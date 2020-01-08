'Easy Rider' in the park, 'No Passport Required,' Cartoons & Cereal, and more Orlando film events 

Cartoons & Cereal Enjoy a breakfast cereal bar while watching cartoons of yesteryear every second Saturday morning. Saturday, 10 am-1 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/ thenookonrobinson.

Cult Classics: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story John C. Reilly stars as a fictional rock star in this send-up of biopics like Walk the Line and Ray. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Maitland Movie in the Park: Dora and the Lost City of Gold Free screening of the live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's bilingual kids show. Saturday, 6:30 pm; Maitland City Hall, 1776 Independence Lane, Maitland; free; 407-539-6200.

No Passport Required Enjoy a sneak peek of the premiere episode of the second season and an informal chat about Central Florida's vibrant immigrant food culture with Orlando Weekly dining critic Faiyaz Kara and others. Sunday, 6:30 pm; University of Central Florida, WUCF Studios, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.; free; 407-823-0898; wucf.org.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Incredible Hulk Outdoor screening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's only solo Hulk film, starring Ed Norton. Thursday, 7 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free.

Resilience Free screening of a documentary about the biology of stress, followed by a discussion. Sunday, 2 pm; Winter Park Community Center, 721 New England Ave., Winter Park; free.

Saturday Matinee Classics: Easy Rider Two bikers travel across the country, looking for the soul of America in the late 1960s. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Science on Screen: The Bit Player Documentary about the life and work of scientist and inventor Claude Shannon, followed by a presentation on the impact of his work. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Uncut Gems Adam Sandler stars as a New York jeweler who must balance business and family in his pursuit of a big score. Ongoing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

– This story appears in the Jan. 8, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.