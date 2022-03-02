Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 02, 2022 News + Views » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

Early signs show feeding program helps Florida's manatees 

By
click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

State wildlife experts say they think efforts to feed lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon are showing signs of providing relief after a record number of deaths last year of the sea cows.

But data to back up that contention won’t be known until the cold weather season is over. And a concern remains that Florida will face a final cold snap in the coming weeks.



Still, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton remained upbeat Wednesday about the future of manatees in Florida waters after more than 96,000 pounds of lettuce have been provided to the ambling creatures since Dec. 14 at Florida Power & Light’s Cape Canaveral Clean Energy Center.

“The question is, is it making a difference? Is it helping the manatees?” Sutton said at the start of a commission meeting at the Tampa Convention Center. “And it's kind of a complicated response. Simply put, I've had to think it has. And we're just going to have to get through this season and analyze the data to see to what extent it has helped the population. … But I feel like this effort has mollified it (the problems) somewhat.”

The commission took the unusual step of approving efforts to feed manatees to offset a repeat of 2021, when a record 1,100 manatees died in Florida waters. Many of the deaths were due to starvation because of declining seagrass beds that are prime foraging areas, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon. Poor water quality and algae blooms helped lead to the seagrass problems.

Related Wildlife officials share unprecedented plan to feed Florida manatees following massive die-off
Wildlife officials share unprecedented plan to feed Florida manatees following massive die-off
By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Area News

Typically, feeding wildlife in such a manner would be considered taboo among wildlife professionals, and the commission has repeatedly issued advisories for the public not to also feed manatees.

Sutton noted that manatees initially didn’t start eating the lettuce, as they are used to looking down to eat seagrass. But they changed their eating habits after they caught on about where the food was.

“It took them a while to figure that out, and that behavior kind of spread amongst the population,” Sutton said.

Related Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces a week of memorials dedicated to Winter, their world-famous dolphin
Winter the Dolphin without her prosthetic tail
Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces a week of memorials dedicated to Winter, their world-famous dolphin
By Ken Storey
Arts Stories + Interviews

Through the first six weeks of this year, at least 261 manatees died in Florida waters, which is slightly behind the 2021 pace.

Commission Chairman Robert Spottswood said efforts to help manatees remain a long-term process, with the primary focus needing to be improvement of the quality of the water and a “fast-forward” of seagrass restoration.

“This is not this is not a system that we can recover in a year or two,” Spottswood said. “This is a system that's going to take a decade to recover.”

As legislative budget talks kicked off Tuesday, the House has proposed spending $8.3 million for manatee management and care and $5.33 million for manatee rescue and mortality response. The Senate in its first budget offer Tuesday night didn’t match either proposal.

Related Florida environmental groups file lawsuit to force protections for manatees following mass die-off
Florida environmental groups file lawsuit to force protections for manatees following mass die-off
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Orlando Area News

The House proposal would cover 12 new full-time employees for research, monitoring, rescue and response to manatee issues, including an expansion of the network of specialized facilities that treat injured and distressed manatees.

Meanwhile, environmental groups filed a lawsuit Feb. 1 in Washington, D.C., seeking to force federal wildlife officials to upgrade manatee habitat protections.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Save the Manatee Club contended in the lawsuit that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not take final action on a 2008 petition to revise what is known as a “critical habitat” designation for manatees. The lawsuit describes such designations as key “for ensuring the survival and effectuating the recovery of imperiled species such as the Florida manatee.”

The federal agency has not filed an initial response.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sarasota Republican Congressional Candidate Martin Hyde threatens cop's job for giving him a ticket [VIDEO] Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells students to take off 'ridiculous' face masks at Tampa press conference Read More

  3. 2022 Florida Legislature so far: Don't Say Gay, Stop WOKE, bad maps, anti-vax Surgeon General, no home for immigrant kids Read More

  4. Rick Scott’s ‘11 Point Plan to Rescue America’ is so insane it’s basically a gift to the Democrats Read More

  5. Workers protest Eatonville's DaJen Eats over allegations of wage theft Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation