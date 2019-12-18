'Elf' in the park, Finnish 'Rare Exports' at Enzian, and more Orlando film events 

'90s Christmas Classics: Home Alone and Jingle All the Way Double feature of two Christmas comedies, one about terrible dads doing their shopping at the last minute, and one about a terrible family leaving their child at home alone for a week. Friday, 6:30 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.
Cartoons & Cereal Christmas Specials Three hours of holiday specials from cartoon series of the '80s and '90s, along with a cereal bar. Saturday, 10 am; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.
Fantastic Fungi A vivid journey into the mysterious subterranean world of mycelium and its fruit, the mushroom. Friday-Tuesday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Movie in the Park: Elf Free outdoor screening of the Will Ferrell holiday comedy. Friday, 5:30 pm; Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave.; free.
Movie Monday: Trolls Christmas & Elf Christmas movie double feature. Monday, 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Peanut Butter Matinee: The Wizard of Oz A girl from Kansas and her dog team up with two golems and a wild beast to assassinate a woman after being duped into being pawns of the patriarchy. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale A Finnish boy and his father capture what appears to be Santa, but is actually one of the real Santa's evil minions. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Studio Ghibli anime film about a tiny girl found inside a stalk of bamboo. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
They Shall Not Grow Old Peter Jackson's documentary about World War I, featuring restored and enhanced photographs and film from the period. Wednesday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $15.98; fathomevents.com.
The Two Popes Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins star as Popes Francis I and Benedict XVI during a meeting at the Vatican to discuss the future of the Catholic Church. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
– This story appears in the Dec. 18, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
