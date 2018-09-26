Every festival happening in Orlando this fall 

Through nov. 3

Halloween Horror Nights Annual Halloween event with haunted houses, scare zones, shows and more. Nov. 3; Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $62.99-$599.99; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Through nov. 12

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Annual culinary festival brings 75 days of gourmet tastings to Epcot, along with celebrity chefs, special events, concerts and more. Nov. 12; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; price of admission; 407-824-4321; epcot.com.

Wednesday, oct. 3

Paso Robles Wine Tasting The event offers unlimited wine tasting from some of Paso Robles' most popular producers, along with a selection of cheese. 6-8 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $40; 805.239.8463; pasowine.com.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Drink for the Birds Benefit happy hour for the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, featuring live raptors and a silent auction. 5-8 pm; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; free; 407-985-3778; roquepuborlando.com.

Friday, Oct. 5

Baldwin Park First Friday Festival & Art Stroll More than 60 local artisans display their art while guests shop and stroll through the heart of downtown Baldwin Park. first Friday of every month, 5:30-9:30 pm; Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street; free; 407-443-6110; baldwinparkevents.com.

Booktoberfest: Wonderland Sample a tasty variety of beers from America's Oldest Brewery, Yuengling, and enjoy some light bites from Roque Pub, Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria and more. 6:30-8:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; $25; 407-835-7323; ocls.info/booktoberfest.

Harry's Brewmaster Series A special five-course meal from Chef Tello Luna with beer pairings from South Florida's MIA Beer Company. 6:30 pm; Harry's Poolside Bar & Grill, 9840 International Drive; $55.

National Trails Festival Get inspired for the outdoors with great speakers, workshops, activities, presentations and more. 3-7 pm; Wayne G. Sanborn Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand; free; 352-378-8823; floridatrail.org.

Saturday, Oct. 6

AdVintage Fair & Flea Market Recurring market with vintage finds and food. first Saturday of every month, 9 am-2 pm; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; free; 407-678-0943.

Blocktoberfest Oktoberfest party with German food, live music and a bottomless Sam Adams Octoberfest stein available for purchase. 7 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free-$20; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net.

Fullscreen Live: Enya's "Get Comfortable" Tour Live show from the YouTube creator. noon; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15.99-$199.99; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

National Trails Festival Get inspired for the outdoors with great speakers, workshops, activities, presentations and more. 8 am-3 pm & 10 am-8 pm; Wayne G. Sanborn Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand; free; 352-378-8823; floridatrail.org.

Orctoberfest Middle Earth-inspired Oktoberfest party with music, food, feats of strength and more. 1 pm; Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Road; free; cloakandblaster.com.

Zombietoberfest The undead take over Audubon Park with vendors, food trucks, two beer gardens, live music and braaaaaaains. 5-10 pm; Audubon Park Garden District, Corrine Drive and Winter Park Road; free; audubonparkgardens.com.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Florida Wedding Expo Meet with wedding professionals, enter to win thousands of dollars in prizes, taste gourmet food and decadent cakes, experience a runway fashion show, and more. 1-5 pm; Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive; $7; 407-571-9990; floridaweddingexpo.com.

Pig Roast Fest Enjoy a slow-roasted pig roast with plenty of organic beer. 2-7 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.; contact for price; 407-872-1117; orlandobrewing.com.

Monday, Oct. 8

Central Florida Orchid Society Montlhy meetings with speakers, auctions, raffles, refreshments and plants for sale. 6:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; free; 407-252-6984; cflorchidsociety.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Dessert & Champagne Pairing A four-course selection of gourmet desserts, each paired with Laurent-Perrier champagnes. 8:30-10:30 pm; The Glass Knife, 276 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; 100; 407-500-2253.

Joey Graceffa An immersive show from the YouTube personality. 6 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $43.50-$138.50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Alive After 5 Central Florida's largest recurring monthly street party in Historic Downtown Sanford. Partake in an evening of music, food, craft beer and shopping. second Thursday of every month, 5-8 pm; Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, Sanford; free; 407-549-9942; sanfordwelcomecenter.com.

Heitz Cellar Wine Pairing Dinner Enjoy a five-course meal with featured wine pairings. 6-10 pm; Capa, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $250; 407-313-6161; fourseasons.com.

Second Thursday Art and Wine Walk Walk around Thornton Park to check out art and wine at various stops. second Thursday of every month, 6:30 pm; Thornton Park, Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street; $15; thorntonparkdistrict.com.

Friday, Oct. 12

Art & Music in the Park Enjoy live music, local vendors and a food truck bazaar every month. second Friday of every month, 6-9 pm; Secret Lake Park, 200 N. Lake Triplet Drive, Casselberry; free; casselberry.org.

Hollerbach's Sanford Oktoberfest A German street party in downtown Sanford with real imported German beer, polka music, lederhosen, dirndls, schuhplattler dancing and more. 6-11 pm, through Sunday, Oct. 13; Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. First St., Sanford; free; 407-321-2204; ollerbachs.com/oktoberfest.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Asian Cultural Expo Experience and honor the wonders of Asian culture through exhibitions, performances and workshops. 10 am-3 pm; Bill Frederick Park, 3401 S. Hiawassee Road; free; 407-808-0497; asianculturalexpo.org.

Big Gay Brunch Fuel up before the Come Out With Pride parade with a buffet from Seasons 52, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, music and more. noon-3 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$45; 407-704-6261; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Central Florida Wine & Cheese Experience Sample more than 60 wines and 40 cheeses, along with other fine bites. 7 pm; Downtown DeLand, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand; $50.

Charity Craft Beer Oktoberfest Inaugural event benefiting the American Society of Central Florida with more than 20 craft breweries from Florida. 5-10 pm; Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; $35-$45; 407-616-8859; dexwine.com.

Come Out With Pride Central Florida's largest LGBTQ festival and parade, with tons of vendors, live music and more. noon; Lake Eola Park, 200 E. Robinson St.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Gumbo Wars Central Florida's largest gumbo cook-off with tons of recipes to sample. noon; Fish on Fire, 7937 Daetwyler Drive; contact for price; 407-812-6881.

Owloween Live animal appearances, featuring owls, bats, opossums, flying squirrels and more. 2-6 pm; Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge, 10525 Clapp Simms Duda Road; free; 407-568-5138; btnwildlife.org.

Taste of Nona Features more than two dozen local restaurants, dessert makers and catering services 6-9 pm; Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Nona, 6955 Lake Nona Blvd.; $54.67; 407-856-9165; lakenonacc.org.

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival Nearly 200 artists from around Florida are expected to attend this juried outdoor art festival. 9 am-5 pm, through Sunday, Oct. 14; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; winterpark.org/autumn-art-festival.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Community Marketplace Monthly community market with vendors, food trucks and live music. second Sunday of every month, 10 am-4 pm; Orlando Live Events, 6405 S. U.S. Highway 17-92, Fern Park; free; 407-951-8751; orlandoliveevents.com.

Guitars and Cars On the second Sunday of every month, musicians get together for a swap meet at Renningers. second Sunday of every month, 8 am-5 pm; Renninger's Antique Center, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; $2; 352-383-8393.

Technoween Tech Halloween celebration with original steampunk storytelling troupe Phantasmagoria, an appearance from the Tourist City Ghostbusters, a children's costume contest, a horror movie trivia contest and more. 1:30-4:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

321 Smash at Tasty Takeover Step into the smash truck, swing a hammer and break stuff. 7-10 pm; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; free; 424-257-0937.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Wanderlust Wednesday Stroll through Ivanhoe Village and sample drinks at different establishments. third Wednesday of every month, 5-9 pm; Ivanhoe Village Main Street, Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets; $25; ivanhoevillage.org.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Feast on the 50 Guests enjoy unlimited food and drink from caterers and restaurants around Orlando on the football field. 5:30-9 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $30; 407-423-2476; floridacitrussports.com.

Sunset at the Zoo Evening stroll around the zoo with live music, beer, wine and food. 5:30 pm; Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 N. U.S. Highway 17-92, Sanford; $5; 407-323-4450; centralfloridazoo.org.

Thrifty Third Thursday Vintage and artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Plus karaoke and line dancing inside. third Thursday of every month, 6-10 pm; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; free; 407-678-0943.

Friday, Oct. 19

Crooked Can Oktoberfest Three days of live German music, authentic food, arts & entertainment and more. 4 pm, through Sunday, Oct. 21; Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free; 407-395-9520; crookedcan.com.

Masquerade Ball Fundraiser: Mask of Hope Masquerade benefit gala with entertainment, atmosphere and a delicious buffet. 7-11 pm; Rotary Club of West Orlando, 475 S. Kirkman Road; $45-$320; 407-538-7174.

Orlando Halloween Bar Crawl Costumed bar crawl with prizes, drink specials and more. 8 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $14.99; 407-849-0471; barcrawlnation.com.

Orlando Oktoberfest Free community event with live music, dancing, food, beer, games and more. 5-10 pm; Southport Park, Barnstable Place and Daetwyler Drive; free; 727-326-2749; oktoberfest-orlando.com.

Saturday, Oct. 20

DeLand Pride Block Party Pride Block Party with DJs, dancing, a drag show, vendors, food trucks and local bars. 2-7 pm; Downtown DeLand, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand; free; 386-734-2566; delandpride.com.

Lake Eola Oktobeerfest The ultimate drinking game competition from World of Beer. 2 pm; World of Beer - Downtown Orlando, 431 E. Central Blvd.; $10-$60; oktobeerfest2018.com.

Orlando Oktoberfest Free community event with live music, dancing, food, beer, games and more. 11 am-10 pm; Southport Park, Barnstable Place and Daetwyler Drive; free; 727-326-2749; oktoberfest-orlando.com.

Windermere Craft Beer Fest Beer sampling event. 4 pm; downtown Windermere, 614 Main St., Windermere; $30; facebook.com/windermerecraftbeerfest.

Winter Springs ARToberFEST Celebrating 11 years of exceptional art, tasty German food and drink, rockin' entertainment, kids' crafts and much more. 10 am-5 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; 407-278-4871.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Oktoberfest Dachshund Races Dachshund drag races, with all entry fees benefitting A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. 3:30 pm; Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free-$10; 407-395-9520; crookedcan.com.

Orlando Oktoberfest Free community event with live music, dancing, food, beer, games and more. 11 am-7 pm; Southport Park, Barnstable Place and Daetwyler Drive; free; 727-326-2749; oktoberfest-orlando.com.

Wiil's A Faire One-day market for retro, vintage and handmade goods, along with live music, food and more. 1 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Winter Springs ARToberFEST Celebrating 11 years of exceptional art, tasty German food and drink, rockin' entertainment, kids' crafts and much more. 10 am-5 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; 407-278-4871.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Southern Women's Show Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and more. 10 am-7 pm; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $12; 407-830-7312; southernshows.com.

Friday, Oct. 26

Elysian Brewing Pumpkin Roadshow Eight pumpkin beers (including four that have never be poured outside of Seattle) are tapped while games, costumes and general hilarity abound. 6-11:45 pm; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; free; 407-985-3778; roquepuborlando.com.

The Halloween Pub Crawl Costumed pub crawl through downtown. 8 pm; Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave.; $10-$20; 407-420-1515; orlandopubcrawl.com.

Southern Women's Show Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and more. 10 am-7 pm; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $12; 407-830-7312; southernshows.com.

Spooky Empire Horror and pop culture convention with special guests, anniversaries and reunions. 1-11 pm, through Sunday, Oct. 28; Caribe Royale Resort Suites Hotel, 8101 World Center Drive; $30-$225; 954-258-7852; spookyempire.com.

Saturday, Oct. 27

ArtOrlando Expand your horizons and heighten your artistic appreciation by immersing yourself in multicultural visions, purchasing one-of-a-kind works of art, and enjoying first-class attendee-amenities like complimentary transport of purchased artwork. 10 am-9 pm; Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail; free; 407-867-8586; artfest.show.

Central Florida Veg Fest A day of delicious vegan food, cooking demos, entertainment, animal rescue groups and more. 10 am-6 pm; Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive; free; cfvegfest.org.

Eden Bar's Halloween Party Halloween party with scary eats, spooky drinks and a costume contest. 9 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-629-1088.

Oktoberfest Enjoy specialty German favorites and brews from local brewery Crooked Can along with live music and certificates for best dressed Oktoberfest attire. 7-11 pm; PB&G, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $80; 407-313-6161; fourseasons.com/orlando/dining/restaurants/pbg.

Sanford After Dark Monthly street market with music, art, vendors, food and drink and more. fourth Saturday of every month, 8 pm; Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-221-1499.

Southern Women's Show Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry and more. 10 am-7 pm; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $12; 407-830-7312; southernshows.com.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Festival Calle Orange Street party packed with food, music, dancing and more. 11 am-8 pm; Downtown Orlando, Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard; $5-$15; calleorange.com.

OktoberFiesta Combination of entertainment, outdoor fall furnishings, beer, tequila, margaritas, spirits and gourmet food trucks serving German, Mexican, Brazilian, Cuban and Puerto Rican dishes. 1-7 pm; Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $20-$60; oktoberfiesta.org.

Southern Women's Show Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and more. 10 am-5 pm; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $12; 407-830-7312; southernshows.com.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Taste of South Lake Restaurant and business expo filled with food, drink, live music and fun. 5-8:30 pm; Waterfront Park, Clermont, 330 Third St., Clermont; $25; 352-394-4191; tasteofsouthlake.com.

Friday, Nov. 2

Baldwin Park First Friday Festival & Art Stroll More than 60 local artisans display their art while guests shop and stroll through the heart of downtown Baldwin Park. first Friday of every month, 5:30-9:30 pm; Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street; free; 407-443-6110; baldwinparkevents.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Cows 'N Cabs Luxury dining event with unlimited food and drink samples, live music and more. 6-10 pm; Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $120-$160; cowsncabs.com.

Elixir Mixer Sample cocktails from some of the best bartenders in town in the picturesque surroundings of Enzian's Eden Bar. 2 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Fiesta in the Park Free pet-friendly event with artist and crafter booths, food vendors, live music, a huge children's play area and more. 10 am-5 pm, through Sunday, Nov. 4; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; 407-246-2728; cityoforlando.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Central Florida Job Fair More than 80 companies offering thousands of career openings in various industries and resources on hand to assist your job search. noon-4 pm; Central Florida Fair, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; free; 407-834-4022; cfec.org.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Alive After 5 Central Florida's largest recurring monthly street party in Historic Downtown Sanford. second Thursday of every month, 5-8 pm; Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, Sanford; free; 407-549-9942; sanfordwelcomecenter.com.

Second Thursday Art and Wine Walk Walk around Thornton Park to check out art and wine at various stops. second Thursday of every month, 6:30 pm; Thornton Park, Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street; $15; thorntonparkdistrict.com.

Friday Nov. 9

Art & Music in the Park Enjoy live music, local vendors and a food truck bazaar. second Friday of every month, 6-9 pm; Secret Lake Park, 200 N. Lake Triplet Drive, Casselberry; free; casselberry.org.

Electric Daisy Carnival Two-day EDM festival with music, interactive art and more. Through Saturday, Nov. 10; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave.; $109-$329; 407-649-7297; orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com.

Free Play Florida A three-day celebration of electronic gaming of all kinds with more than 250 arcade machines, pinball games and consoles all set to free play. 4-11 pm, through Sunday, Nov. 11; Caribe Royale Resort Suites Hotel, 8101 World Center Drive; $7.50-$70; 888-258-7501; wp.freeplayflorida.com.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Furball 2018 Enjoy great food, world-class entertainment and adorable company all while supporting pets in the community. 6-10 pm; Four Seasons Resort, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $250-$500; 407-248-1744; petallianceorlando.org.

Orlando Beer Festival The fourth annual Orlando Beer Festival returns with more room, more breweries and more beer. 12:30 pm; Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive; $35-$65; orlandobeerfestival.com.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Community Marketplace Monthly community market with vendors, food trucks and live music. second Sunday of every month, 10 am-4 pm; Orlando Live Events, 6405 S. U.S. Highway 17-92, Fern Park; free; 407-951-8751; orlandoliveevents.com.

Orlando Punk Rock Flea Market Flea market for punk, goth, metal, hardcore and other counterculture-related goods. noon; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Taste of Dr. Phillips Sample bites from area restaurants, along with live entertainment, drinks and more. 1-4 pm; Dellagio Town Center, 7940 Via Dellagio Way; $75; drphillipsrotary.com.

Veterans Day Tribute Annual celebration of our nation's heroes. 6-7 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; 407-327-6593; winterspringsfl.org.

Monday, Nov. 12

Central Florida Orchid Society Speakers, auctions, raffles, refreshments and plants for sale. 6:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; free; 407-252-6984; cflorchidsociety.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Sanford Beer Week A week full of beer events, celebrating Sanford's booming craft beer scene. -19; Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, Sanford; free; thecurrentsanfordmagazine.com.