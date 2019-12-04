'Elf,' 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' and other Orlando cinema events to see this week 

Clueless A rich high-school student tries to boost a new pupil's popularity, but reckons without affairs of the heart getting in the way. Wednesday, 2 & 6 pm; Southeast Museum of Photography, Daytona State College, Daytona Beach; free; 386-506-4475; smponline.org.
Cult Classics: The Devil and Daniel Johnston Biographical documentary about the late musician and artist Daniel Johnston and his struggles with mental illness. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Holiday Movie Night: The Grinch Outdoor screening of the holiday movie. Saturday, 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; 407-862-1500; wekivaisland.com.
KidX Club Holiday Movie Night: The Polar Express Kids train ride around the outdoor mall, followed by a screening of the digitally animated Tom Hanks Christmas movie. Saturday, 6:30 pm; Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail; $5; 407-737-2866; orlandoweeklytickets.com.
Letters to Santa: The Muppet Christmas Carol Screening of the Muppet version of Dickens' tale, along with a letter-writing kit for kids, an appearance by Santa and a special menu. Sunday, 11:15 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack A special 40th anniversary screening of the giant robot anime OVA. Thursday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.
Movie Monday: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town & National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Free screening of two Christmas movies. Monday, 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Screening of the classic holiday comedy. Friday, 7:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $3-$6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Elf Holiday screening of the Will Ferrell comedy, preceded by the 1966 TV special How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Friday, 7 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.
They Shall Not Grow Old Peter Jackson's documentary about World War I, featuring restored and enhanced photographs and film from the period. Saturday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $15.98; fathomevents.com.
Waves Traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Ongoing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
– This story appears in the Dec. 3, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
