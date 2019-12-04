December 04, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

click to enlarge 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

Photo courtesy Warner Brothers

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

'Elf,' 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' and other Orlando cinema events to see this week 

Clueless A rich high-school student tries to boost a new pupil's popularity, but reckons without affairs of the heart getting in the way. Wednesday, 2 & 6 pm; Southeast Museum of Photography, Daytona State College, Daytona Beach; free; 386-506-4475; smponline.org.

Cult Classics: The Devil and Daniel Johnston Biographical documentary about the late musician and artist Daniel Johnston and his struggles with mental illness. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Holiday Movie Night: The Grinch Outdoor screening of the holiday movie. Saturday, 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; 407-862-1500; wekivaisland.com.

KidX Club Holiday Movie Night: The Polar Express Kids train ride around the outdoor mall, followed by a screening of the digitally animated Tom Hanks Christmas movie. Saturday, 6:30 pm; Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail; $5; 407-737-2866; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Letters to Santa: The Muppet Christmas Carol Screening of the Muppet version of Dickens' tale, along with a letter-writing kit for kids, an appearance by Santa and a special menu. Sunday, 11:15 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack A special 40th anniversary screening of the giant robot anime OVA. Thursday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town & National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Free screening of two Christmas movies. Monday, 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Screening of the classic holiday comedy. Friday, 7:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $3-$6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Elf Holiday screening of the Will Ferrell comedy, preceded by the 1966 TV special How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Friday, 7 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

They Shall Not Grow Old Peter Jackson's documentary about World War I, featuring restored and enhanced photographs and film from the period. Saturday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $15.98; fathomevents.com.

Waves Traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Ongoing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

This story appears in the Dec. 3, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

