‘Euphoria’ teases its return to HBO with a special between-seasons episode, ‘F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob’ 

Streaming premieres you won't want to miss this week.

Premieres Wednesday: C.B. Strike: Lethal White — Tom Burke is back as the private investigator J.K. Rowling brought into the world when she was writing as Robert Galbraith. Hmmmm, which joke do I go with here: the one about Rowling being a trans author after all? Or the one where I say her impulse to write about a "private dick" was an omen that she should have minded her own business regarding other people's junk? (HBO Max)

Premieres Thursday: Gomorrah Season 3 — Three years after premiering in its native Italy, the third season of the popular Mafia drama finally hits our shores. In this batch of episodes, women rise to a new level of prominence within the family. Even better, nobody calls them "Heels Up," or they get whacked! (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday: Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself — Frank Oz directed this filmed version of DelGaudio's off-Broadway hit, which was part magic show and part confessional autobiography. Boy, and you thought the decision to do magic professionally told you everything you needed to know about a guy! (Hulu)

Flack Season One — Anna Paquin plays a celebrity crisis manager whose work begins to take a toll on her own personal life. Hence the old adage, "Lie down with Pete Davidson, get up with fleas." (Amazon Prime)

Painting With John — Three decades after cult-darling actor/musician John Lurie innovated the genre of the celebrity fishing trip, he once again reinvents himself, this time as the new Bob Ross. Every episode of Painting With John finds Lurie producing a new watercolor while reflecting on what he's learned about life. "And in this corner, we can paint a happy little tree that looks uncomfortably like Willem Dafoe." (HBO Max)

Pixar Popcorn — Some of the studio's most popular characters appear in a new collection of animated shorts. Now please tell me the fourth rat from the left in the climax of Ratatouille qualifies as a popular character, because I just can't get enough of that guy. (Disney+)

The Sister Complete Season 1 — Straight outta Britain comes a four-part suspense tale, in which a couple of lads who have been living in deep denial finally have to come to terms with the fallout of a party they threw years ago. Basically, somebody died there. But over on Netflix, Fran Lebowitz is wondering if the real problem was too few ashtrays. (Hulu)

The White Tiger — The Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga becomes a feature film, with newcomer Adarsh Gourav as an Indian chauffeur who climbs his way up the socioeconomic ladder and transcends the caste system. And if he really plays his cards right, he'll be able to afford an apartment in Ivanhoe Village! (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday: Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob — Trans actor Hunter Schafer co-wrote this between-seasons offshoot of the troubled-teen drama, which finds her character, Jules, taking stock of the turns her life took in 2020. The highlight: She really got to stick it to J.K. Rowling. (HBO Max)