October 03, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge 41706549_2169601809964465_7535525163123605504_o.jpg

Photo via Eggs and Oats/Facebook

Eggs and Oats opens in Winer Garden, Vinia Wine Bar coming soon, plus more in Orlando foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

Eggs and Oats, a breakfast and brunch cafe (they even serve an Impossible Burger and waffles!), has opened on Plant Street in Winter Garden ... Vinia Wine Bar hopes to open sometime this week in Hannibal Square ... Dixie Chix Southern Kissed Chicken, a venture with Top Chef Season 5 contestant Fabio Viviani as one of the partners, will open in Kissimmee early next year ... Look for Susuru, a retro-themed, ramen-driven izakaya by Jade New Asian's Lewis Lin, to open any day now at 8548 Palm Parkway in Lake Buena Vista ... Manzano's Deli has, at long last, opened on Fairbanks Avenue next to Little Blue Donut Co. in Winter Park ... Indian resto 5th Element has opened on Rinehart Road in Sanford ... Foxtail Coffee will open two new cafes – one in the former Hubbly Bubbly space in College Park, the other on Collegiate Way near University Boulevard. The latter will feature a drive-thru ... Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina has opened and, yep, it serves beer, wine and boozy bevs.

CLOSINGS

Crafted Block and Brew, a gastropub I called "uninspired" when I reviewed it in 2014, has shuttered in MetroWest.

EVENTS

Chef Tara Vernau-Smith of Uncommon Catering joins Melissa McAvoy of the Swirlery Wine Bar for an eight-course wine dinner Thursday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the Dr. Phillips Mansion at the Courtyard at Lake Lucerne. Cost is $125, with proceeds going to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank ... World-renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim comes to the Edison at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, for a vodka tasting and cocktail class. Cost is $50 and includes a signed copy of Abou-Ganim's book Vodka Distilled ... 1921 by Norman Van Aken hosts a wine dinner featuring Napa Valley's Fisher Vineyards Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The five-course dinner costs $235 ... Proper & Wild, the vegan venture by the Sanctum's Chelsie and Jamie Savage, will pop up at East End Market Oct. 24 for a special dinner with wine pairings. Two seatings will take place at 6 and 8 p.m. Cost is $100.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

