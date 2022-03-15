Eighties-riffic Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam will turn Orlando's Amway Center into a dance club this summer 

click image
The extravagantly named Freestyle musical reunion show Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam is happening this summer in downtown Orlando and the lineup is stacked.
The evening will feature Freestyle stalwarts and icons like Stevie B., Lisa Lisa, Lisette Melendez, George Lamond, Lil Suzy, Connie, Exposé, Cover Girls, TKA and — curiously — Montell Jordan and the 69 Boys (the more the merrier we'd guess).
The Freestyle movement started in New York in the early 1980s by a group of young, mostly Latin singers, DJs and producers who ended up effortlessly filling dancefloors and burning up the pop charts as the decades progressed.
Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam
rocks the Amway Center on Saturday, July 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 through Ticketmaster
