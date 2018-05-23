Every 4th of July event happening in Orlando 

If you're looking for fireworks, Orlando has plenty of options. Here's every local event centered on combustibles we of so far.

TUESDAY, JULY 3

Baldwin Park Independence Bash

Street festival with arts and crafts vendors, food, a beer garden, live music and fireworks over the lake.

6-11 pm; Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street; free; baldwinparkevents.com.

Freedom on the Waterfront

An old-fashioned celebration with food, live music and fireworks at dusk.

5 pm; Elizabeth Evans Park, 510 N. Baker St., Mt. Dora; free; cityofmountdora.com.

Red Hot & Boom

A night of live performances, food vendors and synchronized fireworks.

4-11 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

Red, White & Brew

Two-day Fourth of July celebration with live music, food, games and drinks.

9 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

All American Kids Parade & Breakfast

A patriotic parade preceded by free breakfast for kids.

8 am; Winter Garden Masonic Lodge, 230 W. Bay St., Winter Garden; free; wintergardenexperience.com.

Celebration of Freedom

Celebrate with live entertainment, a talent show and fireworks.

5-9:30 pm; Central Winds Park, 1000 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs; free; winterspringsfl.org.

Fireworks at the Fountain

A daylong festival with live entertainment and fireworks.

4-10 pm; Lake Eola Park, North Eola Drive and East Robinson Street; free; cityoforlando.net.

Fourth of July at SeaWorld

The night sky lights up with fireworks, pyrotechnics and lasers. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; price of admission; 407-363-2613.

Fourth of July Parade

A traditional downtown Fourth of July parade.

10 am; Downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora; free; ci.mount-dora.fl.us.

Independence Day at Legoland

Help create a giant American flag out of Lego bricks, then watch fireworks over Lake Eloise.

Legoland, One Legoland Way, Winter Haven; price of admission; 877-350-5346; legoland.com.

July 4th Celebration

Patriotic celebration with an apple pie bake-off, a bike parade, vendors, food trucks and fireworks.

5-9 pm; Avalon Park Sports Fields, 3680 Avalon Park Blvd.; free; 407-658-6565; downtownavalonpark.com.

July 4th Lakefront Celebration

Celebration with vendors, food, fun, music and fireworks.

Noon-10 pm; St. Cloud Lakefront Park, 250 Lake Shore Blvd., St. Cloud; free; 407-892-3671; stcloudflchamber.com.

Party in the Park

Live music, family activities, food and fireworks.

6 pm; Newton Park, 29 Garden Ave., Winter Garden; free; cwgdn.com.

A Sci-Fi Fourth of July

A sci-fi-themed celebration with a costume contest, fireworks synced to a sci-fi-inspired soundtrack, live music, vendors and more.

4 pm; Downtown Celebration, Front and Market streets, Celebration; free; celebrationtowncenter.com.

Star Spangled Sanford

Festival with live entertainment, food vendors, activities and fireworks over the river.

3 pm; Fort Mellon Park, 1000 E. First St., Sanford; free; sanfordfl.gov.

Watermelon 5K

Annual footrace through Winter Park for the Fourth of July.

7:30 am; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $30-$38; trackshack.com.

Winter Park Fourth of July Celebration

A daylong Fourth of July celebration with live classical music from the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Band.

9 am; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; bachfestivalflorida.org.