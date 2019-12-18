Every 2019-2020 New Year's Eve party we know about 

It's New Year's Eve! Time to hold someone you love and ring in 2020 with a bang. From fireworks and block parties to small gatherings in neighborhood pubs, these are some of the most exciting things to do tonight.



Alternative New Year's Eve Free New Year's Eve event with vegan appetizers, non-alcoholic refreshment and a guided meditation. 6-9 pm; Vajrapani Kadampa Buddhist Center, 813 Montana St.; free; 407-896-3998; meditationinorlando.org.

Arcade Monsters Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Party Gatsby-themed NYE party with live music, arcade games, hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast. 7 pm; Arcade Monsters, 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd., Oviedo; $22; arcademonsters.com.

Bar Louie's Roaring '20s Party – UCF Roaring '20s-themed New Year's Eve party. Period attire encouraged, but not required. 8 pm; Bar Louie – UCF, 4100 N. Alafaya Trail; free-$50; 407-337-7100; barlouie.com.

Black Hammock New Year's Eve Celebration NYE party with live music and a prix fixe dinner. 7 pm; Black Hammock Fish Camp, 2316 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo; $10-$50; 407-365-2201; theblackhammock.com.

Blue Martini Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Ring in the New Year with live entertainment, limited open bar and more. Elegant attire required. 8 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $50; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

The Center's Countdown to 2020 Party An intentional, affirming and celebratory space for folks who want to skip out on the alcohol when they watch the ball drop. 9 pm; The Center Orlando, 946 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Church Street Block Party Downtown New Year's Eve block party with a ball drop, live entertainment, drink packages and fireworks. 8 pm; downtown Orlando, Orange Avenue and Church Street; free-$2,000; churchstreetbars.com.

Chus & Ceballos NYE with live DJs. 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$30; celineorlando.com.

Dapper & Dashing: A NYE Soirée Free NYE party with complimentary champagne toast, a live string ensemble, a photobooth and more. 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

Denim, Diamonds & Masks New Year's Eve masquerade. 9 pm; VFW Post 2093, 4444 Edgewater Drive; $30; 407-293-4444.

EVE Feast on unlimited gourmet cuisine. Enjoy signature drinks. Revel in at least five awesome CityWalk clubs with live bands and DJs. 8 pm; CityWalk at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; $149-$234; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Gatsby's Manor Roaring '20-themed NYE party. 8 pm; Aloft Hotel Orlando Downtown, 500 S. Orange Ave.; $20-$75.

Ginger & Gidget's Bond-Style New Year's Eve Show New Year's Eve show with Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore. 9:30 pm; Hamburger Mary's, 110 W. Church St.; contact for price; 321-319-0600.

The Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Party Open bar, light hors d'oeuvres, dancing and more. 8 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $99-$650; 407-629-1088; enzian.org.

The Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Electro-swing, glow performers, burlesque dancers and silk acrobats are just some of the entertainments to get you into the swing of things. 9 pm; Eve, 110 S. Orange Ave.; $50-$110; 407-602-7462; eveorlando.com.

The Great Radagatsby Lord of the Rings meets the 1920s-themed NYE party. 7 pm; Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Road; $10-$150; cloakandblaster.com.

The Greek Gatsby Get dolled up and ring in the New Year with Greek food and entertainment while dancing the night away. 9 pm; Taverna Opa, 9101 International Drive; $75; 407-351-8660; opaorlando.com.

Knight Library New Year's Eve Bash New Year's Eve party with drink specials, VIP booths available and more. 9 pm; Knight Library, 11448 University Blvd.; $10-$15; 407-704-7477; knightlibrary.com.

La Boucherie's Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Ring in the New Year with a celebration featuring a three-course prix fixe dinner. 6 pm; La Boucherie, 7625 Turkey Lake Road; $60; 407-930-1708; laboucherieusa.com.

Lake Mary New Year's Eve Block Party Block party across several venues with live entertainment. VIP packages available. 8 pm; Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant & Irish Pub, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary; $10-$70; 407-936-3782; liamfitzpatricks.com.

The Legendary JC's New Year's Eve Ring in the New Year with the legendary local soul band. 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20; willspub.org.

Midnight and Beyond Upscale dance party. 10 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $99; 407-998-8090.

New Year's Eve at Grape & the Grain New Year's Eve party with DJ Dizzle Phunk, a food truck and drinks. 9 pm; Grape & the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; free-$30; 407-674-6156; grapeandthegrain.com.

New Year's Eve at Tapa Toro On Nochevieja, celebrate the new year twice with special four- and five-course menus, a special flamenco performance and a champagne toast. 5 pm; Tapa Toro, 8441 International Drive; $35-$75; 407-226-2929; tapatoro.restaurant.

New Year's Eve Gala with Alex Meixner Band Admission includes open bar, three buffets, party favors, and a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. 5 pm; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $75-$85; 321-890-8267; orlandogermanclub.com.

New Year's All Night Marathon of Clay A sunset-to-sunrise marathon of creating your own ceramics. 6 pm; Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park; $140-$160; 407-671-1886; crealde.org.

New Year's Celebration Party Luxury box and VIP tables available. 10 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; contact for price; 407-648-8363.

New Year's Eve at DoveCote New Year's Eve party with gourmet food, cocktails and drink packages available. 8 pm; DoveCote, 390 N. Orange Ave.; $10-$120; 407-930-1700; dovecoteorlando.com.

New Year's Eve at Hollerbach's Celebrate New Year's as it turns midnight in Germany with live music, lentil soup and a screening of Dinner for One, a British comedy that's a popular New Year's tradition in Germany. 5-8 pm; Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. First St., Sanford; various menu prices; 407-321-2204; willowtreecafe.com.

New Year's Eve at Howl at the Moon Ring in the New Year with dueling pianos and more. 9 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; $20-$65; 407-354-5999; howlatthemoon.com.

New Year's Eve at Jazz Tastings Special prix fixe dinner with live musical accompaniment. 8 pm; Jazz Tastings, 164 Lake Ave., Maitland; $99; 407-661-1190.

New Year's Eve at M Lounge Enjoy musical performances, DJs, hors d'oeuvres and more. 8 pm; M Lounge, 2000 N. Orange Ave.; $125-$175; 407-448-1631; mloungebar.com.

New Year's Eve at Novelty Celebrate with a champagne toast, hookah and champagne specials and more. 8 pm; Novelty at 101, 101 S. Eola Drive; free-$80.

New Year's Eve Masquerade at Shots Downtown party with bottle service available. 8 pm; Shots, 69 E. Pine St.; free-$475; 407-374-2499; shotsbar.com.

New Year's Eve at Park Social Champagne toast, light food, live DJ. 9 pm; Park Social, 358 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-7020; parksocialwinterpark.com.

New Year's Eve at Rocco's Tacos Enjoy special prices on Veuve Clicquot bottles along with delicious tacos. 11-2 am; Rocco's Tacos, 7468 W. Sand Lake Road; various menu prices; 407-226-0550; roccostacos.com.

New Year's Eve at Southern Nights All-you-can-drink New Year's Eve party with drag performances, DJs and more. 8 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; $25; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.

New Year's Eve at the Abbey New Year's Eve party with DJs playing R&B, Top 40 and hip-hop. 9:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$1,000; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

New Year's Eve at the Boheme Enjoy a luxury five-course dinner followed by live music, champagne and a midnight toast. 5 pm; The Boheme Restaurant, 325 S. Orange Ave.; $99-$109; 407-581-4700; grandbohemianhotel.com.

New Year's Eve at Topgolf Enjoy live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and an unforgettable midnight celebration. 9 pm; Topgolf, 9295 Universal Blvd.; $240-$420; 321-319-7727; topgolf.com.

New Year's Eve at Tori Tori Tickets include open bar, light bites, live music and more. 8:30 pm; Tori Tori, 720 N. Mills Ave.; $75-$100; toritoripub.com.

New Year's Eve Ball New Year's Eve party with champagne, caviar, a DJ and more. 7 pm; The Swirlery, 1508 E. Michigan St.; $30; 407-270-6300; swirlery.com.

New Year's Eve Gala Open bar New Year's Eve party with live music, chef stations, dancing and more. 8 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $199; 407-998-8090.

New Year's Eve in Baldwin Park Free all-ages block party with music, entertainment, food trucks and more. 10 pm; Baldwin Park Village Center, 1097 Bennett Road; free; 407-206-3300.

New Year's Eve Masquerade Party Masquerade and karaoke party. 8 pm; Casselberry Patio Bar, 2671 S. Highway 17-92, Casselberry; free; 407-339-0511; casselberryspatiobar.com.

New Year's Eve Pajama Party Wear your PJs and receive a discount on corked bottles all night. Surprise bottle release at midnight. 9 pm; Hourglass Brewing, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood; free.

New Year's Eve with Yvie Oddly & Brooke Lynn Hytes Ring in 2020 with the reigning queen of RuPaul's Drag Race and her runner-up. 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20-$50; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

New Year's Vibe New Year's Eve with six of the hottest DJs in Orlando. 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $10; soundbarorl.com.

Noon Year's Eve Party Family-friendly daytime New Year's party sponsored by the Wekiva Wilderness Trust. 10 am; Wekiva Springs, State Road 434 and Wekiva Springs Road, Wekiva; free.

NYE 2020 Block Party New Year's Eve block party across eight different venues and two city streets. Drink package available. 8 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $25-$100; 407-849-0471; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

NYE 2020: Eptic New Year's Eve party with party favors, noisemakers, dancing and more. 9 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $20-$75; 407-504-7699; giltnightclub.com.

NYE at Tier NYE gala hosted by Haha Davis. 9 pm; Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd.; $40; 407-317-9129; tiernightclub.com.

NYE Ball Drop Saison Release All-day New Year's Eve celebration with a pizza truck, live music, karaoke, a champagne toast and more. 2 pm; Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road; various menu prices; 407-270-6749; ivanhoeparkbrewing.com.

NYE Bash with David Schweizer & Life on Mars Celebrate with the talented cover band. 9 pm; The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; $35-$135; 407-636-4995; newstandardwp.com.

NYE Bash With Tony Rock The comedian headlines two shows on New Year's Eve. 7 & 9:45 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25-$60; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

NYE Party at House of Blues DJs in the courtyard and restaurant with a midnight breakfast buffet. VIP tables available. 10 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; free-$500; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

NYE With Spoon Dogs, Red Rodeo & Daisy-Chain Punk rock New Year's. 9 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; donations; 407-623-3393; facebook.com/stardustie.

One80 Skytop Lounge NYE Party New Year's Eve party with a Roaring Twenties theme. 9 pm; One80 Skytop Lounge, 400 W. Church St.; $69-$1,800; 407-440-7180; 180downtown.com.

Roaring Into the '20s NYE Bash Live music, a midnight balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast. 6 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $15-$500.

Rock 'Til the Drop New Year's Eve party with music from Epic Evolve: The Decades Show. 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $129.50-$169.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Rockin' the Cloud New Year's Eve block party with live music. 7 pm; Downtown St. Cloud, New York Avenue and 10th Street, St. Cloud; free; 407-957-7243; stcloud.org.

Royal 2020 New Year's Eve Celebration New Year's Eve party with bachata classes, a full Latin buffet and more. 9 pm; Crystal Ballroom, 7065 Westpointe Blvd.; $15-$35; crystalballroomatveranda.com.

The Soaring '20s Starflyer NYE Party Free NYE party with a live DJ, games, giveaways and more. 5 pm; Orlando Starflyer, 8265 International Drive; free; 407-640-7009; starflyer.com.

The Roaring Twenties: A Fashionable Affair A fashionable New Year's Eve party with full museum access. 9:30 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $150-$225; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

The Supervillains New Year's Eve show with the Problem Addicts, Never Ender and more. 8 pm; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $9-$12; 407-322-7475.

Thornton Park New Year's Eve Street Party New Year's Eve party across seven different venues, featuring DJs, live entertainment and an open bar option. 8 pm; Thornton Park, Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street; $10-$120; thorntonparkstreetparty.com.

Through the Decades New Year's Eve Block Party Party through the decades at B.B. King's, Itta Bena and Lafayette's. 8 pm; Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive; $60-$90; 407-370-4550; bbkings.com.