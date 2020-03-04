Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to open on I-Drive, plenty to eat at Henry's Depot, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS: Over at Henry's Depot in Sanford, Grain & Ember is now serving up pizza, Genghis Juan's is making tacos, burritos and bao and Salvatore's is plating big Italian sandwiches ... Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the popular sports bar chain by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open April 20 on I-Drive. The menu will feature bar fare with Cajun twists – think fried gator, Cajundillas and, umm, crawfish étou-ways ... Mikey's Dog House, offering 22 varieties of "designer" hot dogs, has opened in the Donut King plaza off Howell Branch Road in Winter Park ... Deadly Sins Brewing in Winter Park has new owners and has been renamed Something's Brewing ... Francois Paille, former pastry chef at Norman's and former executive pastry chef at Croissant Gourmet, has opened his second French Café, this one on Winter Garden Vineland Road in Windermere. His first café is located at the Hamlin Town Center in Winter Garden ... Chef Tim Liu, whose Mikado Sushi & Grill introduced quality sushi to MetroWest, has opened Boku Sushi & Grill at the Maitland City Centre.

NEWS/EVENTS: Orlando magazine's Joseph Hayes has organized a series of dinners and food/beverage events to coincide with Pompeii: The Immortal City, an exhibit coming to the Orlando Science Center June 6. A sneak peek of the food eaten by 1st-century Pompeiians takes place March 7 at 8 p.m. at the Orlando Science Center. Cost is $16. Visit pompeiistable.com for more ... Hungry Pants, the "plant-curious eatery" in SoDo, will commence weekend brunch service March 14 ... Cress Restaurant will host a "Southern Orange Blossom Brunch" March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vo-LaSalle Farms in DeLeon Springs. The chef lineup includes Nat Russell (Tennessee Truffle), John Rivers (4 Rivers), Josh Oakley (1921), Bram Fowler (Old Jailhouse), personal chef Sherri Serino and Hari Pulapaka (Cress), with Jenneffer Pulapaka curating the wine pairings. Cost is $75 ... Mark your calendars for March 28 for the 4th annual Beard in Baldwin event benefiting the James Beard Foundation Scholarships. This year's event will feature 48 restaurants and 18 beverage vendors. Admission is $110 or $225 VIP, which allows you early access and a private reception. Visit beardinbaldwin.com for more ... Congratulations go out to Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi, who earned a James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist nomination for Rising Star Chef of the Year. Finalists will be announced March 25.