dinner Enjoy a five-course meal with featured wine pairings. 6-10 pm; Capa, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $250; 407-313-6161; fourseasons.com.

Second Thursday Art and Wine Walk Walk around Thornton Park to check out art and wine at various stops. second Thursday of every month, 6:30 pm; Thornton Park, Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street; $15; thorntonparkdistrict.com.

Friday, Oct. 12

Art & Music in the Park Enjoy live music, local vendors and a food truck bazaar every month. second Friday of every month, 6-9 pm; Secret Lake Park, 200 N. Lake Triplet Drive, Casselberry; free; casselberry.org.

Hollerbach's Sanford Oktoberfest A German street party in downtown Sanford with real imported German beer, polka music, lederhosen, dirndls, schuhplattler dancing and more. 6-11 pm, through Sunday, Oct. 13; Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. First St., Sanford; free; 407-321-2204; ollerbachs.com/oktoberfest.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Asian Cultural Expo Experience and honor the wonders of Asian culture through exhibitions, performances and workshops. 10 am-3 pm; Bill Frederick Park, 3401 S. Hiawassee Road; free; 407-808-0497; asianculturalexpo.org.

Big Gay Brunch Fuel up before the Come Out With Pride parade with a buffet from Seasons 52, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, music and more. noon-3 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$45; 407-704-6261; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Central Florida Wine & Cheese Experience Sample more than 60 wines and 40 cheeses, along with other fine bites. 7 pm; Downtown DeLand, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand; $50.

Charity Craft Beer Oktoberfest Inaugural event benefiting the American Society of Central Florida with more than 20 craft breweries from Florida. 5-10 pm; Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; $35-$45; 407-616-8859; dexwine.com.

Come Out With Pride Central Florida's largest LGBTQ festival and parade, with tons of vendors, live music and more. noon; Lake Eola Park, 200 E. Robinson St.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Gumbo Wars Central Florida's largest gumbo cook-off with tons of recipes to sample. noon; Fish on Fire, 7937 Daetwyler Drive; contact for price; 407-812-6881.

Owloween Live animal appearances, featuring owls, bats, opossums, flying squirrels and more. 2-6 pm; Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge, 10525 Clapp Simms Duda Road; free; 407-568-5138; btnwildlife.org.

Taste of Nona Features more than two dozen local restaurants, dessert makers and catering services 6-9 pm; Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Nona, 6955 Lake Nona Blvd.; $54.67; 407-856-9165; lakenonacc.org.

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival Nearly 200 artists from around Florida are expected to attend this juried outdoor art festival. 9 am-5 pm, through Sunday, Oct. 14; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; winterpark.org/autumn-art-festival.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Community Marketplace Monthly community market with vendors, food trucks and live music. second Sunday of every month, 10 am-4 pm; Orlando Live Events, 6405 S. U.S. Highway 17-92, Fern Park; free; 407-951-8751; orlandoliveevents.com.

Guitars and Cars On the second Sunday of every month, musicians get together for a swap meet at Renningers. second Sunday of every month, 8 am-5 pm; Renninger's Antique Center, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; $2; 352-383-8393.

Technoween Tech Halloween celebration with original steampunk storytelling troupe Phantasmagoria, an appearance from the Tourist City Ghostbusters, a children's costume contest, a horror movie trivia contest and more. 1:30-4:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

321 Smash at Tasty Takeover Step into the smash truck, swing a hammer and break stuff. 7-10 pm; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; free; 424-257-0937.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Wanderlust Wednesday Stroll through Ivanhoe Village and sample drinks at different establishments. third Wednesday of every month, 5-9 pm; Ivanhoe Village Main Street, Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets; $25; ivanhoevillage.org.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Feast on the 50 Guests enjoy unlimited food and drink from caterers and restaurants around Orlando on the football field. 5:30-9 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $30; 407-423-2476; floridacitrussports.com.

Sunset at the Zoo Evening stroll around the zoo with live music, beer, wine and food. 5:30 pm; Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 N. U.S. Highway 17-92, Sanford; $5; 407-323-4450; centralfloridazoo.org.

Thrifty Third Thursday Vintage and artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Plus karaoke and line dancing inside. third Thursday of every month, 6-10 pm; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; free; 407-678-0943.

Friday, Oct. 19

Crooked Can Oktoberfest Three days of live German music, authentic food, arts & entertainment and more. 4 pm, through Sunday, Oct. 21; Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free; 407-395-9520; crookedcan.com.

Masquerade Ball Fundraiser: Mask of Hope Masquerade benefit gala with entertainment, atmosphere and a delicious buffet. 7-11 pm; Rotary Club of West Orlando, 475 S. Kirkman Road; $45-$320; 407-538-7174.

Orlando Halloween Bar Crawl Costumed bar crawl with prizes, drink specials and more. 8 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $14.99; 407-849-0471; barcrawlnation.com.

Orlando Oktoberfest Free community event with live music, dancing, food, beer, games and more. 5-10 pm; Southport Park, Barnstable Place and Daetwyler Drive; free; 727-326-2749; oktoberfest-orlando.com.

Saturday, Oct. 20

DeLand Pride Block Party Pride Block Party with DJs, dancing, a drag show, vendors, food trucks and local bars. 2-7 pm; Downtown DeLand, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand; free; 386-734-2566; delandpride.com.

Lake Eola Oktobeerfest The ultimate drinking game competition from World of Beer. 2 pm; World of Beer - Downtown Orlando, 431 E. Central Blvd.; $10-$60; oktobeerfest2018.com.

Orlando Oktoberfest Free community event with live music, dancing, food, beer, games and more. 11 am-10 pm; Southport Park, Barnstable Place and Daetwyler Drive; free; 727-326-2749; oktoberfest-orlando.com.

Windermere Craft Beer Fest Beer sampling event. 4 pm; downtown Windermere, 614 Main St., Windermere; $30; facebook.com/windermerecraftbeerfest.

Winter Springs ARToberFEST Celebrating 11 years of exceptional art, tasty German food and drink, rockin' entertainment, kids' crafts and much more. 10 am-5 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; 407-278-4871.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Oktoberfest Dachshund Races Dachshund drag races, with all entry fees benefitting A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. 3:30 pm; Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free-$10; 407-395-9520; crookedcan.com.

Orlando Oktoberfest Free community event with live music, dancing, food, beer, games and more. 11 am-7 pm; Southport Park, Barnstable Place and Daetwyler Drive; free; 727-326-2749; oktoberfest-orlando.com.

Wiil's A Faire One-day market for retro, vintage and handmade goods, along with live music, food and more. 1 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Winter Springs ARToberFEST Celebrating 11 years of exceptional art, tasty German food and drink, rockin' entertainment, kids' crafts and much more. 10 am-5 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; 407-278-4871.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Southern Women's Show Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and more. 10 am-7 pm; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $12; 407-830-7312; southernshows.com.

Friday, Oct. 26

Elysian Brewing Pumpkin Roadshow Eight pumpkin beers (including four that have never be poured outside of Seattle) are tapped while games, costumes and general hilarity abound. 6-11:45 pm; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; free; 407-985-3778; roquepuborlando.com.

The Halloween Pub Crawl Costumed pub crawl through downtown. 8 pm; Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave.; $10-$20; 407-420-1515; orlandopubcrawl.com.

Southern Women's Show Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and more. 10 am-7 pm; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $12; 407-830-7312; southernshows.com.

Spooky Empire Horror and pop culture convention with special guests, anniversaries and reunions. 1-11 pm, through Sunday, Oct. 28; Caribe Royale Resort Suites Hotel, 8101 World Center Drive; $30-$225; 954-258-7852; spookyempire.com.

Saturday, Oct. 27

ArtOrlando Expand your horizons and heighten your artistic appreciation by immersing yourself in multicultural visions, purchasing one-of-a-kind works of art, and enjoying first-class attendee-amenities like complimentary transport of purchased artwork. 10 am-9 pm; Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail; free; 407-867-8586; artfest.show.

Central Florida Veg Fest A day of delicious vegan food, cooking demos, entertainment, animal rescue groups and more. 10 am-6 pm; Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive; free; cfvegfest.org.

Eden Bar's Halloween Party Halloween party with scary eats, spooky drinks and a costume contest. 9 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-629-1088.

Oktoberfest Enjoy specialty German favorites and brews from local brewery Crooked Can along with live music and certificates for best dressed Oktoberfest attire. 7-11 pm; PB&G, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $80; 407-313-6161; fourseasons.com/orlando/dining/restaurants/pbg.

Sanford After Dark Monthly street market with music, art, vendors, food and drink and more. fourth Saturday of every month, 8 pm; Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-221-1499.

Southern Women's Show Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry and more. 10 am-7 pm; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $12; 407-830-7312; southernshows.com.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Festival Calle Orange Street party packed with food, music, dancing and more. 11 am-8 pm; Downtown Orlando, Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard; $5-$15; calleorange.com.

OktoberFiesta Combination of entertainment, outdoor fall furnishings, beer, tequila, margaritas, spirits and gourmet food trucks serving German, Mexican, Brazilian, Cuban and Puerto Rican dishes. 1-7 pm; Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $20-$60; oktoberfiesta.org.

Southern Women's Show Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and more. 10 am-5 pm; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $12; 407-830-7312; southernshows.com.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Taste of South Lake Restaurant and business expo filled with food, drink, live music and fun. 5-8:30 pm; Waterfront Park, Clermont, 330 Third St., Clermont; $25; 352-394-4191; tasteofsouthlake.com.

Friday, Nov. 2

Baldwin Park First Friday Festival & Art Stroll More than 60 local artisans display their art while guests shop and stroll through the heart of downtown Baldwin Park. first Friday of every month, 5:30-9:30 pm; Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street; free; 407-443-6110; baldwinparkevents.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Cows 'N Cabs Luxury dining event with unlimited food and drink samples, live music and more. 6-10 pm; Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $120-$160; cowsncabs.com.

Elixir Mixer Sample cocktails from some of the best bartenders in town in the picturesque surroundings of Enzian's Eden Bar. 2 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Fiesta in the Park Free pet-friendly event with artist and crafter booths, food vendors, live music, a huge children's play area and more. 10 am-5 pm, through Sunday, Nov. 4; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; 407-246-2728; cityoforlando.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Central Florida Job Fair More than 80 companies offering thousands of career openings in various industries and resources on hand to assist your job search. noon-4 pm; Central Florida Fair, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; free; 407-834-4022; cfec.org.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Alive After 5 Central Florida's largest recurring monthly street party in Historic Downtown Sanford. second Thursday of every month, 5-8 pm; Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, Sanford; free; 407-549-9942; sanfordwelcomecenter.com.

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Annual culinary festival brings 75 days of gourmet tastings to Epcot, along with celebrity chefs, special events, concerts and more. Nov. 12; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; price of admission; 407-824-4321; epcot.com.

Second Thursday Art and Wine Walk Walk around Thornton Park to check out art and wine at various stops. second Thursday of every month, 6:30 pm; Thornton Park, Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street; $15; thorntonparkdistrict.com.

Friday Nov. 9

Art & Music in the Park Enjoy live music, local vendors and a food truck bazaar. second Friday of every month, 6-9 pm; Secret Lake Park, 200 N. Lake Triplet Drive, Casselberry; free; casselberry.org.

Electric Daisy Carnival Two-day EDM festival with music, interactive art and more. Through Saturday, Nov. 10; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave.; $109-$329; 407-649-7297; orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com.

Free Play Florida A three-day celebration of electronic gaming of all kinds with more than 250 arcade machines, pinball games and consoles all set to free play. 4-11 pm, through Sunday, Nov. 11; Caribe Royale Resort Suites Hotel, 8101 World Center Drive; $7.50-$70; 888-258-7501; wp.freeplayflorida.com.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Furball 2018 Enjoy great food, world-class entertainment and adorable company all while supporting pets in the community. 6-10 pm; Four Seasons Resort, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $250-$500; 407-248-1744; petallianceorlando.org.

Orlando Beer Festival The fourth annual Orlando Beer Festival returns with more room, more breweries and more beer. 12:30 pm; Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive; $35-$65; orlandobeerfestival.com.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Community Marketplace Monthly community market with vendors, food trucks and live music. second Sunday of every month, 10 am-4 pm; Orlando Live Events, 6405 S. U.S. Highway 17-92, Fern Park; free; 407-951-8751; orlandoliveevents.com.

Orlando Punk Rock Flea Market Flea market for punk, goth, metal, hardcore and other counterculture-related goods. noon; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Taste of Dr. Phillips Sample bites from area restaurants, along with live entertainment, drinks and more. 1-4 pm; Dellagio Town Center, 7940 Via Dellagio Way; $75; drphillipsrotary.com.

Veterans Day Tribute Annual celebration of our nation's heroes. 6-7 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; 407-327-6593; winterspringsfl.org.

Monday, Nov. 12

Central Florida Orchid Society Speakers, auctions, raffles, refreshments and plants for sale. 6:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; free; 407-252-6984; cflorchidsociety.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Sanford Beer Week A week full of beer events, celebrating Sanford's booming craft beer scene. -19; Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, Sanford; free; thecurrentsanfordmagazine.com.

Jump to comments

More in Fall Guide

Tags:

  |  

More Fall Guide »

Latest in Fall Guide

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation